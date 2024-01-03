On New Year’s Eve, #9 Stanford women’s basketball defeated Morgan State 98-38. Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink led the way for the Cardinal with 18 points, five rebounds, and six blocks. Junior guard Elena Bosgana (14 points & 7 rebounds), freshman forward Nunu Agara (14 points & 8 rebounds), senior guard Hannah Jump (13 points), redshirt freshman guard Jzaniya Harriel (13 points & 5 assists), and junior forward Kiki Iriafen (10 points & 8 rebounds) also scored in double figures. Stanford improves to 12-1 overall while Morgan State falls to 4-10.

“Well Happy New Year everyone,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game. “I thought Morgan State played really hard for the whole forty minutes and I hope that the experience for them is a positive experience. I think they helped us. The biggest thing I think for us was taking care of the basketball, which we did a pretty good job of. And we got great help off the bench. Jzaniya came in and did a great job for us. Three-for-four from three. Nunu got her three going out there, too.

“One, two, three, four, five, six people in double figures. And everyone got to play and basically no one got hurt so that’s a good night. But, we’re gonna need great play from both Nunu and Jzaniya. They’ve been working really hard in practice. I really liked how Jzaniya was super aggressive and Nunu rebounding out there. Almost a double-double Nunu. Just some real good play from everyone and I think especially these two with me (Harriel & Agara).”

Stanford led 11-6 with 6:31 to go in the 1st quarter. Bosgana was already up to five points. She was in a nice flow.

At the end of the 1st quarter, Stanford led 29-15. Brink was up to nine points and three blocks. Bosgana was up to eight points. The Cardinal’s strong start continued.

Stanford continued to put the hurt on Morgan State, leading 38-17 with 4:39 to go in the half. Jump was up to nine points after making her first triple of the game. Brink (11 points) and Bosgana (10 points) were in double figures.

At halftime, Stanford led 51-21. Brink (16 points, 4 rebounds, & 5 blocks) was leading the way for the Cardinal. Bosgana was up to 10 points. The Cardinal were in firm control.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 75-27. Brink (18 points, 5 rebounds, & 6 blocks) had her final stat line for the night. Bosgana (14 points), Jump (13 points), and Iriafen (10 points) also had reached their final scoring totals of the night. Stanford was now in a position to rest their starters and give their bench a bit of a run in the final quarter.

Stanford took their foot off the gas a bit in the 4th quarter, but still outscored Morgan State 23-11 to make it a 98-38 final score. Stanford wanted this to be a game where they cruised to an easy victory while getting a lot of players minutes. Given they won by 60 points and played 12 players, I’d say they accomplished that goal. All around a great way for the Cardinal to close out non-conference play.

“I think for us to get some young people get an experience,” VanDerveer said of the benefits of the game. “They’re very aggressive. We took care of the basketball. They usually force 21 turnovers. We had 11. So I think that was a good thing. They didn’t give up. They kept playing hard and it gave us a chance to play a lot of different combinations. They don’t know exactly what we’re doing, whereas in practice people would know pretty much more what we’re doing.

“But in some of the games, we’ve been in some tighter games and I’m just developing confidence. We have a lot of young players. I mean in terms of playing experience. Jzaniya is a young player, Nunu is a young player, and they stepped up and did really really well. I’m very proud of them.”

One point of emphasis for the Cardinal coming in was to play with a faster tempo and dictate the pace. When asked about that after the game, they felt like they accomplished what they wanted to on that front as they scored 26 fastbreak points.

“We’re really working on that, thank you for pointing that out,” VanDerveer said. “I thought Nunu ran the floor really well, Jzaniya ran the floor really well, Elena, Hannah Jump, who else? Kiki got a layup, so we really want to play up-tempo. We want to play what we call tag team.”

“I feel like in practice you guys were really on me about running the floor and rebounding,” Agara added. “So, I mean everyone, so I feel like we showcased that tonight.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Washington State on Friday. That will tipoff at 5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

