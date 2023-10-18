This past weekend was a rough one for both Stanford men’s and women’s soccer. On Thursday, Stanford men’s soccer fell at home to San Francisco by a final score of 2-1. On Saturday, Stanford women’s soccer at home ended up drawing Washington 1-1.

Stanford men’s soccer fell to 6-2-3 overall while Stanford women’s soccer fell to 12-0-2 overall and 5-0-1 in the Pac-12. San Francisco men’s soccer improved to 6-2-4 overall while Washington improved to 6-5-3 overall and 1-4-1 in the Pac-12. I guess with the women’s soccer, given it was a draw, neither team “improved” per se, but the mood of the match afterwards was definitely that Stanford lost while Washington won. Washington was high fiving and hugging each other while Stanford was silent and clearly disappointed in the draw.

“I thought it was a very frantic game in the first half,” Stanford men’s soccer head coach Jeremy Gunn said after his team's match. “But we got the go ahead goal and we settled and we started playing quite well then and really looked dominant in a good spot and then in the second half we had some chances to put the game away and we didn’t and San Francisco was always in the game at one nil, because if we scored the second goal, game would have been done and we were clearly on top.

“But, one goal game and we’re not putting our chances away, they’re still in it and they score on the set piece goal and so we’ve thrown away a win to a tie, but then to give up away a loss at the end is just gut wrenching because we’ve been on top in the game. We needed to finish it off and so it’s one thing to not finish it off, it’s another thing to give away a loss, you know?”

“Yeah, a frustrating result to get a tie,” Stanford women’s soccer head coach Paul Ratcliffe said after his team's match. “We created a lot of opportunities but didn’t capitalize on them.”

As a result of the two matches, Stanford men’s soccer has fallen from #9 to #17 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll while Stanford women’s soccer has fallen from #2 to #5 in the same poll.

Starting with men’s soccer, it was a physical match as both teams were trading fouls from the jump. Kaleb Afasari of San Francisco was called for a foul in the first minute giving Layton Purchase a free kick for Stanford while Purchase was later called for a foul at 5:02, giving a free kick to Olivier Sylvain of San Francisco. Stanford also had a corner kick at 1:30 while San Francisco had a corner kick at 6:00. So, it was pretty even early on.

Pretty much throughout the entire first half, it was a foul fest as both teams combined for 19 fouls including a yellow card called against Elias Thomas of San Francisco at 33:02. 11 of those fouls were called against Stanford, but the most costly of those fouls was the yellow card as it led to Will Reilly getting a penalty kick for Stanford. Reilly made the kick, giving Stanford a 1-0 lead.

There weren’t a lot of corner kicks in the opening half as the third and final corner kick came at 20:36 to San Francisco. As far as shots are concerned, San Francisco had shots at 19:19 and 21:09, while Stanford had shots at 35:00, 38:53, and 41:20. San Francisco nearly tied up the match at 1-1 right before halftime.

At 44:29, a foul on Will Cleary gave Ramon Munoz of San Francisco a free kick. Off the rebound, San Francisco fired a shot right before the clock hit 45:00 with Stanford goalkeeper Rowan Schnebly out of position. The ball went into the goal, but not before the clock hit 45:00. In NCAA rules, that means no goal. Stanford was lucky to still have a 1-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, the first team to have a corner kick was San Francisco at 50:05. At 59:53, Noah Adnan of Stanford got called for a yellow card and then at 62:21, San Francisco got another corner kick. San Francisco was not able to capitalize, keeping it 1-0. Stanford continued to be on the attack getting corner kicks at 73:40 and 76:22 without any success of scoring a goal.

“We just didn’t finish our chances,” Gunn said. “We had some great chances and it just needed a final touch. I thought the whole game was frantic. And so it wasn’t as settled and as composed as it could be. So that’s a little bit disappointing. But no, we put ourselves in good positions and we just had to finish those moments.”

Stanford was hoping to escape with a 1-0 victory as goalkeeper Rowan Schnebly received a yellow card at 78:35 for time wasting. Stanford would get a corner kick at 81:16 but wouldn’t capitalize. At 83:16, Matthew Duggan of San Francisco was then called for a yellow card.

At this point, the wheels started coming off for the Cardinal. Shortly after a throw in by San Francisco at 84:28, Sylvain scored a goal for the Dons to even up the match 1-1 off an assist from Kian Jones. Shortly thereafter following both teams exchanging fouls, Gabriel Bracken Serra scored a goal for the Dons at 89:47 to give them a 2-1 lead off an assist from Zane Alafranji and Max Hamelink. With only 13 seconds to go, Stanford was unable to even up the match to force the tie. San Francisco escaped with a 2-1 victory, scoring two goals in the final six minutes of play.

For Stanford, this loss was crushing. The whole team was in shock. They had a 1-0 lead the entire way and then not only allowed it to become a draw, but they also actually lost the match. One of the big things to look for going forward is what happens at goalkeeper. Given how poorly Schnebly played, one can’t help but think Gunn will go back to Jack Morris. Not that Schnebly is the only reason they lost, but he gave up two goals late and also was out of position at the end of the first half, nearly giving up a third goal. In hindsight, a change at keeper would have been best to start the second half.

“We have to learn from it,” Gunn said. “It’s such fine margins and if we want to cut corners, then we’ll get punished and so we have to understand how fragile these opportunities are and hopefully learn from that. Now we go into conference next week with a tough set of games and so let’s learn from it, let’s grow, and let’s get better from it…We’ve got everything ahead of us and so we’re disappointed tonight. We can do better, but everything Pac-12 is ahead of us and all we have to do is look forward to those games and play well in those games and we’ll be in a great spot.”

As for San Francisco, obviously a huge win. The whole team was fired up after the match was over and for good reason. They went on the road and knocked off a top ten team in the nation. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Switching gears to Stanford women’s soccer and their draw against Washington, this one was disappointing as they outshot Washington 31-5 with 10 corner kicks while Washington only had one. Stanford should have won this match by multiple goals when you consider those numbers and so in that vein, it shouldn’t be a surprise why both teams reacted the way that they did at the end of the match. Stanford gave off the body language of a team that lost while Washington gave off the body language of a team that won, just as excited as the San Francisco men’s team.

Washington was very quick to score as Kelsey Branson found the top right of the goal offer her right foot at the 5:01 mark thanks to an assist from Ioanna Paptheodorou and Jace Holmes. This gave Washington an early 1-0 lead. Stanford would have shots at 6:14, 8:13, 15:37, 17:14, 18:51, 21:57, 22:10, etc. At 25:43, Jasmine Aikey had a shot that was saved by Washington goalkeeper Olivia Juarez as the shot fired at the top center of the net. Stanford was firing a lot of shots, but Juarez was doing a good job of getting saves.

At 30:05, Maya Doms had a penalty kick for Stanford and missed. Stanford would also have corner kicks at 30:36 and 34:41. They were getting their chances, but just couldn’t get one to drop.

At halftime, Washington maintained their 1-0 lead, hanging on for dear life. Stanford was getting way more looks, but the name of the game is score goals and Washington had done a better job of that through the first 45 minutes.

“We just couldn’t be complacent,” Stanford sophomore forward Allie Montoya said of what Ratcliffe’s message was at halftime. “We had to keep going out them, we had a few good chances in the first half, so we just had to keep on going and get some in.”

Stanford would quickly even things up 1-1 at the 47:09 mark as Montoya found the top right of the goal off her right foot thanks to an assist from Andrea Kitahata. With the match now tied, Stanford was in search of at least one more goal to win the match. The problem is the next goal never came.

“Yeah, so Dre was on the left side, she was playing outside back and I think she did an amazing run in, cut in, and just hit it,” Montoya said of her goal. “And I remember just being like the keeper is gonna bobble it and I’m gonna get there first and I just tapped it in. Dre made it pretty easy for me there.”

“Yeah, it was a good shot,” Ratcliffe said of Montoya’s goal. “I think it was Andrea Kitahata took a good shot and then it was too hot to handle for the keeper and there was a rebound and Allie ran in and scored the goal. And I think that’s what we were looking for in this game. It wasn’t always going to be a pretty goal because they had a lot of numbers behind the ball and we were creating opportunities but we needed to just kind of get a rebound or scuff the ball in the net. It wasn’t always going to be pretty with so many numbers in the box and weren’t able to do it, unfortunately. We did it once, but not enough.”

Stanford would have corner kicks at 58:46, 69:36, 77:26, 81:09, 83:25, 85:15, and 86:01. Several chances. It just wasn’t their night.

Washington in contrast had their only corner kick at 63:04. For them to be tied with Stanford, they knew they were being gifted something and they were just looking to hang on. Washington did get a yellow card at 62:29 as Kennedy Wesley was called for unsporting while at 87:30, their goalkeeper Olivia Juarez was given a yellow card for time wasting. Stanford would fire one final shot at 89:47 as Erica Grilione aimed for the top center of the net, but Juarez was there to get the save. 1-1 was the final score.

“I just think our quality in the final third wasn’t sharp enough,” Ratcliffe said. “We didn’t persevere in the final third as I thought we would. We just didn’t break the ice enough.”

“Well, a tie is better than a loss,” Montoya said. “So, glad I could put one in.”

For Stanford, this draw was painful. You could see it on the faces of the entire team. They knew they should have found at least one more goal and in truth, should have won by multiple goals. They fired far more shots and corner kicks. You can’t have performances like this at home.

“Just that they gave their maximum effort,” Ratcliffe said of what his message to the team was. “I know they’re disappointed in just getting a tie. But, this is soccer and it can happen on a day and credit to Washington. They got the results on the day and we just didn’t have the perseverance on the day to make it happen. So hopefully we learn from it, we grow from it, and our determination is higher moving forward.”

On the bright(ish) side, at least Stanford didn’t lose the match like the men did. A draw is better than a loss and they still remain undefeated on the season. The fact that a bad night for them is a draw says something good about them. It also helps that their ranking only fell three spots, so this isn’t a result that should hurt them too much provided they are able to bounce back.

“I like to win, I don’t like to tie,” Ratcliffe admitted. “So from that standpoint I’m frustrated. But, yes we’re having a really strong year. I’m really proud of the group. They’re doing really really well, but I think they’re the same as me. We want to win at home for sure and we created enough shot chances to definitely get a positive result in this game. So, I think the whole team is frustrated and we’ll learn from it, we’ll grow from it, and we’ll get stronger from it.”

“It’s not an awesome feeling to tie at home,” Montoya said. “So, we’re gonna remember this but just come back stronger and more ready the next games.”

Touching quickly on Washington, they had good reason to be celebrating. To go on the road and draw the number two team in the nation, especially when you get outshot like you did is a victory. Their goalkeeper Olivia Juarez was huge as she did a wonderful job of defending her net, getting 12 saves. Stanford goalkeeper Ryan Campbell in contrast gave up her one goal while only getting two saves.

“Yeah, I don’t think we got that many great shots unfortunately, but she had a good game and did very well,” Ratcliffe said of Juarez. “So, full credit to her. But I don’t remember her making like unbelievable saves where I was like oh my gosh that would go in at any other game. It was more we weren’t getting real quality shots off today it seemed like.”

“She was a great keeper,” Montoya said of Juarez. “Yeah, we struggled to get it passed her. Yeah.”

Both Stanford men’s and women’s soccer will return to action on Thursday. Stanford men’s soccer will play on the road at Oregon State at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks. Stanford women’s soccer will play at home against Oregon State at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Insider and KZSU radio.

