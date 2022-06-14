Recap: No.2 Stanford advances to College World Series with win over UConn

On Monday, No.2 Stanford baseball defeated UConn 10-5 to advance to the College World Series. It was the third and series decisive game of their super-regional round. Ryan Bruno (6-1) picked up the win for Stanford in a relief role while Quinn Mathews (9) picked up the save. Garrett Coe (2-2) was awarded the loss for UConn in a relief role.

“Just amazing,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “After Arizona we were 1-5, that Monday we were unranked, our message to the players is we got’em right where we want’em, right? Nobody thinks we’re any good anymore, the rankings were all about last year’s team, not this year’s team, now it’s your turn to go earn what you’re worth and the guys have been just amazing and everybody here has been so pivotal.

“But I want to make sure I especially shout out Thomas Eager, who with his preparation and with our pitching staff and just mixing and matching. The move we made to have Quinn Mathews, we wanted Quinn Mathews to be a part of as many decisions as we possibly could and how could we use him the right way. Turned our season around and obviously Kody Huff with his day today just thrust us right into the College World Series. So, we played an unbelievable team and at no time were we ever comfortable that that was enough. We had Quinn on the mound and we knew that if it was gonna happen it was gonna be historic and we would have to tip our cap to them, but I knew he was not going to let that happen.

“But to get this team back to Omaha is just amazing and I’m so proud. I told our guys; I’ve been emotional with happiness or emotional with sadness. I was so emotional with pride for this team and what they did and what they’ve been through. And again, these people here are a big part of it. Thomas recruits them and gets them here and then with our pitching staff and just the preparation to making sure that everybody is prepared. I’ve gotta make sure I say that about our staff. Our staff is unequal in preparation and that’s kinda the x-factor for our team. We talk about pitching and defense. We need a different hero every night, which we have and our preparation is unmatched and we wouldn’t be here without them. So I’m so thankful for Thomas. He deserves to be here because we don’t go anywhere without him.”

Joey Dixon got the start for Stanford on the mound and he did not get off to a good start. In the top of the 1st inning, David Smith got things going for UConn with a lead-off single through the right side. Erik Stock then singled to left field to advance Smith to second base. After that, Casey Dana got hit by a pitch to load up the bases. In the next at-bat, Ben Huber doubled down the left field line to bring home Dana, Stock, and Smith.

After giving up three runs without securing a single out, Dixon’s day was done as Drew Dowd came in to replace him on the mound. Bryan Padilla, the first batter Dowd faced, hit a double to left field, advancing Huber to third base. To Dowd’s credit, he really settled in after this point. Korey Morton popped up to short stop for the first out keeping Huber on third and Padilla on second. Then, T.C. Simmons was walked to load up the bases. The next batter Matt Donlan then hit into a double play to end the top of the inning, keeping it a 3-0 game.

Stanford went right to work in the bottom of the 1st inning. Brock Jones hit a lead-off single, advancing to second base thanks to a fielding error in right field. Carter Graham then flied out to center field, advancing Jones to third base. Brett Barrera then fouled out to right field, bringing home Jones. Braden Montgomery then got walked in the next at-bat. Kody Huff then doubled to left center to bring home Montgomery. The inning then concluded with Drew Bowser flying out to right field. It was now a 3-2 UConn lead.

“I didn’t even bat an eye,” Huff said of being down 3-0. “I mean, we hadn’t even come to bat yet. I was just talking to someone like we didn’t come to bat yet and we knew what they had on the mound today and they were just like us, they were going to have to string it together, and I would take our offense against any staff in the country. So three runs in the top of the first is nothing. It seemed like every game this weekend we got down early, so it really was nothing new and I don’t think anyone panicked. We knew that we were going to have to score to win. So, I mean, we didn’t change our approach. Didn’t change our preparation. It was the same thing day in and day out and we were ready to go.”

Neither team would score in the 2nd or 3rd innings, keeping it at 3-2 going into the 4th inning. Garret Coe came in to pitch for UConn in the bottom of the 2nd inning, replacing Ian Cooke. Coe would remain the pitcher heading into the 4th inning.

As for Stanford, Dowd stayed on the mound until the end of the 3rd inning. At the top of the 4th, Stanford took out Dowd and brought in Bruno. Bruno did a great job in the top of the 4th, securing three quick outs. Smith and Stock both struck out while Dana popped up to second base.

In the bottom of the 4th, that’s when Stanford really broke things open. Tommy Troy and Eddie Park hit back-to-back singles to right field after which they both advanced to second and third base courtesy of a muffed pick-off attempt by the short stop during Adam Crampton’s at-bat. Crampton then hit a single up the middle to bring home Troy and Park. This made it a 4-3 Stanford lead.

During the next at-bat with Jones at the plate, Crampton would steal second base. Jones then struck out swinging for the first out. It was at this point that Enzo Stefanoni came in to pitch for Coe. Stefanoni would force Graham to fly out to left field after which Barrera singled to short stop to advance Crampton to third base. Montgomery then got walked to load up the bases.

In the next at-bat, Huff hit a grand slam to left field, making it an 8-3 lead for Stanford. Stefanoni’s day on the mound was now done as Jack Sullivan came in to pitch. Sullivan would get the final out of the inning as Bowser lined out to center field in the next at-bat.

“I mean, it was bases loaded, just trying to put the ball in play early, hopefully make some action happen,” Huff said of his grand slam. “Just happened to get a fastball in the middle up in the zone, kinda right in my path that I was looking for. Because he had gone first pitch fastball and then missed with breaking ball twice away. And so when he went to fake shake, I figured he was probably gonna try and come back hard because I had good takes on his breaking stuff and so just threw it in a really good spot and I was ready for it.

“I mean, a huge momentum shift, I think. I think it was a one run game at the time. So, it was just kinda giving ourselves that cushion. I always say as soon as one swing of the bat doesn’t tie the game or beat you anymore, I think you feel a lot more comfortable. So that put us up by a significant more margin and moving into the later part of the game, I think that really helps take some of the stress off the staff and the guys out on the field that it’s not as paramount to not make mistakes and things like that. I feel like we have a little bit more of a cushion where we can stay relaxed and keep playing our game.”

In the top of the 5th inning, UConn almost added a run, but no cigar. Huber got hit by a pitch after which Padilla flied out to center field. Morton then got walked, advancing Huber to second base. Simmons then flied out to left field, advancing Huber to third base. Donlan than fouled out to end the inning. Bruno held firm.

In the bottom of the 5th, Stanford added another run as Troy hit a solo homer to left field in the opening at-bat, making it a 9-3 game. This ended Sullivan’s day on the mound as Braden Quinn came in to pitch. Park then grounded out for the first out after which Crampton singled through the right side. Jones then struck out swinging. For whatever reason, Quinn’s day was now done as Devin Kirby then came in to pitch the rest of the inning. Kirby would walk Graham, advancing Crampton to second base before Barrera got to first base on a fielder’s choice as Graham was out at second base to end the inning.

In the top of the 6th inning, Zach Bushling hit a solo homer to left field in the opening at-bat, to make it a 9-4 game. To Bruno’s credit, that homer didn’t rattle him further as he settled in the rest of the inning, getting three quick outs against the next three batters. In the bottom of the 6th inning, Kirby would do his job, not allowing any runs. Stanford did load up the bases with Troy, Bowser, and Huff on base, but Park struck out after which Crampton grounded out to second base to end the inning.

In the top of the 7tth inning, Mathews came in to pitch for Bruno. Aside from walking Huber, he got Padilla, Morton, and Simmons out with little trouble to keep it a 9-4 game. Mathews picked up right where he left off from the game before.

“Yeah, I mean, I wanted to pitch last weekend actually on that Monday,” Mathews said. “So at least they gave me the chance this Monday to pitch. I mean, I felt good. I took care of my body, got in with John [Ursone] in the training room, did everything to prepare for today, I think I threw like 40 something pitches yesterday, which for me, like the workload I’ve had all year. Wasn’t too extreme. So I was ready to go today and fortunately they gave me the ball in the seventh.”

In the bottom of the 7th, Kirby was still on the mound for UConn. Jones grounded out to second base for the first out after which Graham reached on a fielding error from the 3rd baseman. Barrera took advantage of that error by then hitting a double to left center to advance Graham to third base. Montgomery then flied out to right field bringing home Graham for an unearned run. This made it a 10-4 Stanford lead. Kirby’s day was also done as Brady Afthim came in to get the final out.

From there, Stanford would comfortably walk out with a 10-5 victory. UConn would score one run in the top of the 9th inning to make it look slightly better, but it was still a very decisive win for the Cardinal. After Simmons doubled to left center to bring home Morton with two outs, Donlan fouled out down the third base line. 3rd baseman Drew Bowser made the game-clinching catch. He rushed toward the center of the field in jubilation while Quinn Mathews amazingly found a way to dart out of there and avoid getting mobbed by his teammates. Stanford could now officially say they are Omaha bound, going back to the College World Series for the second straight year.

For Stanford, this win really says a lot about their team and in many ways perfectly captures what kind of season they’ve had. They got down early, found a way to battle back and close the gap, and then ran away with it in the end. As hot as they’ve been as of late, this is a team that started 1-5 in Pac-12 play and got off to a rather rocky start. Once they got it figured out though, there was no stopping them. There have been some bumps along the way since, but for the most part, it’s been pretty smooth sailing.

The most amazing part about this run in my opinion is the offense. Stanford is the only baseball team I’ve been around where they can get down by multiple runs early and you can still take a deep breath and be like, they’re still in this. The offense is just superb, loaded with so much power. It’s not only one of the best offenses Stanford has had in their history, but also one of the best offenses in the history of college baseball. Very few offenses have had this kind of power and ability to close gaps with their bats as quickly and consistently as this Stanford team. A three run deficit feels like a one run deficit. It’s pretty crazy.

“If it’s not, it’s right up there for sure,” Esquer said when asked if this is the best offense he’s ever coached. “When we’re relentless and having everything working, we got a little diversity in our offense, the home run is a big part of it, down at the bottom, Eddie Park and Adam Crampton, they can sting you just with some hits in key moments and we are probably playing as good as any offense right now that I’ve ever had.”

On top of the offense being great, the pitching, while shaky at times, has held firm. Pitching coach Thomas Eager has done a great job of managing the pitching staff and making the necessary adjustments. It’s been a challenge for him and his staff at times, but they’ve found a way to be good enough to get the team back to Omaha for a second straight year.

“The message I give the pitchers is our job is they gotta score runs to win the game, our job is to give the offense a chance to win the game,” Eager said. “No matter what that is. If it’s nine-eight and we win, great. You give a chance. That’s always kinda been our message is when we talk to our staff.”

Up next for Stanford is their first game of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. That game will begin at 11:00 AM PT on ESPN and KZSU radio against Arkansas.

