On Friday, Stanford baseball dropped both games of a doubleheader against Cal State Fullerton to open up their season. Fullerton is now 2-0 on the season while Stanford is now 0-2.

In game one, Stanford lost by a final score of 4-0. Christian Rodriguez was the winning pitcher for the Titans in a starting role, totaling two strikeouts and allowing only three hits in 6.0 innings pitched while Peyton Jones picked up the save, pitching the final 3.0 innings. Sophomore righty Matt Scott was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role, giving up three earned runs and four hits in 5.1 innings pitched. Scott also totaled nine strikeouts.

BOX SCORE 1

In game two, Stanford lost by a final score of 15-6. Seth Tomczak was the winning pitcher for the Titans in a relief role, totaling five strikeouts in 2.1 innings to close out the game. Freshman lefty Christian Lim was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role, giving up three earned runs and totaling two strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched.

BOX SCORE 2

“The results were not good, but you know, a lot of guys playing for the first time,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said afterwards. “And they did, too. They just did a better job of competing and hey, they beat Matt Scott in the opener. Gonna be one of the better pitchers on the West Coast, so I gotta give them credit for doing that. They were able to produce out of just a little bit of offense, right? I mean they scored a couple runs and did a good job with that off of Matt and I give them credit and I think we mighta struck them out twenty-seven twenty-eight times today and they scored twenty runs. That’s not easy to do, so I thought they came out and played very well.

“They beat us in a lot of small phases of the game and it’s gonna take us a minute to figure out and grow into our offense and figure out the roles on our pitching and get comfortable on the diamond. I think that’s what you saw is a lot of players who haven’t spent a lot of time playing full time.”

In game one, it remained tied 0-0 after the end of two innings. Aside from Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore getting walked in the bottom of the 1st inning, nobody got on base for either team in the first two innings.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Fullerton broke things open a bit. Eli Lopez got hit by a pitch to lead things off after which Jack Haley hit a successful bunt to advance Lopez to second base. Waldie Perez then struck out after which Moises Guzman doubled to left field to bring home Lopez and Haley. Draven Nushida then doubled to left field to bring home Guzman. Fullerton would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, giving them a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the inning. In the bottom of the 3rd, Saborn Campbell got walked with one out after which Owen Cobb singled to left field to advance Campbell to second base. Unfortunately for the Cardinal, Temo Becerra grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The next good opportunity Stanford had to score was in the bottom of the 5th inning. Charlie Saum got walked with no outs to lead things off after which Cort MacDonald singled to third base to advance Saum to second base. Campbell then hit a bunt to advance MacDonald to second base only for Saum to be out at third. Campbell was safe at first. Cobb then grounded into a double play.

In the top of the 6th inning, Fullerton then added one more run. Nushida got walked to lead things off after which he advanced to second base thanks to a throwing error by Matt Scott courtesy of a failed pickoff attempt. With one out, Matthew Bardowell doubled to right center to bring home Nushida. That made it a 4-0 lead for Fullerton.

At this point, Stanford went with a pitching change as Scott’s day was done while righty Kassius Thomas came in for relief. Thomas would easily get the final two outs of the inning via strike out and ground out. In the bottom of the 6th, Stanford did not get anyone on base as their offensive struggles continued.

“You know, I think what you find out is no matter how much preparation you do internally, the opponent and the game makes it different,” Esquer said of Scott’s performance. “You gotta make adjustments. He’s been nothing but dominant in any workout that we’ve done and they made it a little bit harder on him, they got a guy on to lead off, they got a bunt that dropped and he maybe mislocated a pitch, the guy doubles, and it’s two runs. A ball gets hit to the left fielder that hasn’t played a whole lot of left field and drops and it’s another run. So, I think it’s just getting comfortable in the game and not just him. It’s a lot of guys. I think he did a lot of good and I think there were a lot of parts to the game that were good in just getting guys out there and giving them a chance to compete, but we’re collectively gonna have to bring it together to just be better as a group.”

From there, Fullerton won game one by a final score of 4-0. Stanford never got into a position to really get the kind of run production that they needed to come back. That said, there are some pitching performances from Stanford to note:

In 1.2 innings pitched, Thomas struck out four batters in six batters faced. He’s a sophomore transfer from Duke and was making his Cardinal debut. It was nice for the Cardinal to see him perform well. He did a great job of bringing the heat off the mound.

In 1.0 innings pitched, freshman righty Joey Volchko struck out two batters in four batters faced. In 1.0 innings pitched, graduate student righty Nathan Fleischli struck out one batter in three batters faced. The bullpen pitched well and actually aside from a couple of hiccups, Scott pitched well, too. It was the offense that them down in this one.

Moving on to game two, this one was much more offensive for both teams. In the top of the 1st inning, Maddox Latta and Colby Wallace both hit RBI doubles to give the Titans a 2-0 lead entering the bottom of the inning.

After Stanford failed to score in the bottom of the 1st inning, Fullerton added another run in the top of the 2nd. Tyler Holley got walked and then stole second base before advancing to third base thanks to Max Ortega grounding out to short stop. Haley then hit a fly out to left field to bring Holley home. Fullerton would not score the rest of the inning, making it a 3-0 lead for the Titans.

However, Lim did not finish out the inning for the Cardinal as Trevor Moore came in to get the final out. It wasn’t the outing Lim was hoping to have, but given he’s a freshman, it’s not a huge surprise. It was a good experience for him.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Stanford responded courtesy of Saum hitting his first career home run over the right field fence. Stanford did not score the rest of the inning, making it a 3-1 game at the end of the 2nd.

“Well, it’s just great,” Esquer said of Saum hitting his first career homer. “You know, he wasn’t healthy last year for us. He’s worked really hard to get himself in shape and great to see him out there competing and the backside home run was pretty nice. The team really was behind him for doing that.”

In the top of the 3rd, Fullerton added three runs as Wallace hit a three-run homer to right center. This made it a 6-1 lead for the Titans. Stanford did not score in the bottom of the inning. This kept it a 6-1 game at the end of the inning.

In the top of the 4th inning, Fullerton added one more run as Bardowell hit a double to right center to bring home Marcos Rosales. That ended Moore’s day on the mound as yet another freshman arm came in for the Cardinal to get the final out in righty Ryan Speshyock. Speshyock got the final out as Wallace grounded out to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the 4th inning, nobody got on base for Stanford. This kept it a 7-1 lead for Fullerton at the end of the inning.

In the top of the 5th inning, Fullerton added five runs. Speshyock would load up the bases with no outs, walking two batters and hitting another one. His day would be done as freshman righty Ben Reimers came in to get Stanford out of the jam.

After the pitching change, Haley hit a single to bring home Nico Regino. Nushida then hit a triple down the right field line to bring home the other three runners. Latta then flied out to bring Nushida home. Fullerton wouldn’t score any more runs the rest of the inning, making it a 12-1 lead for them entering the bottom of the 5th.

In the bottom of the inning, Stanford added three runs. With the bases loaded and two outs, Jimmy Nati hit a triple to right center. This ended Mikiah Negrete’s day on the mound for the Titans as Jason Blood came in for relief. Saum would then fly out to right center to end the inning. It was now a 12-4 lead for Fullerton.

From there, Fullerton would go on to win 15-6 as Stanford was never able to mount a comeback. Fullerton would add one run each in the 7th, 8th, and 9th innings while Stanford added a run in the 6th and 7th innings.

Stanford’s run in the 6th inning was scored courtesy of Campbell hitting a triple down the right field line to bring home Ethan Hott. Stanford’s run in the 7th was scored courtesy of Gabe Springer flying out to left field to bring home Nati, who was on third base.

“Yeah, he’s worked really hard,” Esquer said of Campbell. “I don’t think anybody works any harder than him and he’s really just competitive and he’s got a real strong will. And so, I think he brings that to the park. He plays hard, he has an edge to him, just a lot of stuff that could help us if he gets his game going.”

For Fullerton, obviously a nice day for them. They went on the road to win both games of a doubleheader against a team that has made the College World Series three years in a row. Even though Stanford is a very different looking team, Fullerton has had some turnover, too. They showed why they have good odds to get back to the NCAA tournament.

As for Stanford, not the way they wanted the day to go, but no reason to panic. They have a lot of new guys they are working into the lineup as well as pitching rotation. It’ll likely take some time for them click. Once they get things figured out, they have a chance to make some noise this season. Especially when you look at the potential on the mound.

“I thought we hit a lot of balls hard game one,” Esquer said. “And hit into a couple double plays on some balls that we hit really hard and just didn’t have a lot to show for it. I actually thought we barreled the ball maybe even more than they did. We just didn’t get the big hit in the big moment and I think that’s what was kinda the difference. They got the hit. We hit into a couple double plays when we had some chances to score.”

For those that follow Stanford football more closely, freshman running back Champ Hampton is on the baseball team as an outfielder. Hampton got his first career hit in game two, so that was fun to see. He was fired up and is hoping to get some action on the diamond this year. He certainly helped his case by getting that hit.

Up next for Stanford is game three on Sunday against Fullerton. That will begin at 11:05 AM PT. Game was originally set for 1:05 PM, but it was moved back two hours due to rain expected to come in the afternoon.

“You know, hey, hopefully we respond and can find a way to get one,” Esquer said of Sunday’s game three. “That’s gonna be one of the keys in any season is when you have the opportunity to sweep somebody and don’t get swept, right? Coach Marquess taught me that when I was a player here that usually your season will come down to those opportunities when you get a chance to sweep somebody, find a way to do it and if you’re 0-2, find a way to get one. Because that could be the difference in your season.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com