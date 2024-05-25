On Friday, No. 8 Stanford softball fell to No. 9 LSU in five innings by a final score of 11-1 in the first game of their Super Regional. Sydney Berzon (20-8) was the winning pitcher for LSU in a starting role while NiJaree Canady (21-5) was the losing pitcher for Stanford in a starting role.

BOX SCORE: LSU at Stanford-Friday, May 24th

“Tough day,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said after the game. “I thought there were some things that we can be really proud of and some things that we can put into our back pocket for tomorrow. Like I told the team at the end of the game, the good news is the score resets to zero tomorrow and we’re playing a best of three series. So, we’re gonna need to take what we can from this one and then flush it pretty quickly and recover and get back at it tomorrow. So, yeah.”

This game was one-way traffic for LSU from the jump. In the top of the 1st inning, Kelley Lynch hit an RBI double to left field before Raeleen Gutierrez hit a two-RBI single up the middle to make it a 3-0 lead for the Tigers. This was not the start that NiJaree Canady and the Cardinal were hoping to have.

“Yeah, we’ll go back and watch the film,” Allister said of Canady’s struggles. “I think I have been doing this long enough that you try to keep your opinions to yourself until you see exactly where they are. I’m going to guess we were over the plate a little bit just because I’ve also been watching NiJa pitch long enough to know that it’s not common that it gets squared up like that. But I mean obviously LSU had a really good game plan and they came out and executed well on it. So, I think we’ll go back and we’ll watch the film and see what we can see.”

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Stanford did get on the scoreboard as Aly Kaneshiro hit an RBI single to short stop to bring home Taryn Kern. That would be the only run the Cardinal would score all game.

For the next three innings, the game remained a 3-1 lead for LSU. Stanford was trying to claw back into the game, but they couldn’t get their bats to go. As for LSU, they too were having a tough time extending their lead. However, that would all change in the top of the 5th inning as LSU scored eight runs to make it an 11-1 lead: Ali Newland hit a three-run homer off Canady with no outs to make it 6-1. That really felt like a dagger as Canady was replaced in the pitcher’s circle with Regan Krause.

Krause didn’t do any better as she immediately gave up a solo home run to Maci Bergeron before later giving up a grand slam to Lynch, making it 11-1. LSU was on cloud nine as they were utterly dominating this game.

“I think if Regan tried any harder, she’d implode,” Allister said of Krause. “And there comes a point in time where the way to try harder is to take a deep breath and believe that you can do it. And I can promise you it’s not from a lack of effort. And she’s gotta get back to trusting her stuff and playing the game relaxed.”

From there, Kylie Chung would replace Krause in the pitcher’s circle and not give up any runs. That made it an 11-1 game entering the bottom of the 5th inning. Stanford did not score in the bottom of the inning, resulting in the game ending via mercy rule.

For LSU, this is a huge win. They take game one on the road and now force Stanford into a must-win situation on Saturday. They dominated the entire game and have to have left Stanford wondering if they can win this series. Especially after Canady was nowhere near her top level.

“I think if you rank belief on a scale of one to ten, our team is at an eleven today,” LSU head coach Beth Torina said. “I think they just had a lot of confidence. A lot of belief. They have big goals and they’re really trying to accomplish them. I think it was my first time seeing NiJaree in person and I know she’s really special. Their team is really special.

“I understand this wasn’t their best day, obviously. But they’re a really special team and we expect a different type of a ball game tomorrow. So, really proud of lot of the big swings that we took tonight. Especially Kelley Lynch. I think putting her in that spot did a lot of really big things for our team. She really has all year. But really shined tonight. McKenzie Redoutey, I think she’s four-for-four. Three-for-three with a walk. Just had a really big night for us, too. I could mention names up and down the lineup, but just really proud of our team and their effort.”

As for Stanford, all they can do is move on and not let this snowball into an out of control game two. They have to win on Saturday to force a game three on Sunday. If they can somehow navigate game two and get a strong outing from Canady, maybe they can work some magic on Sunday. But right now, that’s looking like a big if. More than anything they need to believe in each other and enjoy the moment as best they can.

“I thought it was fun, I thought it was electric,” Stanford sophomore outfielder Kyra Chan said of the environment. “We have a good fan base and everybody loved the environment and everything. Like even though we were losing, we still believed in ourselves and I think there’s good vibes all around...We’re a very close team and we all love each other. So, I think just going out there and saying like F-it. Let’s do it.”

Saturday’s game will be at 6:00 PM PT. KZSU radio will air the game. TV is TBD.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com