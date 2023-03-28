On Monday, #9 Stanford baseball defeated Utah 16-8 to complete a three-game series sweep. Stanford sophomore right-handed pitcher Ty Uber was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role while Utah senior right-handed pitcher Blake Whiting was the losing pitcher for the Utes in a relief role. Stanford improves to 16-5 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12 while Utah falls to 10-14 overall and 2-7 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Utah at Stanford-Monday, March 27th

“You know, obviously the game was much tougher than the score would indicate,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “They pressed us a little in the middle innings and took the lead and I thought our guys responded well. You respect the game of baseball. It doesn’t come easy and we know that firsthand and so I give a lot of credit to our guys for kinda keeping their wits about them and continue just to kinda grind through a later inning deficit.

“Some big hits. Actually, some of the biggest at-bats today were walks by Sapien and Graham and Troy. They laid off some really tough pitches that led to some innings being built for us and obviously Sapien with the home run was a big blow and then our guys started to score some runs and were a little relentless there at the end, which is great to see.”

Joey Dixon was the starting pitcher for the Cardinal, getting off to a strong start. After Dakota Duffalo hit a single to center field to lead off the top of the 1st inning for the Utes, Landon Frei grounded into a double play after which TJ Clarkson grounded out to short stop.

In the bottom of the 1st, Eddie Park hit a lead-off single for the Cardinal to the pitcher and then stole second base during Tommy Troy’s at-bat. Troy then lined out to short stop for the first out after which Carter Graham struck out swinging for the next out. Braden Montgomery then got walked only for Malcolm Moore to fly out to center field to end the inning.

In the top of the 2nd, Dixon once again did a nice job of keeping the Utes in check as the only player who got on base was Cameron Gurney, who singled up the middle with two outs. The next batter Kaden Carpenter then flied out to left field to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Stanford was able to score two runs all with two outs. After Drew Bowser struck out swinging and Alberto Rios flied out to center field, Jake Sapien got walked to finally give the Cardinal offense some life. Owen Cobb then doubled down the left field line to bring home Sapien after which Park doubled to right field, bringing home Cobb. Troy then flied out to center field to end the inning. 2-0 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Dixon once again kept the Utes scoreless as only Duffalo got on base by getting walked with two outs. Frei then struck out looking to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Moore hit a single to right field with two outs for the Cardinal and advanced to second base on a balk with Bowser at the plate. However, Bowser then grounded out to short stop to end the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the 4th inning, Clarkson got things going for the Utes by singling to right field. Jayden Kiernan then grounded out to short stop for the first out, advancing Clarkson to second base. Davis Cop singled to short stop, advancing Clarkson to third base. Gurney then singled through the left side, advancing Cop to second base and bringing Clarkson home. Carpenter then lined out to third base after which Matt Flaharty reached on a fielder’s choice while Gurney was out at second base unassisted. It was now a 2-1 lead for the Cardinal.

In the bottom of the 4th, Stanford did not score at all. Cobb singled to left field with two outs but got picked off at first base while Park was at the plate. Still a 2-1 game entering the 5th inning.

In the top of the 5th inning, Utah was able to even up the game by scoring a run. Bruer Webster singled through the right side before advancing to second base thanks to an error at catcher. Duffalo then singled through the left side, advancing Webster to third base. Frei then flied out to right field to bring home Webster, making it a 2-2 game. Utah would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, giving the Cardinal a chance to respond in the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the 5th, Park grounded out in the opening at-bat after which Troy was walked. Graham then singled through the right side, advancing Troy to third base. Montgomery then flied out to right center, bringing home Troy. Moore then flied out to left field to end the inning. 3-2 lead for the Cardinal.

From here on out, it was a rather wild game offensively. Dixon’s day was done on the mound for the Cardinal as Nicolas Lopez came in to pitch the top of the 6th.

“Oh, I think Joey did great,” Esquer said of Dixon. “I think he’s given us some stability there with his start and hey, you get your starter through the fifth inning on a Sunday and then you got your pen lined up, I mean, that’s a pretty good way to attack Sundays.”

“It was awesome, he was great to catch today,” Moore said of Dixon. “He was hitting his spots, he was locating, all the guys in the bullpen as well. I mean, Brandt did really well today and kinda just help shut it down. I mean, they pick each other up. It was just getting the next guy up and just helping each other out. It was really a team win today.”

Lopez did not have a good outing as Carpenter got hit by a pitch after which Flaharty hit a bunt single to the pitcher that advanced Carpenter to second base. This ended Lopez’ day on the mound.

Nick Dugan then came in for Lopez and threw a wild pitch to advance Flaharty and Carpenter. Webster then singled up the middle to bring home both Flaharty and Carpenter. Duffalo then hit a sacrifice bunt for the first out, advancing Webster to second base. Webster then advanced to third base on a wild pitch. The next batter would be Frei, who singled to center field to bring home Webster. Clarkson then singled to left field, advancing Frei to second base.

At this point Dugan’s day on the mound was done as Ty Uber came in to give Stanford a lift. Uber’s first and only batter of the inning was Kiernan, who grounded into a double play to end the top of the inning. 5-3 lead for Utah.

“I mean there’s definitely an adjustment,” Moore said of having to catch for different pitchers. “But, the pitchers do a really good job. They come in, they’re prepared, every single day they come in, they come here early, they get their lift in, they get their work in, they get their dry work in, whether it be on the mound or in catch play and they’re always ready to go. So, it makes my job really easy. They’re easy to control and they do their job and I try to help them out.”

In the bottom of the 6th, Stanford exploded for seven runs. Bowser singled to center field to lead things off, ending Merit Jones’ day on the mound for the Utes. Blake Whiting came in for relief. Rios then singled to right center, advancing Bowser to third. Then, Sapien hit a home run to left center, making it a 6-5 lead for the Cardinal. This ended Whiting’s day on the mound as Zac McCleve came in.

“Yeah, you know, it’s happened over the last couple years,” Esquer said of seeing guys like Sapien step up. “A couple players that didn’t see a lot of action the year before seem to kinda step into our lineup and kinda give us a shot in the arm. A year ago it was Carter Graham and Brett Barrera and this year Alberto Rios and Jake Sapien have done the same.”

“It’s so awesome,” Montgomery said of Sapien’s home run. “I mean, we’ve got so many guys that just come out here every day and work their tail off and they’re working while they wait and when they get that opportunity, I love to see them make the best of it and just seeing Jake do what he does, day to day and take the type of swings and even the type of takes that he has, it was awesome to see him do that.”

Cobb and Park then both grounded out to third base, making it look like Utah might escape with a one run deficit to end the 6th inning. However, Troy hit a single up the middle after which he stole second base. Graham then was walked. Montgomery then singled up the middle to advance Graham to third base and bring home Troy.

“I was really just trying to stay aggressive as always,” Montgomery said. “Just over the plate, no need to trying to wait to get the job done, it’s like you step in the box, you’re ready to go, first pitch, and so get the job done whether it be first pitch, fifth pitch, whatever, just kinda do what you gotta do.”

Moore then doubled to left center via a ground rule double, advancing Montgomery to third base and bringing home Graham. Bowser then singled up the middle to bring home Moore and Montgomery. Rios then was walked, advancing Bowser to second base before Sapien grounded out end the inning. 10-5 lead for the Cardinal.

“Right, I would say we were just kinda relentless to our approach,” Montgomery said. “There’d be times where stuff wouldn’t quite click with us. Even in the past couple of days with leaving runners on or just getting off of our approach for a minute. But, we were just relentless with getting back to it and staying with the dynamic offense that we have and as you saw, it just kinda started to pile up there when we were just kinda sticking to what we are.”

“Just coming here and seeing the ball well,” Moore said of what was working for him at the plate. “I mean, that was really what was going on today. Kinda just making sure I was putting together good ABs and trying to do everything I could to get the next guy up in situations like that.

To score seven runs in the 6th inning really is what changed things for the Cardinal. They could have been impatient and tried to force things, but instead, they stuck to their principles and they were rewarded.

“Just some huge at bats,” Moore said. “Some really mature swings and some good takes and Jake Sapien of course with that three run homer, that was just awesome to see and really got the guys going.”

In the top of the 7th, Gurney singled to right field with one out and advanced to second base via wild pitch. Carpenter then doubled to right center to bring home Gurney. This ended Uber’s day on the mound as Brandt Pancer then came in. Pancer would force Flaharty to ground out to second base after which Webster struck out looking. 10-6 lead for the Cardinal.

“I’m honestly just being there for them,” Moore said of his pitching staff. “They’re gonna have their stuff, they’re not going to have their stuff, I mean, it doesn’t matter. They’re gonna try to get outs, they’re gonna compete with whatever they have. And kinda just being there for them and back behind them. Showing that we got them. That’s the most important thing.”

In the bottom of the 7th, Brady Maylett came in to pitch for McCleve as Utah was going deep into their bullpen. Cobb got things going for the Cardinal with a single to left field after which Cobb stole second base. Park then was walked. This ended Maylett’s day on the mound as Bransen Kuehl came in to pitch for Utah.

Stanford ripped into Kuehl like Tiny Tim on a Christmas ham. Troy singled to center field to bring home Cobb and advance Park to second base. Graham then reached on an error by third base, getting to second base while Troy advanced to third base and Park scored. Montgomery then singled to second base, advancing Graham to third base and bringing Troy home.

This ended Kuehl’s day on the mound as Micah Ashman came in. Ashman struck out Moore after which Bowser reached first base on a fielder’s choice as Montgomery advanced to third base while Graham came home. Rios then grounded out to short stop to end the inning. 13-6 lead for the Cardinal.

Utah added a couple more runs in the top of the 8th inning while Stanford scored three. Troy lined out to right field to bring home Sapien while Moore singled to left field to bring home Park and Cobb. The top of the 9th was not eventful at all as Pancer only gave up a single. 16-8 was the final score.

“Yeah, you know, Sunken Diamond was really offensive today, right?” Esquer said. “It was warm, the sun was out, the field was playing fast, so there’s a lot of hits on the field and you’re gonna have to be able to take a few punches, but you’re gonna have to give a few back and I think that we did a good job of landing more than we took.”

“I’d just say kinda playing hand in hand with being relentless to our approach,” Montgomery added. “It was just like; we didn’t let off the gas for a second today. I mean, even when they’re putting on runs we were focused on just responding and coming back with our stuff and not trying to do too much. I think seeing this team for the third game in a row we just kinda tried to simplify it, not try to get outside of ourselves, and when we play our game good things happen and when we get off of that is when we try to do more than what we think we need to.”

This is a really solid win for the Cardinal as they secured their second straight sweep. The bats came alive in this one and while the pitching was a bit shaky, it was good enough considering how the offense did. Big picture-wise, not a lot to complain about from this game or the weekend as a whole.

“Yeah, you know, good to see us, our pitching be the main factor of a couple wins and then you’re gonna need your offense to kinda take over some, too,” Esquer said. “So, we’re still kinda growing into our identity a little bit and again, we talk about just growing into our pitching staff and that’s just part of it and so, you’re right. Winning different ways is going to be a big part of our season.”

“Yeah, it feels great,” Montgomery added. “Just seeing how relentless our guys stayed. I mean, we could have easily just kinda given it to them like hey we won the series and whatnot. But nah, we weren’t satisfied with that and I think that kind of hunger is what drives, lets us keep going and piling on.”

As for the Utes, getting swept stings. They had their chances to steal a game and they just weren’t quite able to do it. Stanford is a really good team and there is no shame in getting swept by them, but nonetheless, they didn’t come to Sunken Diamond to come away empty handed. Utah wanted to win this series and at a minimum, they wanted to pick up a win.

“Right, it’s never easy to win one, let alone two games in a row,” Montgomery said of getting the sweep. “Especially in our conference. We know guys are going to be coming down our throat, that we’ve got the target on our back and they want to beat us and so everybody’s going to bring their best game and we plan on doing the same and so we just gotta stay on top of being us, like I said. When we get in trouble is when we think someone’s going to lay down and just kinda give it to us. So, that’s not going to be the case and so if we just keep on the gas pedal, I don’t think people can hang with us and we just gotta stick to that approach.”

“Yeah, we’re just, it was all about bouncing back after that USC series,” Moore said. “And just coming in here and beating Oregon State and then Utah next weekend. It shows that we’re ready to respond and we’re relentless.”

Up next for Stanford is a four game series at Oklahoma. That will begin on Thursday at 4:30 PM PT on ESPN+ and KZSU radio.

