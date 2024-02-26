Following a disappointing 13-2 Saturday loss to Penn State that ended in seven innings, Stanford baseball bounced back on Sunday with a 9-5 victory to avoid the series sweep. Stanford sophomore righty Nick Dugan (2-0, 4.35 ERA) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role. Penn State graduate student righty Chic DeGaetano (0-1, 18.00 ERA) was the losing pitcher for the Nittany Lions in a relief role. Stanford improves to 2-5 overall while Penn State falls to 5-2.

BOX SCORE: Penn State at Stanford-Sunday, February 25th

“I think they played a little desperate, right?” Stanford head coach David Esquer said of his team’s performance. “We played a little back against the wall and sometimes that brings out a little different level of play. A little more concentration. Just tighten, heighten awareness. They responded well. Dugan gave us a good outing and obviously Volchko behind him was strong and then O’Harran at the end and they’ll both get better at doing at what they just did. Volchko will get better at a hold and O’Harran will get better at a finish.”

In the top of the 1st inning, Penn State scored two runs to take an early lead. The very first batter Joe Jaconski hit a solo dinger to right center after which Kyle Hannon tripled down the right field line. With one out, J.T. Marr lined out to left field to bring Hannon home. Adam Cecere then got hit by a pitch to get on first base before getting caught stealing during the next at-bat to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 1st, Stanford did not score any runs. Cort MacDonald hit a single to left field but would get caught stealing during the next at-bat. Jimmy Nati would get walked, but then got out at second base on a fielder’s choice as Malcolm Moore advanced to first base. Trevor Haskins then flied out to center field to end the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the 2nd, Penn State would add one run to build their lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Hannon hit a bunt single to third base, bringing home Matt Maloney. Dugan then struck out the next batter to end the top of the inning. It was now a 3-0 lead for the Nittany Lions.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Stanford was in need of some offense and they got just what they needed. Luke Lavin would get hit by a pitch to get on first base before Temo Becerra singled to right field to advance Lavin to second base. Up next to the plate would be Brady Reynolds, who hit a three-run blast to right field, evening up the game 3-3. It was the first career homer for Reynolds, who is a freshman. He was fired up and the team really fed off his energy. It was a much-needed spark for the Cardinal. Stanford would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, but they at least now had some life.

“There were, I believe there were guys on first and second,” Reynolds recalled of his home run. “I was really just looking for a pitch that matched my approach. Just going up there, do damage, just pretty much move the runners over and luckily I ran into a fastball and yeah, that’s that.

“Oh, I mean, growing up I always wanted to come here. It’s pretty much a dream come true. So you know, running the bases I was just, kind of a flood of memories being here as a kid. So, it was a pretty awesome feeling.”

“Yeah, you know, they obviously had out-homered us I think in the first two games and really kinda out-muscled and bullied us some,” Esquer said. “They’re older and more experienced than we are and they played like it, right? They played like it and so it was good to answer and get some different guys in there and hey, we’re seeing in the game how guys are going to react. Some guys will do things in the game that they don’t do in practice and Reynolds lined to left the other day and I was woah, I don’t know if I’m seen him do that in practice before. But there it is in a real game and then he homers and backs that up and so we’re very much a work in progress. But the kids’ spirits are good and they’re willing to work and take a few punches and get back up.”

In the top of the 3rd inning, nobody for Penn State got on base as Dugan secured three straight outs. In the bottom of the inning, Stanford’s offense exploded for six runs:

With the bases loaded, Becerra advanced to first base on a fielder’s choice as Haskins was out at third base while Moore scored. Reynolds then got walked to load up the bases once again. After that, Jake Sapien got walked to bring home Lavin. Up next to the plate would be Owen Cobb, who hit a grand slam to left field. Stanford wouldn’t add any more runs the rest of the inning, making it a 9-3 lead for them at the end of the 3rd.

“That was a great senior at-bat by someone and we’re just moving him around,” Esquer said of Cobb’s grand slam. “He’s done a good job and just put the ball in play. Just didn’t have a whole lot to show for it and you know, I knew he was comfortable down at the bottom. He’s good at turning the lineup over is what he really did well last year. And so, we moved him around from up at top to the bottom to help the lineup flip and he did a great job today.”

From there, Stanford would go on to win 9-5 as Penn State added runs in the 6th and 7th innings. Stanford did not score after the 3rd inning, but thankfully for them, those nine runs were enough.

“Well, we haven’t had that, right?” Esquer said of having a six-run inning. “We haven’t had many crooked numbers and give maybe our pitching just a little bit of breathing room and a chance to just pitch and you know, I just think we’ll keep getting better. We’ll keep them healthy and keep their pitch counts, be aware of those things, I think we’ll get better and better as the year goes on.”

Pitching-wise for Stanford, freshman righty Joey Volchko came in for Dugan with two runners on base in the top of the 6th inning. Volchko would pitch through the 7th inning, doing a solid job of keeping the Nittany Lions at bay. In the 8th and 9th innings, sophomore righty Toran O’Harran took the Cardinal the rest of the way. He did a nice job of fending off the Nittany Lions.

In the top of the 8th with two outs and the bases loaded, O’Harran struck out Jaconski, keeping it a 9-5 lead for the Cardinal. In the top of the 9th, O’Harran got the first two batters out before giving up a single to Marr and walking Cecere. With two runners on and two outs, O’Harran then struck out Tayven Kelley to end the game.

“You train really hard every day for those situations right?” O’Harran said of closing out the game. “Like if you’re not a starter, your dream is to be a closer and come in and make sure your team gets the win and I think about that every day. Right before you go to bed it’s one of those things where all you really want to do is help the team win and then in that situation, my job was to come in and strike people out and that’s what I did.

“Fastball [was working well]. Yeah, I mean, I’m a fastball pitcher…So, definitely go fastball today. I was jumping a little bit.”

For Stanford, this was a much-needed win. After getting destroyed on Saturday by a final score of 13-2, they needed to respond on Sunday and they did just that. The bats came alive and the pitching did its job. Not a lot for Stanford to be upset with this one. They avoided getting swept and did a good job of responding with their backs against the wall.

“Oh, it’s awesome,” O’Harran said of avoiding the sweep. “I mean, we’re obviously super young and we’re obviously going through a little bit of a struggle right now and finding ways to scrap wins out while we’re finding our footing and trying to figure out who we are as a team is huge and that’s exactly what we did today.”

On a fun note, Reynolds was wearing a money shirt after the game that had a bunch of dollar bills on it. The team appears to have found a new item of clothing to give out to a top performer of the game after doing the Mountain Dew Baja Blast outfit last year.

“Yeah, so the money shirt, Coach Mercurio kinda started it as a joke,” Reynolds explained. “There’s a little bit of a backstory behind it with Coach Esquer and getting his twenty dollars worth of baseball. But, the money shirt just kinda signifies a player who got their twenty dollars worth of baseball that day and so I think there’s a lot of people on this team that could have got this shirt today. But you know, I’m extremely lucky to be the one to get it. So, it’s pretty awesome.”

Up next for Stanford will be a game on Monday against San Jose State. Opening pitch will be at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KZSU radio.

“They’re as good a team as there is in the Bay Area,” Esquer said of the Spartans. “I believe. I think their lineup is as old as anywhere and as I mentioned, I think Santa Clara and San Jose have really mature old lineups that are tough to beat. And so, we’ll take our inexperienced squad against them and try to battle them hard because this is going to be a really difficult match up for us.”

