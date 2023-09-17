On Saturday, Stanford football fell to Sacramento State at home by a final score of 30-23. Sacramento State improves to 3-0 on the season while Stanford falls to 1-2.

Sacramento State junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett led the way for the Hornets, going 21-33 for 279 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. Bennett also rushed for 100 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 attempts. Sacramento State sophomore wide receiver Devin Gandy had five receptions for 64 yards while senior running back Marcus Fulcher had 13 carries for 46 yards plus one reception for 49 yards, which was a touchdown.

As for Stanford, redshirt sophomore quarterback Justin Lamson went 7-17 for 138 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception while sophomore quarterback Ashton Daniels went 4-7 for 69 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception as the starter. Lamson rushed for three yards on nine attempts while Daniels rushed for 20 yards on five attempts. Stanford redshirt freshman wide receiver Elic Ayomanor had four receptions for 89 yards and 1 touchdown.

“Congratulations to Sacramento State and their staff and players,” Stanford head coach Troy Taylor said after the game. “They made a lot of plays and made more than we did. And they won the game.”

After holding Sacramento State to a quick three and out in the opening drive of the game, Stanford got the ball on their own 21 with 13:04 to go in the 1st quarter. On 2nd and 20 from the Stanford 22 yard line, Ryan Butler rushed up the middle for 11 yards after which Casey Filkins rushed up the middle for 10 yards, giving the Cardinal a first down. E.J. Smith then rushed the ball up the middle for a gain of 16 yards to get to the Sacramento State 41 yard line. The next big play of the drive would come on 3rd and 5 from the Sacramento State 26 yard line as Filkins rushed to the left for a gain of 24 yards to the 2 yard line. After a pair of one yard rushes, Filkins found the end zone, making it a 7-0 lead for the Cardinal with 6:34 to go in the 1st quarter.

Sacramento State would start their drive on the 25 yard line after a touchback. Devin Gandy immediately went to work with a 14 yard reception. Thanks to a roughing the passer call against Stanford linebacker Gaethan Bernadel on 3rd and 3, it was an automatic first down for the Hornets on the Stanford 39 yard line. After Kaiden Bennett rushed for 13 yards, it looked like the Hornets might find the end zone. However, the drive would end in a 24 yard field goal by Zach Schreiner. 7-3 lead for Stanford with 38 seconds to go in the 1st quarter.

Stanford’s next drive would bleed into the 2nd quarter. On 3rd and 1 from the Stanford 35 yard line, Butler rushed for three yards to get the Cardinal a first down. Ashton Daniels would find Elic Ayomanor for a 10 yard reception to move the chains once again. On 3rd and 9 from the Stanford 49 yard line, Daniels connected with Ayomanor for a 51 yard touchdown, making it a 14-3 lead for the Cardinal after the extra point with 13:07 to go until halftime.

Stanford then went for an onside kick and recovered, giving them the ball on the Sac State 49 yard line. Smith would have a 34 yard rush from the 47 yard line to the 13 yard line, getting the Cardinal in the red zone. Unfortunately for the Cardinal, they were unable to come away with points as Daniels threw an interception to Caleb Nelson on 3rd and 7 from the Sac State 10 yard line. The ball was picked off in the end zone, making it a touchback.

The opening play of the Hornets’ drive was Kaiden Bennett connecting with Chris Miller for a 16 yard completion. After a holding call negated a 31 yard gain for the Hornets, Jared Gipson had an 18 yard reception to move the chains. On 3rd and 10 from the Stanford 34 yard line, Bennett synced with Miller for a 33 yard gain after which Elijah Tau-Tolliver had a one yard touchdown to make it a 14-10 game with 6:01 to go until halftime.

The next Stanford drive started on the 25 yard line after a touchback. Stanford was not able to move the chains, making it a three and out drive and punting the ball back to Sac State with 4:56 to go in the half.

Sac State started their next drive on their own 23 yard line. After a series of modest gains to keep the chains moving, Coleman Kuntz had an 11 yard reception after which Carlos Hill had a 29 yard reception. Hill then had a seven yard reception after which Bennett had an 11 yard scramble to the Stanford two yard line. Bennett would then find the end zone on a quarterback keeper, making it a 17-14 lead for the Hornets with 35 seconds left in the half following the extra point. Stanford would not answer with such little time, making it 17-14 at halftime.

“He was fast. We'll give it to him. A fast, shifty guy,” Stanford linebacker Tristan Sinclair said of Bennett. “He was hard to bring down. He made plays outside the pocket.”

Stanford got the ball to start the second half and this time it was Justin Lamson’s turn to lead the offense as he replaced Ashton Daniels at quarterback. On 2nd and 8 from their own 34 yard line, Lamson connected with Mudia Reuben for a 38 yard completion, getting the ball to the Sac State 28 yard line. Unfortunately for the Cardinal, they would only gain five more yards in the drive, forcing Josh Karty to come in and drain a 41 yard field goal. It was now tied 17-17 with 10:35 to go in the 3rd.

“We'll see. I felt comfortable with both of them coming out of camp playing. They can definitely play better,” Taylor said about Daniels and Lamson. “We've got to do a better job of protecting them, for sure. The second half, the pressure really started to affect us in some crucial moments. It's not all the quarterback, for sure; it's everything, including us putting in position to be successful. So I've got confidence in both those guys.”

The next drive for Sac State was off to a promising start after they started with the ball on their own 25 yard line following another touchback. Marcus Fulcher had a 23 yard gain out of the gates. Stanford was able to force a 4th and 3 on their own 45 yard line, but Bennett found Gandy for a 39 yard completion, getting the ball to the Stanford 6 yard line. After Fulcher was backed up four yards, on 2nd and 10 from the 10, Scotty Edwards got an interception at the 1 yard line that was returned five yards to the 6 yard line. The Cardinal had a chance to retake the lead.

The next Stanford drive was short lived. After Filkins moved the chains on 3rd and 2 for a three yard gain to get the ball to the 17 yard line, Lamson was unable to connect with Bryce Farrell on a deep ball that likely would have been a touchdown had Farrell been able to catch the pass. It was just a couple yards overthrown. The next pass would be intercepted as Lamson threw into a crowded area near the far sideline. The Hornets had the ball on the Stanford 21 yard line with 4:56 to go in the quarter.

Despite having great field position, the Hornets had to settle for a field goal on 4th and goal from the four yard line. Schreiner nailed the 22 yard chip shot, giving the Hornets a 20-17 lead with 2:25 to go in the 3rd quarter.

The next drive for Stanford carried over into the 4th quarter after a 34 yard reception by Reuben and a 22 yard reception by Smith. To start the 4th quarter, Lamson got sacked for a loss of four yards after which Filkins rushed for no gain. This forced Stanford to settle for a field goal from the Sac State 22 yard line on a 4th and 9. Karty of course made the field goal. It was once again tied up at 20-20 with 13:30 to go.

After another touchback, Sac State got the ball on their own 25 yard line to start their drive. The drive didn’t feature any major gains by the Hornets, though they were able to move the chains once for a first down. On 1st and 25 from their own 22 yard line, Kaiden Bennett was picked off by Collin Wright, giving Stanford the ball on the Sac State 35 yard line with 11:44 to go. Wright actually returned the ball all the way into the end zone but it was called back because his knee was down.

A 10 yard gain by Lamson got the Cardinal firmly in field goal range and that ended up being what the Cardinal would have to settle for. On 4th and 8 from the Sac State 21 yard line, Karty attempted a 39 yard field goal and drilled it. Stanford now led 23-20 with 8:53 to go.

Sac State started with the ball on their own 25 yard line thanks to another touchback. On 2nd and 8 from the 27, Bennett had a 28 yard gain to the Stanford 45 yard line. From there, Sac State was able to work the ball to the Stanford 26 yard line, two yards shy of a first down as it was 4th and 2. Rather than going for it, Sac State went for the field goal and Schreiner delivered the goods again. As a result of making a 44 yard field goal, Sac State evened up the game 23-23 with 4:13 to go.

Stanford would start their next drive on their own 16 yard line after a holding penalty brought them back 10 yards after Farrell returned it to the 26 yard line. On 3rd and 11 from their own 15 yard line, Lamson connected with Farrell for a 16 yard reception to get to the 31 yard line. The drive stalled from there as there was a 10 yard holding penalty that backed the Cardinal up. Connor Weselman had to come on to punt from the Stanford 19 yard line. Weselman floated up a 34 yard punt that was fair caught at the Sac State 47 yard line.

On 3rd and 6 from the Stanford 49 yard line, Bennett scrambled and found Fulcher open, resulting in a touchdown. Boom. It was now a 30-23 lead for the Hornets with 1:32 to go. The final Stanford drive had a promising start with a 20 yard reception by Ayomanor, but from there it petered out as the drive ended on an incomplete pass by Lamson that was intended for Benjamin Yurosek. Sac State was able to knee it out from there, winning by a final score of 30-23.

For Sacramento State, this is a huge win. If you are an FCS team, any win over an FBS team is huge. They are a top ten FCS team for a reason and showed why in this game. They made winning plays when they had to and were not intimidated by facing their former head coach. They rose to the occasion.

“Yeah, really talented players. Really good coaching staff. They did a great job,” Taylor said of his former team. “They were ready to play and they did some nice things schematically and obviously the guys are really competitive. They did a great job.”

As for Stanford, obviously a stinging loss. You never want to lose to an FCS school even if they are a ranked one. Given this is Troy Taylor’s former team that they lost to, the Cardinal players have to be extra bummed about that factor, too. The silver lining though is that Taylor lost to a team who was built by him. He started from scratch at Sacramento State and was able to turn them into an FCS powerhouse. While it’s harder to orchestrate a quick turnaround at the FBS level, Taylor’s track record indicates that with time he should be able to do the same thing on The Farm.

“Obviously we've got a ton of improvements to make, and we have a long year to do it,” Taylor said. “So it's just back to work and just continue to chip away and continue to build. Obviously disappointing when you lose any game, but we've got another one next week that we will respond back and be ready to play.”

“Coach Taylor, he's a winner,” Sinclair said. “He's done it everywhere he's been. He did it at a high school. He was at Utah and then Sac State, turned that program around. They were 1-11 and then they went undefeated that next year, whatever it was. We believe in him, unwavering belief in him. It's hard -- winning college football games is really hard. I think it takes time. I believe in him fully.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Arizona on Saturday, September 23rd. That will kick off at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KNBR 1050 AM.

“It just starts tonight recovering,” Sinclair said looking ahead to the Arizona game. “And then tomorrow we'll get back in there and get our bodies right, look over the film, and then just get back to it, honestly. Like practice, we've been getting better at practicing harder and harder every week. I think we've just got to keep going.”

