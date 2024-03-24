On Saturday, Stanford baseball fell to Creighton by a final score of 3-2 on The Farm. It was the first of three games the teams will play with game two coming on Sunday and game three coming on Monday. Creighton righty Dominic Cancellieri (5-0) was the winning pitcher for the Bluejays in a starting role while lefty Shane Curtin (2) was awarded the save. Stanford righty Matt Scott (2-4) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role. Creighton improves to 16-3 overall while Stanford falls to 9-10.

BOX SCORE: Creighton at Stanford-Saturday, March 23rd

“Just falling short,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said of his team’s performance. “Just falling short. Whatever the game needs, we’re just not providing that. When we pitch we’re not scoring enough runs and when we score some runs we’re not pitching and playing defense well enough. So, we’re kinda in-between right now. We just gotta play better. We gotta put together a complete game, although I thought Matt Scott pitched fine and good enough to win and on Friday, you give up three runs, you’ll take that chance. Just not enough offense.”

In the top of the 1st inning, Creighton got off to a hot start. Tate Gillen got walked to lead things off after which Teddy Deters popped up to second base for the first out. Nolan Sailors then tripled to left center to bring home Gillen after which Colby Canales singled to right center to bring home Sailors. The Jays wouldn’t score any more runs the rest of the inning, but they were in a nice position entering the bottom of the inning with a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 1st, Stanford was eager to respond as Cort MacDonald hit a single to left center after which Ethan Hott singled up the middle to advance MacDonald to third base. After Malcolm Moore flied out to left field, Jimmy Nati fouled out to right field deep enough to bring home MacDonald. Stanford would not score any more runs the rest of the inning as Brady Reynolds struck out for the third out. It was a 2-1 game at the end of the 1st inning.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Scott dialed in on the mound for the Cardinal as no batter for the Jays got on base. This kept it a 2-1 game entering the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Stanford was able to even up the game. With two outs, Owen Cobb stole second base with MacDonald at the plate. MacDonald then singled to right field and advanced to second base thanks to an error in right field while Cobb was able to come home to even up the game. Hott then flied out to right field to end the bottom of the inning. It was now a 2-2 game.

In the top of the 3rd inning with two outs, Deters doubled to left center after which Sailors doubled down the left field line to bring Deters home. Sailors then stole third base with Colby Canales at the plate, but Canales would strike out to end the top of the inning. The Jays were back in front 3-2. In the bottom of the inning, nobody got on base for Stanford as Malcolm Moore, Jimmy Nati, and Brandon Larson all failed to get on base. This kept it a 3-2 lead for the Jays at the end of the 3rd inning.

For the next six innings, neither team would score, making it a 3-2 final score. Both teams made a pitching change in the 8th inning as righty Trevor Moore pitched the final 2.0 innings for Stanford while Shane Curtin pitched the final 2.0 innings for Creighton. There was a bit of rain in the 5th inning, but things cleared up rather quickly as the game was able to finish.

“Yeah, it got quiet pretty early on both sides, right?” Esquer said. “I think both of us scored fairly early and got a majority of our hits. Yeah, we had two runs in the first two innings and then put up a number after and they scored three in the first three and they didn’t put up a number after. So, yeah, it got to where the pitching got a little more comfortable and just not enough hits.”

I should mention, Stanford did have a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 9th inning or at least force extra innings but they were unable to do so. With one out, Jake Sapien came in to pinch hit for Reynolds and drew a walk after which Brett Blair replaced Sapien as a base runner. Temo Becerra then singled to center field to advance Blair to second base. Up next to the plate would be Trevor Haskins, who hit into a double play to end the inning and the game. 3-2 Creighton escaped with a win.

For Creighton, this is a good win. Stanford is never easy to beat at home and now they’ve put themselves in a position where if they split the next two games, they’ll win the series. While Stanford’s bats have been struggling, they do have guys who can hit and so to hold them to two runs at Sunken Diamond has to feel good.

“I give their guy credit,” Esquer said of Creighton’s pitching. “He pitched to contact. I don’t know how many times we struck out today, which I don’t think is much, how many times did they strike us out? Yeah, two strikeouts from the starters. Seven innings, two strikeouts. Ball’s in play and the game of baseball is, when you’re making contact, having that knack to find a hole, right? And so, we just didn’t. He got us to make contact and be out.”

As for Stanford, this is a disappointing loss. Matt Scott pitched well enough to win and on most nights, holding a team to three runs would be enough to get the win. To not give him the run support he needed is a bummer. Even more of a bummer is the fact that they had a great chance to pull it out in the bottom of the 9th inning and weren’t able to do so.

“It’s frustrating, but you know overall, it’s just Trevor’s just struggling overall in his game and so it’s not by design, but it’s just kinda part of his journey this year is that slow start,” Esquer said of them not being able to bring home the game tying/winning runs. “That kinda just adds to it.”

The one bright spot for Stanford aside from Scott’s pitching was the defense that was played in the outfield. Both Hott and MacDonald played really good defense and made some tough catches to keep it a one run game. While they weren’t able to get the runs they needed in the end, the defensive play in the outfield shouldn’t be overlooked. Those guys made plays that in future games will make a difference once they get the bats going.

“I thought Cort MacDonald played very well,” Esquer said. “Made a couple nice plays and obviously Ethan Hott made a nice play and so yeah, I thought the outfield effort was good. It’s just again, just gotta put more better games together.”

All Stanford can do is move on from this and see if they can even up the series on Sunday. The opening pitch will be at 1:05 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio. Stanford freshman lefty Christian Lim (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 30K) will get the start on the mound for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, it’s gonna be, the keys are always gonna be the same as what we’re looking for, it’s just growth, right?” Esquer said of Sunday’s game. “We just gotta grow up a little bit. It’s hard. This is a difficult game played at a high level and guys are just getting their first cracks at it and it’s just, they haven’t found their game yet where they’re consistent, confident, and bringing out at the same time.”

