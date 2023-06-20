On Monday, No. 8 Stanford baseball fell to Tennessee 6-4 to end their run at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Tennessee sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Burns (5-3) was the winning pitcher for the Volunteers in a relief role while Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott (5-5) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role.

“I love being here,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “This is my least favorite press conference of the year. But, God, just so proud and just so blessed to have coached this team. We'll have a number of players that will move on, whether it's seniors or juniors who will get drafted and won't return to the program. Boy, what a mark they left on our program. Been to the World Series for three straight years. Our program as a whole, we've hosted a Regional for six straight years. Been to four straight Super Regionals. We've got some guys who have some history, some track record.

“They've left our program a better place than they found it. I usually challenge them when we go to an opposing park, whether it's their dugout or locker room, I always challenge them to leave it better than we found it. They took it to heart as far as what they did for our program. So I've got nothing but pride. It's my alma mater. It's my school. It's a place where I played and won a national title. And I'm just even more satisfied at the brotherhood they've created amongst each other.

“You can see the emotion at the end of the day that it's hard to say goodbye. And I always tell them we're going to say farewell, we're not going to say goodbye. But even that's hard. And you want to let them experience that pain a little bit because of just how deeply they feel for each other.”

Quinn Mathews was the starting pitcher for the Cardinal, getting off to a good start by not allowing anyone to score in the top of the 1st inning. With Maui Ahuna on third base and Jared Dickey on first with two outs, Mathews forced Griffin Merritt to pop up into a double play as Ahuna was out at home plate.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Stanford scored two runs off Chase Dollander, who was the starting pitcher for the Volunteers. With two outs, Carter Graham was walked after which Braden Montgomery singled to left field, advancing Graham to second base. With Alberto Rios at the plate, Montgomery would steal second base while Graham stole third after which Graham scored thanks to a throwing error by the catcher. Rios then doubled down the left field line to bring home Montgomery. Malcolm Moore was up next to the plate and flied out to left field to end the inning. 2-0 lead for Stanford.

In the 2nd inning, neither team scored nor was there a pitching change. In the top of the inning, Blake Burke and Zane Denton got on first and second base with one out, but Mathews got back-to-back strike outs to keep them where they were. In the bottom of the inning, nobody got on base for Stanford as Dollander did a nice job settling in.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Mathews got three straight batters out as Tennessee had even less success at the plate. In the bottom of the 3rd, Stanford added two more runs. Eddie Park got hit by a pitch and then stole second base after which Tommy Troy was walked. Graham then struck out swinging after which Montgomery singled up the middle, bringing home Park and advancing Troy to third base. Rios then flied out to center field, bringing home Troy. Moore then grounded out to Dollander to end the bottom of the inning. 4-0 lead for Stanford.

In the 4th inning, neither team scored though there was a pitching change in the bottom of the inning. After Drew Bowser singled up the middle, Burns came in for Dollander and from there got three straight batters out, keeping it a 4-0 game.

In the top of the 5th inning, Tennessee scored four runs off Mathews to even up the game. With no outs, Denton singled to center field. With two outs, Cal Stark singled to left field, advancing Denton to second base. Ahuna then singled to left field to load up the bases. Hunter Ensley then flied out to left field to bring home Denton. Stanford challenged the play as there was a close play at home plate while it also looked like Denton may have left the bag at third early. Upon review, Denton was ruled safe as he did not leave early and Moore’s tag was a tad late. The Vols were on the board. 4-1.

Dickey then singled to center field to bring home Stark and advance Ahuna to second base. Merrit then singled to left field to load up the bases. Up next to the plate would be Christian Moore, who singled up the middle to bring home Dickey and Ahuna while advancing Merritt to second base. After Burke got walked to load up the bases, Drew Dowd came in to pitch for Mathews and was able to get the next batter out to end the inning. It was now a 4-4 game entering the bottom of the 5th.

“Quinn's bailed us out all year,” Dowd said of Mathews. “Just him coming back in the first place was a statement in itself. But it couldn't have been more extra motivation for me. When I took the ball I said, you picked us up enough this year; I've got you right here.

“Today it wasn't easy for him. I don't think he had his best stuff, but he battled. Just didn't go his way, that fifth inning.

“At the same time, we wouldn't be here without him. We wouldn't be close to here without him. So that was the least I could do for him, for what he's done for us.”

In the bottom of the 5th, Burns made quick work of the Cardinal batters as nobody got on base. Troy struck out swinging, Graham popped up to second base, and Montgomery struck out swinging.

In the 6th inning, nobody scored for either team nor was there a pitching change. Runners did get to first and second base with two outs for both teams, but both pitchers found a way to get the next batter out to prevent runners from advancing.

In the top of the 7th inning, Stanford made a pitching change as Matt Scott came in for Drew Dowd. Merritt then got walked and with one out, Burke doubled to left field to advance Merrit to third base. At this point, Brandt Pancer came in for Scott, hoping to get the Cardinal out of a jam. Denton grounded out to short stop to advance Burke to third base and bring home Merritt. Scott then threw a wild pitch that went right between the wickets as Malcolm Moore misread the hop or lack thereof. Burke scored as a result. Pancer then got the next batter out as he struck out looking. 6-4 lead for Tennessee at the end of the inning.

From there, Tennessee would go on to win 6-4. The Volunteers did not score any more runs the rest of the way as Pancer finished the game on the mound for the Cardinal. But on the flip side, Stanford also did not score any more runs: they did not get anyone on base in the bottom of the 7th, 8th, or 9th. As Heatwave would say, Burns’ stuff was too hot to handle: there wasn’t nothing the Cardinal batters could do as their at-bats kept on getting shorter and shorter.

“I think him as opposed to the starting pitcher, Dollander-- he was just making his pitches,” Rios said of Burns. “He had everything working for him, whether it was fastball, slider changeup. He was making his pitches whenever he wanted to compared to the previous guy that we got to.

“I think when he needed his one, he got it. And it's not easy when you're facing 100 with that kind of slider and stuff. I know he's a good pitcher.

“We tried to do the best we could. Sometimes it doesn't go our way. I think that's exactly what happened.”

Touching quickly on Tennessee, they deserved to win this game. The pitching by Burns at the end was excellent and they got the hitting they needed. All the credit in the world goes to them. They showed why they got to Omaha.

As for Stanford, this loss is disappointing. They were the higher seeded team, but in the end their bullpen, which had been shaky all year, finally did them in. In an environment that is more pitcher-friendly, Stanford simply couldn’t rely on their bats to come through. Especially the home run ball. They needed their bullpen to deliver and it finally broke in this one.

“Today's game, obviously it started out well for us taking a lead early but Chase Burns came in there and just slammed the door on us and made it really difficult for us, didn't give us any cracks,” Esquer said. “We were going to have to do something special there against him. And then just trying to hold onto that lead became more difficult.

“They did a nice job. They got the double in the seventh inning and they were able to get contact and a wild pitch to score. But Chase was going to make it real difficult for us to score. We were going to probably have to get him out of there somehow and run his pitch count up and maybe even playing 10 or 11 innings.

“But hats off to him because that was an all-time performance at the College World Series. But, hey, again, my club, I had the player of the year of the conference. I had the pitcher of the year of the conference for the third straight year. We won the league by five games, which no one usually does in our league.

“So there's nothing that could tarnish our season. There's nothing. You could say you came here and lost in two straight -- not going to do it. It's not going to make me feel less than this was a special year for this group.

“We competed really hard. We played against the No. 1 team in the country and fought hard today. And to be quite honest we're capable of winning national title if things fall right for us. They just didn't. That's baseball.

“Unfortunately for seven of the eight teams it's not going to fall right for. A tough inning for us, for sure. But there's nothing but pride for me as a head coach. And I love these guys, and I say that easily and freely because that's a big part of our program is the relationships we build with our players.”

Looking back on it, it’s a miracle Stanford got back to Omaha for a third straight year. This is a group that has nothing to be ashamed of. They laid it all out there and one could argue overachieved to get back to this point for a third straight year. They’ve become a steady presence at the College World Series and have really been the ones carrying the torch for West Coast baseball. The next step for them is to figure out how to hang around in Omaha a little longer, which is a topic I’ll write about on a different day.

