On Friday, Stanford baseball defeated Washington 3-2 to take game one of their three game series in Seattle. Stanford sophomore righty Matt Scott (2-2) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role while sophomore righty Toran O’Harran was awarded his third save of the season. Redshirt senior righty Jared Engman (0-3) was the losing pitcher for the Huskies in a starting role. Stanford improves to 7-6 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12 while Washington falls to 3-6-1 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Washington-Friday, March 8th

This game was truly a pitching duel as is evident by the final score. In the top of the 1st inning, Engman got three straight Cardinal batters out to get things going for the Huskies. Cort MacDonald and Malcolm Moore both grounded out while Jimmy Nati lined out.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Cam Clayton and Aiva Arquette both hit back-to-back singles for the Huskies to put some pressure on Scott. However, Scott settled in from there as Jeter Ybarra flied out after which AJ Guerrero grounded into a double paly to end the inning. It remained 0-0.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Brady Reynolds hit a single to give the Cardinal a bit of a spark on offense. Unfortunately for Reynolds, he would stay stranded at first base as Trevor Haskins flied out to right field after which Luke Lavin grounded into a double play. In the bottom of the inning, Scott dialed in as he struck out three straight Washington batters. All three struck out swinging. It remained tied 0-0.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Stanford became the first team to score. With one out, Ethan Hott singled through the left side. With two outs, Hott stole second base after which MacDonald singled up the middle to bring home Hott. Moore then lined out to end the top of the inning. 1-0 lead for the Cardinal.

In the bottom of the 3rd, nobody got on base for the Huskies as Scott remained dialed in on the mound. Two batters struck out looking while one lined out.

Neither team would score in the 4th or 5th inning as both Engman and Scott pitched well. However, things would change in the 6th inning.

In the top of the 6th, Nati singled to left field after which Reynolds was walked. Haskins then hit a sacrifice bunt for the first out, advancing both runners. Lavin then hit a ball to right field and was able to advance to second base thanks to an error. Reynolds and Nati both scored for the Cardinal.

At this point, Engman’s day on the mound as was done as righty Grant Cunningham came in for relief. After the pitching change, Temo Becerra then struck out swinging after which Hott was walked. Owen Cobb then flied out to left field to end the top of the inning. 3-0 lead for the Cardinal.

In the bottom of the 6th, Washington scored one run courtesy of Arquette hitting a solo homer to left center with one out. He was the only Husky to get on base the entire inning. It would be a 3-1 lead for Stanford entering the 7th inning.

In the 7th inning, neither team scored while neither team made a pitching change. Scott was able to get through the 7th inning just fine. The question was whether or not he’d be able to get through the 8th. In the top of the 8th, nobody even got on base for the Cardinal as Cunningham was pitching quite well. Three straight Cardinal batters all struck out looking.

As for the bottom of the 8th, things got a little dicey for Stanford. Scott didn’t pitch in the bottom of the 8th at all as righty Kassius Thomas came in for relief. Thomas got off to a hot start as he got the first two batters out. One via strike out looking and the other was a ground out. However, after that things started to unravel a bit for him.

Clayton singled through the right side after which Arquette got hit by a pitch to advance Clayton to second base. Ybarra then singled up the middle to bring home Clayton and advance Arquette to second base. At this point, Thomas’ day on the mound was done as O’Harran came in to get the Cardinal out of this jam.

O’Harran would walk Guerrero to load up the bases, giving the Huskies a chance to pull ahead. To O’Harran’s credit, he struck out the next batter Carson Ohland to end the inning. This preserved a 3-2 lead for Stanford going into the 9th inning.

In the top of the 9th inning, Stanford did not score, though they had a chance to do so. With two outs, Nati came to the plate with Hott on second base and Moore on first base. Hott singled and then stole second base via a wild pitch while Moore was intentionally walked. Unfortunately for the Cardinal, Nati would line out to left field to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, O’Harran came to the mound trying to hold onto a 3-2 lead. With one out, he gave up a single to Sam DeCarlo, giving the Huskies a spark of hope. From there though, O’Harran dialed in by getting the next two batters out to end the game via back-to-back fly outs. 3-2 Stanford hung on to take game one of the series.

For Stanford, this is a good win. It was great for them to see Matt Scott pitch so well and for the bullpen to hang on. O’Harran is emerging as perhaps the Cardinal’s top closer option as he now has three saves on the year. With that part coming together for the Cardinal, that has to make them feel optimistic about how this season might go.

Up next for Stanford is game two of the series on Saturday. That will begin at 4:05 PM PT on Washington Live Stream-2 and KZSU radio.

