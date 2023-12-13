On Sunday, December 3rd, #9 Stanford women’s basketball fell to #21 Gonzaga on the road by a final score of 96-78. Gonzaga graduate student guard Brynna Maxwell (27 points) and senior forward Yvonne Ejim (25 points & 12 rebounds) led the way for the Bulldogs while Stanford freshmen Nunu Agara and Courtney Ogden each had 13 points along with 5th year senior Hannah Jump. Gonzaga improved to 8-2 overall while Stanford fell to 8-1. Since then, Gonzaga is now 10-2 and ranked #21 in the AP Top 25 Poll while Stanford is now ranked #9.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Gonzaga-Sunday, December 3rd

At the end of the 1st quarter, Gonzaga led 23-20. Ejim and Maxwell each had eight points, doing a great job of leading the Bulldogs. As a team, Gonzaga was shooting 10-19 from the field and 3-6 from 3-point range. As for Stanford, Cameron Brink was up to eight points of her own, doing her part to keep the Cardinal in it.

At halftime, Gonzaga led 45-41. Maxwell was up to 16 points while Ejim had 14 points and five rebounds. Brink was leading the Cardinal with 10 points, but had only played 11 minutes, leaving the game with some kind of illness. She would not return. Ogden was also up to 10 points. She was in a nice little groove of her own.

The 3rd quarter is where this game went off the rails for Stanford. Gonzaga outscored them 32-16 in the quarter, giving them a 77-57 lead entering the 4th quarter. Maxwell was the highest scorer for the Bulldogs in the 3rd quarter with seven points, giving her 23 points entering the 4th quarter. However, the Bulldogs were getting good scoring balance as four other players had 5+ points in the quarter.

In the 4th quarter, Stanford was able to outscore Gonzaga 21-19, but it didn’t really matter. 96-78 would be the final score as Gonzaga walked out with an easy victory. Brink getting sick appeared to really take the wind out of Stanford’s sails and they just weren’t able to recover.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is shake this one off and move on to their next game. They’ve gotten a good deal of time to focus on final exams, so they have to hope they’ll come back refocused once those are all done.

On that note, Stanford’s next game will be on Friday, December 15th at home against Portland. That will air on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio at 7:00 PM PT.

