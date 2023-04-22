On Saturday, #9 Stanford baseball fell to Washington at home by a final score of 9-0, evening up their weekend series. Washington junior right-handed pitcher Kiefer Lord (4-3) was the winning pitcher for the Huskies in a starting role while Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott (5-2) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role. Washington improves to 21-12 overall and 8-8 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 24-12 overall and 12-5 in the Pac-12.

“It was terrible,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said of the loss with a bit of a laugh. “Yeah, not much to say and not much positive. Just, we gave them a little too much early to kinda be able to jump start them. Both teams were probably going to come out a little fatigued after last night and we’re gonna need a little help and we gave them the help they needed just to get started.”

This one was just not the Cardinal’s day as is evident by their inability to score a single run while the Huskies did a nice job of putting out runs on their end. The Huskies scored three runs in the top of the 3rd inning, three runs in the top of the 7th inning, two runs in the top of the 8th inning, and one run in the top of the 9th for good measure.

“Yeah, good question,” Esquer said when asked why their offense has stalled. “Boy, that’s an interesting question. We kinda just hit a rough patch and can’t get out of our own way and just getting a little internal about things that are going wrong offensively and I think their coach put it best at home plate. He said last night that they were just gonna let us try and come out and then have us fly out to center field as often as we could, right? That kinda seems like we were doing a lot of lazy fungoes to center field. We just haven’t been able to square the ball up and keep it low enough.

“The home run is a part of our game that when we’re going well it becomes a big part of our offense and that’s not coming as easy as we’d like. Unfortunately because the weather is pretty conducive to driving the ball in the air.”

In the top of the 3rd, the Huskies scored their first run with the bases loaded via wild pitch with Scott on the mound. Will Simpson was brought home while Cody Morales advanced to second base and AJ Guerrero advanced to third base. Johnny Tincher then got to first base via fielder’s choice while Morales advanced to third base and Guerrero scored. Scott then threw another wild pitch to bring home Morales while Tincher advanced to second base. This ended Scott’s day on the mound as Nick Dugan came in for relief. Dugan was able to get two straight outs to keep it at a 3-0 game to end the top of the inning.

In the top of the 7th, Michael Snyder homered to left field to bring home Tincher and Morales. This made it a 6-0 lead for the Huskies. Max Meier was on the mound for the Cardinal at this point as he replaced Dugan earlier in the inning after Morales was walked with one out.

In the top of the 8th, Tincher hit a two-run single off Toran O’Harran through the right side with two outs to bring home Guerrero and Simpson. This made it an 8-0 lead for the Huskies. O’Harran replaced Meier to get the final out of the inning.

In the top of the 9th, O’Harran was replaced on the mound by Nicolas Lopez after giving up a single to Aiva Arquette, who was pinch hitting. Cole Miller then came in to pinch run for Arquette. After securing the first out of the inning, Lopez gave up a double to Cam Clayton, which brought home Miller. From there, Lopez was able to get things under control, limiting the Huskies to one run in the 9th. It was now a 9-0 lead for the Huskies entering the bottom of the 9th.

In the bottom of the 9th, Carter Graham singled to right field for the Cardinal and later was advanced to second base after Braden Montgomery flied out for the second out, but Cort MacDonald struck out swinging to officially end the game. 9-0 was the final score.

While Stanford’s bats were not feeling it, one has to give credit to Washington’s pitching. Lord pitched eight innings and got 10 strikeouts, really pitching himself an excellent game.

“That guy did a great job,” Esquer said of Lord. “Hey, especially what you need after a sixteen inning game. Guy goes eight innings for ya and punch out ten, that was a quality start by that guy. He’d been off for a couple weeks, so I don’t know if he was necessarily as right the last couple weeks, but he came back well today and he threw the ball well.”

For Stanford, all they can do is shake this one off and come back to win on Sunday. If they do, they’ll at least win the series. In order to do that, they’re going to need the offense to get going. It was a real struggle on Friday, needing 16 innings to score three runs and it was an even bigger issue in this one. They will not win on Sunday if the offense once again falls asleep.

“Well, that’s what it’s all about, right?” Esquer said of the chance to still win the series. “It’s about winning series’ and trying to stack up as many series wins as you can. You’d love to sweep and win every game, but that doesn’t happen in our league. Our league is too good. Sometimes you’re gonna trade punches and you’ve gotta find a way to just win series’ and we talk a lot about that whole seasons are made when you’re 2-0 and 0-2 sometimes.

“Sometimes you gotta put somebody away when you got down and you gotta scramble and get a win when it looks like the weekend has gone south. So, but winning series’ is what keeps you afloat and so if we want to continue to be able to play for the championship and play for the title, we’ve just gotta keep stacking series’ up from here on out. If we do that, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Sunday’s game will begin at 1:05 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio. Joey Dixon will get the start on the mound for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, Joey has thrown well for us a number of weeks in a row,” Esquer said of Dixon. “He’s really done a good job and so we’re gonna need a good outing from him and we’re gonna have to put some offense together. It’s Sunday in the Pac and it’s usually offensive. Joey has pitched very well for us, but we’re gonna have to put some runs across.”

