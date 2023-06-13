If you’ve seen the movie Angels in the Outfield starring Danny Glover and the late Taylor Negron, one of the first images that comes to mind is something inexplicable happening in the outfield. Something that can only be explained by the supernatural and causes you to scratch your head. Something that you’ve never seen before and may never see again in your life. That’s what happened on Monday when No. 8 Stanford baseball defeated Texas 7-6 to advance to the College World Series for a third straight season.

BOX SCORE: Texas at Stanford-Monday, June 12th

In the bottom of the 9th inning with two outs, Alberto Rios on second base, and Malcolm Moore on first base, Drew Bowser came to the plate with the game tied 6-6. On a 1-1 pitch, Bowser drew contact and hit the ball high into the sky and into the outfield. As Texas players looked up for the ball, none of them could locate it as it fell onto the ground in center field. Rios rounded third base and came home for the game winning run while Bowser rounded first base in sheer joy and excitement. Cardinal players came out of the dugout and rushed the field in celebration while players for the Longhorns had their heads down in disbelief. A walk-off with an assist from the lights. What a way to win. And what a way to lose.

“Well I guess before you guys ask me a question, I’m probably going to ask you a question: Have you ever seen anything like that? Because I haven’t,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said to open his post-game remarks. “That was unbelievable. But you know, I’m so proud of our team. And we beat a really really good Texas team. So we earned every bit of going to Omaha because they are a great team and that says a lot about my team being able to withstand a couple punches and they kept coming back.

“And you know, they had their Friday starter Lucas Gordon there, who was the pitcher of the year in their conference and it was gonna take a break, because he looked like he had that change up working again and we got a break. The ball went up and they couldn’t find it and good for us. But, my hats off to Texas for being such great competitors with a great squad and I appreciate Joey Dixon coming back and letting us know that he was available today because he wanted to give us what he could.

“And then of course Drew [Bowser], who was great all tournament long and made a couple nice plays today as well. But, I told Drew earlier, when we recruited him, it was clear that the reason he came to Stanford, his mom was a classmate of mine and he just wanted to come and help Stanford win a championship. And he came here to help this school play in Omaha because he saw us play in Omaha when was a young kid. And I’m so proud of him for helping us get there again.”

The funny thing for Stanford is earlier in that inning, they thought they had the game won as Rios hit a double to left field that nearly cleared the fence. Cardinal players came out of the dugout prematurely in that case, thinking it was a home run. Fortunately for them, the baseball gods didn’t curse them for their premature celebration.

“I think we prematurely celebrated on Rios’ ball off the fence,” Esquer admitted. “You don’t like to do that. That doesn’t usually work out. Usually kinda bring you down to earth pretty quick, but we followed that up with a walk and Malcolm Moore, a freshman, played just great all tournament long. And then we hit the ball in the right time of night that they couldn’t find and I think I was walking to get my clipboard for the top of the 10th already and then I saw the center fielder with his arms out, but even then I thought maybe the right fielder would pick it up and run over and catch it. But he didn’t see it, either. And so, what a moment right here in front of a great crowd and I think that energy at the end of the game was like nothing I’ve seen before.”

The winning pitcher for Stanford in this one was junior right-handed pitcher Joey Dixon (7-0), who came out of the bullpen to pitch the 9th inning, keeping the game tied 6-6. As for Texas, the losing pitcher was junior left-handed pitcher Lucas Gordon (7-2), who pitched the final 1.2 innings in a relief role. Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Nick Dugangot the start for the Cardinal and pitched 3.2 innings while Texas sophomore right-handed pitcher Wilt Tanner got the start for the Longhorns, only making it through 1.0 innings.

“Yeah, honestly just kinda like a blackout moment,” Dixon said of pitching the 9th inning. “Just, it’s the same thing. Like first inning, ninth inning, just throwing that ball over the plate and it’s hard to not want to pitch when you got a guy like Quinn Mathews going a hundred and fifty the day before. So, I was ready since pitch one. I told him, I think it was the third inning, I’m ready to go whenever you need me.”

This was a back and forth game with Stanford going up 3-0 in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Texas answering to tie it up 3-3 in the top of the 4th, Stanford responding to lead 6-3 in the bottom of the 4th, and Texas tying it up again 6-6 in the top of the 8th by scoring three more runs.

The first three runs that Stanford scored were courtesy of Bowser hitting a two-run homer to center field to bring home Moore after which Saborn Campbell scored on a wild pitch from Zane Morehouse. Campbell’s single through the left side with no outs is what ended Witt’s day on the mound for the Longhorns.

Texas’ three-run response in the top of the 4th came as Jack O’Dowd doubled to right field to bring home Jalin Flores,Eric Kennedy, and Porter Brown. That also ended Dugan’s day on the mound as Brandt Pancer came in for relief.

Stanford’s three-run response in the bottom of the 4th came as Carter Graham singled to right center with the bases loaded to bring home Bowser and advance Tommy Troy and Temo Becerra after which Braden Montgomery singled to left center to bring home Troy and Becerra.

Texas’ three-run answer in the top of the 8th inning came with Matt Scott on the mound after Drew Dowd gave up a walk to Flores a double to O’Dowd, advancing Flores to third base. Dowd got Stanford out of a jam in the top of the 6th with the bases loaded and two outs and pitched a scoreless 7th inning, so he overall had a good night. But with two runners on base and no outs, it was time for a pitching change and thus Scott was called upon. Mitchell Daly flied out to right field to bring home Flores; Peyton Powell doubled to right center to bring home O’Dowd; and Dylan Campbell singled up the middle to bring home Powell.

To Scott’s credit, following Campbell stealing second base, he struck out Garret Guillemette for the third and final out. This kept it at a 6-6 game entering the bottom of the 8th inning.

From there, the rest is history. After Stanford failed to score in the bottom of the 8th, Dixon held Texas scoreless in the top of the 9th, setting up the dramatic finish in the bottom of the 9th. What made Dixon’s performance in the top of the 9th impressive is the simple fact that Texas came into that inning with momentum. Tommy Troy hit into a double play to end the inning as Saborn Campbell was out at third base. And this came right after Campbell was nearly out at second base. Things really did look to be going the Longhorns’ way entering the 9th, but it wasn’t to be.

“Yeah, I kinda missed it a little bit,” Bowser said of his walk-off hit into the lights. “Still got a good piece of it. And luckily it was that time of night where we usually talk about pointing it out, the ball in the air. I guess they just lost it and I was about to round first and I could tell the center fielder didn’t have it and kinda just hoping the right fielder didn’t see it and it kinda just happened like that. Just crazy.”

For Stanford, this is a huge and emotional win. Getting back to Omaha for a third straight year is really special, solidifying them as a consistent presence on college baseball’s biggest stage. Now it’s about taking that next step and doing damage once they get to Omaha.

“This time, I feel like this group really has that mentality of just go for it,” Bowser said. “Honestly. Last two times have been not the end that we wanted, but I think this time the group is more together than it’s ever been and I think additionally, it’s no elephant in the room there are some guys that, it’s the last time they might play in Omaha and I think just this group is so tight-knit and just the guys are ready to leave it all out there. I think that’s the difference.”

“We kinda talked about it a little bit, the first time we were there it felt like fireworks, like so exciting,” Dixon added. “The second time we were like alright, we can’t be excited, like not happy, super focused, and I think this upcoming year, I think we have found that middle ground where it’s like you can enjoy the moment. But at the same time it’s still the same game serious. But, still enjoying it for sure.”

As for Texas, this loss really stings. To lose a game like they did is just painful. They battled really hard all game long and for it to end with them losing the ball in the lights is just brutal. There’s really no way to sugarcoat this one if you are the Longhorns.

Up next for Stanford is the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The Cardinal will open on Saturday against Wake Forest at 11:00 AM PT.

“Well, they’ve been the best team in the country all year,” Esquer said of Wake Forest. “And so it’ll be a big challenge. But we’re up for it. We’ll be up for it. We’ll be ready to play and we’ve been there before. We got some experience in Omaha. I don’t think the bright lights and the stadium will be a big factor to us and we’ll just be ready to play baseball and get on the field, but three years in a row for this program has been just a great ride.”

