On Friday, Stanford baseball fell to Utah on the road by a final score of 7-5. Utah righty Jaden Harris (4-0) was the winning pitcher for the Utes in a relief role while lefty Micah Ashman (8) picked up the save. As for Stanford, righty Matt Scott (2-5) was the losing pitcher in a starting role. Utah improves to 18-7 overall and 7-4 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 10-13 overall and 3-5 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Utah-Friday, March 29th

Utah jumped out to a 5-0 lead in this one, scoring one run in the bottom of the 1st inning, one run in the bottom of the 3rd inning, one run in the bottom of the 4th inning, and two runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.

The first run was scored via wild pitch with runners on second and third base as Core Jackson came home. The second run was scored via a ground out from Kai Roberts to bring home Jackson. The third run came from a solo homer to left field from Hunter Antillon with one out. The fourth and fifth runs came from a two-RBI single from Antillon to bring home Kaden Carpenter and Drake Digiorno.

Matt Scott pitched for the Cardinal into the 5th inning, but with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 5th, Kassius Thomas came in for relief. Thomas gave up that two-RBI single before getting the next batter out to end the inning. Both runs were earned runs given to Scott, who totaled five on the day.

Stanford then came roaring back in the top of the 6th inning with three runs as Luke Lavin hit an RBI single up the middle to bring home Temo Becerra, Trevor Haskins flied out to center field to bring home Jake Sapien, and then Cort MacDonald hit a single up the middle to bring home Lavin. Owen Cobb oddly enough then got out via batter’s interference after which Malcolm Moore lined out to short stop to end the top of the inning.

Unfortunately for Stanford, the bottom of the 6th wasn’t good as Utah added two more runs. After Kassius Thomas loaded up the bases with no outs, Joey Volchko came in for relief. TJ Clarkson hit into a double play that brough home Jackson before Carpenter was walked to advance Digiorno to second base. Michael Davinni then singled through the right side to bring home Digiorno and advance Carpenter to third base. Volchko then forced a fly out to end the bottom of the inning. Utah was now up 7-3.

At the end of the 8th inning, the game remained the same score. 7-3 lead for Utah. In the top of the 9th, Stanford looked to score four runs and they were able to get halfway to that goal. With two outs, Jimmy Nati hit a single to left field after which he advanced to second base on a wild pitch.

Thanks to a throwing error, Becerra reached first base while Nati advanced to third base. Sapien then hit a two-RBI double to left center to bring home Nati and Becerra. Ernesto Lugo-Canchola was on the mound for Utah at this time, but he got pulled for Ashman who now needed to get one out in a save situation. Ashman would get that out to secure the save and win by striking out Charlie Saum, the only batter he faced. Utah survived with a 7-5 victory.

For Stanford, this is a disappointing loss. Matt Scott didn’t have his best stuff and they were playing catchup all night. Their offense actually did ok, but the pitching this time did them in. Stanford head coach David Esquer has said when their hitting is on, the pitching and defense are off and vice versa. That certainly has been the case against Utah through two games.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is shake this off and see if they can avoid a sweep on Saturday. Opening pitch will be at 12:00 PM PT on Utah Live Stream and KZSU radio. Stanford freshman lefty Christian Lim will get the start.

