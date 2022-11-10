On Wednesday, #8 Stanford women’s volleyball came back from two sets down to defeat USC 3-2 (23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-9) on the road. Kendall Kipp led the way for the Cardinal with 24 kills 4 digs, and 6 blocks while Elia Rubin had 15 kills and 5 digs. Jordan Wilson was the top performer for USC with 21 kills. Stanford improves to 19-4 overall and 14-1 in the Pac-12 while USC falls to 18-8 overall and 10-5 in the Pac-12.

While it was expected that Stanford would be without Sami Francis once again, it turns out USC’s top player Skylar Fields came in with 50/50 chances to play and she ended up not playing. Despite her absence, USC put up a great fight and nearly took down Stanford after taking a 2-0 lead.

In the first set, USC took an early 4-1 lead as Lindsey Miller had two kills. After an attack error from Rubin, it was a 7-3 lead for USC. After trailing 10-7, Stanford went on a 6-0 run to lead 13-10. After a service error from USC, Stanford maintained a 15-12 lead at the media timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, USC found new life as they tied it up 16-16 thanks to three huge kills from Emilia Weske. Things would remain tied 19-19 until USC won three points in a row to lead 22-19. From there, USC would hang on to win the set 25-23 as Stanford did not tie them up again. A kill by Weske secured the set for the Trojans.

The second set was tight early as both teams were tied 6-6. USC would gain a bit of a lead as they led 12-9 before committing an attack error to make it 12-10. From there, USC would go on a 3-0 run to lead 15-10 and after Stanford trimmed their lead down to four points (16-12), USC would win two more points off a kill by Weske and a service ace by Kalyah Williams to make it 18-12. From there, USC would cruise to a 25-21 set victory as Stanford ended the set with back-to-back errors. Up 2-0, the Trojans just needed to win one more set.

The third set was back and forth at the start as both teams were tied 5-5, basically trading points. Then, USC would go on a 3-0 run off kills from Weske and Miller as well as a Stanford attack error to make it an 8-5 USC lead. To Stanford’s credit, they would tie it up 10-10 after a 3-0 run of their own comprised of a kill by Kipp, a USC ball handling error, and a kill by Caitie Baird.

Things would be pretty much back and forth all the way until the teams were tied 20-20. Then, Stanford went on a 2-0 run to lead 22-20 as Kipp got a kill and USC committed an attack error. From there, Stanford hung on for the 25-22 victory as it was Annabelle Smith who got the set-clinching kill. Stanford now just needed one more set to tie it up.

In the fourth set, USC got out to a 9-5 lead after a kill by Miller. Things were looking good early for the Trojans. However, Stanford responded with a 4-0 run that included back-to-back service aces from Kami Miner, making it 9-9. Things would then seesaw back and forth a bit as Stanford got an 18-16 lead after three straight kills from Baird only for USC to tie it up 20-20 after a service ace from Mia Tuaniga. After that ace, Stanford called for time.

Coming out of the timeout, Weske got a kill and Tuaniga got another service ace, making it 22-20. This forced a second Stanford timeout. The next timeout seemed to work for Stanford as they scored two straight points to tie it up 22-22 after a kill by Rubin and a USC attack error. After things were tied 23-23, Stanford won the next two points to win the set 25-23 as Kipp got back-to-back service aces. The first ace was a bit lucky as USC pulled a “somebody other than me take the fly ball” as the serve hit the floor after the initial dig. Kipp followed that ace up with a commanding ace to win the set, taking advantage of the USC miscue.

With it now tied 2-2, Stanford had new life and momentum. As a result, Stanford jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the 5th set and from there never looked back as they won 15-9 after a kill from Baird sealed the deal and won the match. USC got a few points at the end as Stanford led 14-6, but the set was never in doubt. Stanford got a good scare but came out on top in the end.

For Stanford, this is a big time win. It’s a match where they had to dig deep. They could have thrown in the towel, said it wasn’t their night, but instead they showed the kind of resiliency and resolve that elite teams have. That’s why they’ve won 13 matches in a row.

Up next for Stanford will be a road match at UCLA on Saturday. That will begin at 4:30 PM PT on UCLA Live Stream.

