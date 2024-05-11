On Saturday, Stanford baseball fell to Arizona State at home by a final score of 10-1. Arizona State lefty Connor Markl (6-3) was the winning pitcher for the Sun Devils in a starting role while Stanford lefty Christian Lim (4-6) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role. Arizona State righty Jonah Giblin picked up his first save of the season. Arizona State improves to 28-24 overall and 16-13 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 20-27 overall and 11-15 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Arizona State at Stanford-Saturday, May 11th

“Well, it’s just, you know, unfortunately just another game where we just didn’t perform well,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said candidly. “You know, if it’s not one thing it’s the other things, right? And that’s what happens when you get into a bad spell and a couple walks to start off the game and then a three-run homer. That’s hard, right? That’s a bad start for a team that’s struggling and needs to play maybe even a little bit in order to get into the fight already feeling like you’re behind and swimming upstream. That makes it difficult and hey, we’re just facing a tough time with a lot of young players and so, it happens during the season you just gotta find a way to kinda get through.”

Just like Friday, this one was one-way traffic for the Sun Devils. A three-run homer by Nick McLain in the top of the 1st inning got the party started for the Sun Devils and they didn’t look back from there, tacking on one more run in the top of the 1st to lead 4-0.

The lone run came for Stanford in the bottom of the 1st inning as they scored a run off a balk with the bases loaded. That made it a 4-1 game for the time being.

McLain would hit a solo homer in the top of the 3rd inning, his second of the game. That made it a 5-1 lead for the Sun Devils. While he has been the best pitcher for the Cardinal this season, Lim was not having his best day.

In the top of the 8th inning, Arizona State added five more runs to make it a 10-1 game. Ryan Campos hit a two-RBI single while Kien Vu hit a three-run homer to right field. Stanford would not score the rest of the way, making it a 10-1 final score.

“Yeah, it’s hard because you could leave some of your better relievers in there, but it’s tough just to try to save face and lose five to one, right?” Esquer said. “So you’re gonna have to sneak an inning with somebody who maybe gives you one, sneaks one zero in there and then you see if you can score to make it closer and then maybe O’Harran pitches, but Ben who has been in there a lot for us wasn’t able to do that.”

For Arizona State, they have to feel good. Stanford came in having won six of their last eight home games and should have had a lot of hunger coming in after a rough weekend at Arizona. That’s why I picked Stanford to win the series. To come in and dominate the Cardinal at Sunken Diamond is impressive even if the Cardinal are having a down year.

As for Stanford, the wheels are coming off and with an NCAA tournament bid out of reach barring a magical run in Scottsdale at the Pac-12 tourney, the main thing they are playing for at this point is pride. To drop the first two games of the series stings, but they have a chance on Sunday to avoid a sweep and win the final home game of the season.

“Last home game of the season, last Pac-12 game in the history of Stanford baseball, right? I mean, there’s a lot there,” Esquer said. “Unfortunately we haven’t played well enough to get one yet, but yeah, if you let yourself think about all the repercussions there’s a lot there, but I don’t know if this team is capable of trying harder or making it more important. They just have to show up on a daily basis.”

On that note, the opening pitch on Sunday will be at 1:05 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio. Nick Dugan will get the start on the mound for the Cardinal.

“Little up, more down,” Esquer said of Dugan. “Hey, he’s gonna have to have one of those performances that you talk about and say he listen we were on the edge of just tapping out and not showing up and then you get a pitcher performance that gives you a chance and then we’re gonna have to support him with some defense and some hits.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com