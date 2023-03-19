On Saturday, #9 Stanford baseball defeated Oregon State 8-5 to take a 2-0 series lead. Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott (3-0) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role while Jacob Kmatz (1-3) was the losing pitcher for the Beavers in a starting role. Stanford improves to 12-5 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State falls to 12-7 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12.

“Hey, it’s a big win against a good team,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “A great series win against a good team. You know, Oregon State is going to be there at the end. They’re a playoff team and we’ve gotta get used to be able to play playoff baseball and so hey, we gotta get better and there’s no doubt about it. As I told our team, we’re going to grow into our pitching. We need to get some guys some experience and get them out there, but Matt Scott was outstanding today. Not only was he outstanding, but he picked us up after a couple mistakes and really had a strong performance and we need that.”

In the top of the 1st inning, Scott secured two quick outs before Mason Guerra reached first base on a throwing error. Garret Forrester then singled to right center to advance Guerra to second base. That would end the Beavers’ run as Ruben Cedillo lined out to second base to end the top of the inning.

“I think my fastball definitely,” Scott said of what pitches were working well for him. “Kind of being able to go in and out with it. And then being able to establish a slider off that.”

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Stanford’s offense had no success whatsoever as Eddie Park (ground out), Tommy Troy (strike out looking), and Carter Graham (fly out to right center) all failed to get on base.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Oregon State had no success offensively as Mikey Kane (struck out swinging), Brady Kasper (popped up to first base), and Tanner Smith (struck out swinging) all failed to get on base.

In the bottom of the 2nd, it was the same story for Stanford. Braden Montgomery (grounded out to second base), Malcom Moore (struck out swinging), and Drew Bowser (lined out to short stop) failed to get on base.

The top of the 3rd inning was no different as Oregon State failed to get anyone on base. Kyle Dernedde flied out to left center, Micah McDowell grounded out to short stop, and Travis Bazzana struck out swinging.

In the bottom of the 3rd, the bats finally woke up for the Cardinal. Alberto Rios got things going with a double to right center. Trevor Haskins then advanced Rios to third base via sacrifice bunt. Owen Cobb then was walked. Park then singled to right field to bring home Rios but was out at second base while Cobb advanced to third base. Troy then lined out to right field to end the inning. 1-0 lead for Stanford.

“I’d just say, its’s big that we haven’t been passive,” Montgomery said of the key to their hitting. “We’ve been going up there wanting to do damage and yeah, we’ll get a few swingers early in the count sometimes, but we just stay to that approach and we stay aggressive and we just let our offense work.”

The top of the 4th inning was pretty quiet as only Guerra got on base for the Beavers by hitting a single. He would be advanced to second base thanks to a ground out by Cedillo, but Kane would strike out looking in the next at-bat to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 4th, Graham singled to left center for the Cardinal after which Montgomery hit a two-run blast to left field, making it a 3-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“I wouldn’t say it’s ever necessarily shooting for it as much as it is just trying to square the ball,” Montgomery said of his approach to home run hitting. “I mean, early freshman year Esqy pulled me aside and we would work on hitting and just be focused on hitting the ball square. Just hit the ball on the barrel and then good things would happen. So that’s what I’ve been focusing on and the ball will do what it wants to do.”

Moore then singled to right field after which Bowser struck out swinging on a check swing. As he was walking off, Bowser got ejected, taking displeasure in the call. It wasn’t totally clear why the umpire ejected him, but it looked like he may have said something to the pitcher as he was facing the mound. Jimmy Nati would replace Bowser at 3rd base. Moore would then advance via wild pitch during the at-bat of Rios, who later was walked. Haskins and Cobb would then both strike out swinging to end the bottom of the inning. Stanford was not able to extend their lead any further, keeping it a 3-0 lead at the end of the inning.

In the top of the 5th inning, Dernedde hit a single through the left side for Oregon State with two outs before advancing to third base after McDowell singled up the middle. Bazzana would then ground out to second base to end the top of the inning, failing to bring Dernedde home.

In the bottom of the 5th, Troy would single to left center with one out and then steal second base during Graham’s at-bat. Graham would then single to short stop, advancing Troy to third. At this point, Kmatz was taken off the mound as Nelson Keljo came in. Montgomery then flied out to center field to bring home Troy. Stanford would not add any more runs the rest of the inning, making it a 4-0 game at the end of the inning.

“It definitely does a little bit,” Scott said when asked if the run support helps to settle in on the mound. “You don’t have to try to be as fine. Kinda just attacking the hitters the way you normally would and not really worrying about just kinda placing the ball. Going out there and just here’s what I got and hopefully good things will turn out your way.”

In the top of the 6th inning, Cedillo would get walked with two outs and steal second base, but Kane fouled out to first base to end the top of the inning. The Beavers remained scoreless.

“It feels good,” Scott said of getting through six innings. “Last week I went three innings, which wasn’t what I was hoping to do. But this week going out, going six innings, kinda working my way up I think it’s definitely a good feeling.”

In the bottom of the 6th, Stanford exploded for four runs as Ian Lawson came in to pitch for Keljo. Rios got the party started with a single up the middle after which Haskins struck out swinging. Cobb then singled to left center and advanced to second base while Rios advanced to second and then third base thanks to an error at left field.

Park then singled to the pitcher to bring home Rios and advance Cobb to third base. Troy then reached on a fielder’s choice to third base as Park was out at second base while Cobb scored. Graham then singled to center field to advance Troy to third base. Montgomery then doubled to left center to bring home Graham and Troy. Moore then flied out to center field to end the inning. 8-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“He’s playing great, he really is,” Esquer said of Montgomery. “He’s developing as a hitter. Both sides of the plate and clutch. He’s the guy that we count on and he’s such a talent and he’s just playing well.”

“Oh, it feels great,” Montgomery said of seeing the offense come alive. “We knew it was gonna come. And we know the lineup that we put together out there, it’s gonna cause some havoc and so it’s a matter of when it was gonna happen and we just gotta keep it rolling.”

In the top of the 7th inning, Oregon State would finally get on the board. Kasper singled to right center to lead things off, ending Scott’s day on the mound as freshman Nick Dugan came in to pitch for him. Kasper then stole second and advanced to third after Dernedde flied out to center field for the second out. Thanks to a wild pitch by Dugan, Kasper came home. McDowell then struck out looking to end the top of the inning. 8-1.

In the bottom of the 7th, Tyler Mejia came in to pitch for Lawson and did a nice job containing the Cardinal offense. Nati first popped up to second base and after Rios singled to left center, Haskins grounded into a double play. Saborn Campbell actually came in to pinch run for Rios, so a substitution was made before Haskins’ at-bat. Still an 8-1 game.

In the top of the 8th, Campbell moved to left field for the Cardinal as Rios’ day was done. The first batter for the Beavers was Bazzana, who hit a double to left field. Guerra then got hit by a pitch after which Forrester doubled to right field to bring home Bazzana and advance Guerra to third base. Oregon State would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, making it an 8-2 game.

In the bottom of the 8th, Mejia made quick work of the Cardinal lineup again as Cobb flied out to left field, Park grounded out to short stop, and Troy struck out looking. Still an 8-2 game.

In the top of the 9th, Dallas Macias who came in to pinch hit for Tanner Smith got walked to lead things off. This promptly ended Dugan’s day on the mound as Ryan Bruno came in to pitch in his place. Bruno then gave up another walk to a pinch hitter (Easton Talt). McDowell then doubled to left center to bring home Macias and advance Talt to third base. Bazzana then got walked to load up the bases.

“He’s getting better, yeah he’s getting better,” Esquer said of Dugan. “Every time out I think his breaking ball is better than it was at the start. Sometimes he just gets caught being a freshman trying to be a little too hard. Trying to be a little too perfect.”

After Guerra struck out swinging, Forrester got walked to bring home Talt and advance all others on base. Cedillo then grounded out to 3rd base to advance all on base while bringing home McDowell. Kane then grounded out to second base to end the top of the inning and a game. Oregon State padded their stats a bit to make it an 8-5 final score, but still lost the game.

For Stanford, this is a really nice win. They beat a good Oregon State team and have set themselves up to go for a sweep on Sunday. It got a tad dicey in the 9th, but it still felt like they would win. They did a good job stringing together runs in different innings, hitting consistently throughout the game.

“Offensively, to start off and just kinda keep adding on, we try to pride ourselves on trying to build a relentless offense,” Esquer said. “Where we don’t stop and we don’t shut it down when we think we have enough.”

“It’s great,” Montgomery added. “And it’s also huge on the pitching side of things when our guys can go out there, put up a zero and know that we’re gonna answer back with two or three runs or one run and just keep it kinda just steadily going like that and so it’s big on just building confidence for everybody in our lineup.”

For Matt Scott, this is definitely a confidence boosting win. He’s had to step into the big time as a Saturday starter and to play this well and get the win fells really good for him. Stanford felt like if they wanted him to be effective as a starter, they needed to get him going now and in this one he delivered the goods.

“Well, he threw three pitches to hitters out,” Esquer said of Scott. “He got guys out with his fastball, with his slider, and his changeup. And that’s pretty advanced for a freshman to come out with three pitches. But he’d been doing that in practice and we had just decided to flip him from that closer role to help us at the start of the game.

“Well, we’ve gotta build him up. We felt like the longer we waited, the longer it would take to build his pitch count up and we’ve gotta put some guys under the heat there and see if someone’s gonna be able to help us get the last three outs of the game. Ryan got the last three outs, probably a little dicier than we would have liked, but he’ll just keep getting better, too.”

“Not really gonna hinder yourself and kinda seeing it as just one inning stints,” Scott said of adjusting to being a starter. “Kinda going out there and saying only job right now is kinda just get the guys back in the dugout and not worry about the other innings that you might potentially throw.

“I kinda think being behind Quinn is not an easy task. You know Quinn’s gonna go out there, he’s gonna give it his all and we’ve had a lot of success with him on the mound. So being the decider whether or not whoever’s throwing Sunday is gonna be going for the sweep or going for the series win, I just don’t really look ahead into that. I just kinda go out there and like I said, take it inning by inning.”

On the offensive side, Braden Montgomery continues to shine. He had his second home run of the series and has really stepped up his game as a sophomore. He got the Mountain Dew shirt and hat at the end of the game and seems to be in a good space with his game. He’s definitely feeling a lot more settled in than he did a year ago.

“I’ve really just been going up there with intentions to just do damage and hit anything that’s in the zone really,” Montgomery said of how he’s approaching the game. “Try to keep it simple. Not try to get in my head too much and just impact the ball.

“I’d say it’s slowed down tremendously. And now just kinda taking it pitch by pitch instead of thinking this or that or what if this happens blah blah blah. Just kinda staying where my feet are and taking everything as it comes and just responding instead of being kinda reactionary and just kinda take it pitch by pitch.”

In regard to Montgomery’s potential to help with the pitching, Esquer admitted it’s tough given he is usually playing in the outfield. That said, they do want to see if they can find ways to get him on the mound and make use of the heat he can bring out of the bullpen.

“What’s tough is hey, we’d like to have a day where we would DH him and then we could readily use him at any time during the game,” Esquer explained. “It’s a little harder when he’s in the outfield because if he ever comes out then we got the pitcher’s gotta hit. So, we’ve gotta pick and choose our spots to get him in there.”

“It’s really just kinda leading by example, I’d say,” Montgomery said of how he approaches his role. “Make sure to get my work in. I feel like the younger guys will just kinda follow suit. So we just, we do all the right things, pick up balls in the cages, help tarp, just make sure nobody is above any of the little jobs and I feel like that just sets a precedent for the younger guys and that’ll just get our program to just good to go on for years.”

Up next for Stanford is game three of the series. That’ll be on Sunday at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Oregon and KZSU radio.

“Well, we’re gonna have to match their energy,” Esquer said of the key to getting the sweep. “They’re gonna come out desperate to win. And they’re a good team. So, you add those two things together, that’s a really tough win.”

“It’s great, but we know who we’re up against,” Montgomery said of getting the 2-0 lead. “And we know what this team is about and their players and their coaches and we know what they’re capable of and we can’t let it affect how we go into tomorrow’s game. We know how they’re gonna come out with passion and they’re gonna want to beat us and we’ve gotta be ready for that. So we can’t let two wins affect how we approach the game tomorrow.”

