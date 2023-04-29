On Friday night, #8 Stanford baseball defeated UCLA 6-5. Stanford senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (5-3) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role with 10 strikeouts while junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Bruno (4) was awarded the save. UCLA junior right-handed pitcher Jake Brooks (5-4) was the losing pitcher for the Bruins in a starting role. Stanford improves to 27-12 overall and 14-5 in the Pac-12 while UCLA falls to 23-14-1 overall and 9-8-1 in the Pac-12.

“Tough Friday night win, right?” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “It looked like we could pull away a little bit and UCLA wasn’t going to let us do that. They’re a quality team, they pitched a good ball game, they battled us right to the end, and so we had to have a good pitching performance by three guys. You know, Mathews had to do his part, give it to Dowd to do his part, and then Bruno had to finish it off for us.”

In the 1st inning, neither team scored. The only player to get on base for either team was Daylen Reyes, who hit a double down the left field line to lead things off for UCLA. After he got that double, Mathews was able to contain the next three UCLA batters. And then in the bottom of the inning, Brooks was able to get the first three Cardinal batters out. 0-0 at the end of the 1st inning.

“Like I said earlier, first batter of the game, on a one-two change and I mean, I hadn’t seen it, just put a good swing on it, and I think he hit a fastball 2-0 kinda off the end that dropped, so I mean, two for four with an RBI, that’s a pretty solid night from a lead off guy,” Mathews said of Reyes. “Obviously I wasn’t able to keep a leadoff hitter off base, which kind of caused some of the problems.”

The top of the 2nd inning got a little dicey for Stanford as Mathews hit back-to-back batters, putting Malakhi Knight on second base and Darius Perry on first base. To Mathews, credit he was able to dial in from there. Jarrod Hocking executed a successful sacrifice bunt to advance both runners to second and third base, but from there, the next two batters failed to get on base or advance the runners any further, keeping it at a 0-0 game entering the bottom of the 2nd.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Braden Montgomery singled to right center to get the Cardinal offense going. After Alberto Rios fouled out to first base for the first out of the inning, Montgomery advanced to second base on a balk. Drew Bowser then singled to right field, advancing Montgomery to third base. The next batter would be Malcolm Moore, who flied out to right field, bringing Montgomery home. Stanford would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, making it a 1-0 lead for the Cardinal at the end of the 2nd inning.

The 3rd inning was quiet as both Mathews and Brooks did their jobs on the mound. Neither pitcher gave up a hit or a walk, making it a really quick inning. It remained a 1-0 lead for Stanford at the end of the 3rd.

In the top of the 4th inning, Perry was able to hit a single to center field for UCLA with two outs, but Hocking flied out to right center to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 4th, Stanford was able to add another run. Rios singled to center field with one out and then stole second and advanced to third base thanks to an error on a failed pickoff attempt with two outs. This was during Moore’s at-bat. Moore then reached on an error by left field, advancing to second base while Rios came home. Jake Sapien then popped up to first base to end the bottom of the inning. 2-0 lead for Stanford.

In the top of the 5th inning, Mathews didn’t give up a hit and actually recorded three straight strikeouts. He was dialed in for that inning for sure.

In the bottom of the 5th, Stanford once again was able to add one more run. With one out, Eddie Park singled up the middle and with two outs, advanced to second base on a balk before then advancing to third on a wild pitch during with Tommy Troy at the plate. Troy would then double down the left field line brining home Park. Thanks to a throwing error by Brooks during Montgomery’s at-bat, Troy advanced to third base, but Montgomery struck out swinging to end the bottom of the inning. 3-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, I think honestly the biggest thing was not letting my earlier at-bats affect me,” Park said of the hits he got. “You know, I felt like I kinda, he had me the first two at-bats, but I made that adjustment my last two at-bats.”

In the 6th inning, neither team scored and there was no pitching change as Mathews and Brooks both got through the inning. Mathews did give up a single through the right side to Duce Gourson, but from there was able to settle in by not allowing anyone else to get on base. Brooks did not allow any Cardinal to get on base as he recorded three straight strike outs. He was on fire for the Bruins. Still a 3-0 game.

“Yeah, just kinda pitching to the defense,” Mathews said of keeping UCLA scoreless through six innings. “The defense bailed me out a lot tonight. I mean, Drew Bowser made a couple good plays, Tommy Troy made a good play, Eddie Park running balls down. Like I said, I mean, the defense really kinda picked me up tonight. So, I’d say that was the biggest thing through six.”

In the top of the 7th, UCLA added two runs, putting some pressure on the Cardinal. With two outs, Carson Yates hit a double to left center after which Knox Loposer singled to right field and advancing to second base on a throwing error while Yates scored. Then, Reyes singled to center field, bringing in Loposer for an unearned run. Gourson then struck out swinging to end the top of the inning. It was now a 3-2 game.

In the bottom of the 7th, Stanford responded with three runs. With one out, Owen Cobb singled to center field after which Park double to right center to bring Cobb home.

“Big hit, big double in the gap and he’s been constant for us,” Esquer said of Park. “Having him at the top of the lineup, just being consistent and constant and giving us base runners and some big hits to score some runs, too.”

At this point, the first pitching change of the game happened as Chris Aldrich came in for Brooks. Carter Graham then singled to third base, bringing home Park. Troy then flied out to left center for the second out after which Graham stole second base during Montgomery’s at-bat. Montgomery then doubled down the left field line to bring home Graham. Rios then ended the inning by grounding out to short stop. Stanford now had a 6-2 cushion.

“You know, I just think some big hits,” Esquer said of the offense being better. “Even contact. You know, Malcolm flips a fly ball out there to score a run and I think we put a little pressure on him with some base running and created a few mistakes. Got him to play a little fast and then a couple big hits. Tommy Troy down the line and Braden Montgomery and that’s something that we’ve been forward to: Two out hits with runners in scoring position.”

“Yeah, I mean, it seems good,” Mathews said of the run support. “We know we’re good. We just gotta find our stride, I would say. But I can also easily have five or six losses. So I mean, they’ve bailed me out multitude of times in terms of defense and offensively, they’ve picked me up and the staff up. So, no complaints there. We just gotta keep trying to win baseball games.”

“Essentially, what we talk about as hitters is just being who we are,” Park added. “We know that if we play the way we can then I don’t think there’s a pitcher out there that’ll beat us. But, I feel like the past few weeks we were trying to be someone we weren’t. Trying to do too much. So, this whole week we were focusing on just getting back to who we are.”

In the top of the 8th inning, Mathews walked Kyle Karros. With one out, Knight doubled to left center, advancing Karros to third base. This ended Mathews’ day on the mound as Drew Dowd came in for relief.

“It’s huge,” Esquer said of getting Mathews to pitch deep into games. “He’s going into the 8th inning every single time and that’s big for us. But he’s the best pitcher in the league and we’ve gotta ride him the best we can and so, him doing what he’s done tonight is just huge.”

Dowd gave up a single to Perry through the left side, which brought home Karros and advanced Knight to third base. Perry then advanced to second base while Knight scored on a wild pitch. From there, Dowd settled down and struck out Hocking after which Yates grounded out to short stop. It was now a 6-4 game.

In the bottom of the 8th, Stanford did not score any runs and nobody got on base. Bowser flied out to right field, Moore struck out swinging, and Sapien struck out looking. UCLA did make two pitching changes though as Jake Saum came in for Aldrich after which Cody Delvecchio came in for Saum. Kind of an odd thing to do. It almost seems like UCLA was just trying to disrupt Stanford’s offensive flow with those pitching changes and hey, it worked.

In the top of the 9th inning, Stanford gave up one run, but still got the victory. Dowd struck out Loposer for the first out after which Reyes singled to Dowd as the ball ricocheted off Dowd’s leg and dribbled to second base. This ended Dowd’s day on the mound as Ryan Bruno came in to get the save. Bruno gave up a single to Gourson, who punched one through the right side, advancing Reyes to third base. Then, Karros flied out to right field, bringing home Reyes. This made it a 6-5 game with two outs. Jack Holman then flied out to center field to Eddie Park, ending the game. The Cardinal escaped with a 6-5 victory to take the first game of this three-game series.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s essentially what a Friday night game in the Pac is gonna be,” Park said of grinding out this victory. “Two really good starters and you know that it’s always gonna be a battle and we got a couple runs early, but they did a good job of responding. So, it got to a point where we just had to close the game out.

“[The final pitch] was a fastball over the plate. The guy took a good swing on it. Typically though, at Sunken when it turns to night, the ball doesn’t carry as much. So, I just went up and caught it.”

For Stanford, this is a very nice win. UCLA is a really quality team and not easy to defeat on a Friday night. While Mathews didn’t think he had his best game, he still pitched 7.1 innings and put his team in a great position to get the win. The biggest issue for Mathews has been the lack of run support he has gotten from the offense when he takes to the mound and he got that run support in this game. That was a key coming into the series and the Cardinal checked off that box.

“Yeah, we’ve done him no favors,” Esquer said of Mathews’ run support. “I think we’re getting better. I think as the season goes on, we’re getting better and one of the signs on how much better you’re getting is how good are you on Friday night against somebody’s ace, right? Where they, we match our best guy against their guy and we’ve gotta get better and better at scoring runs against Friday night pitching.”

“It was very average,” Mathews humbly said of his pitching performance. “I would say the change up came along as the game went, which was nice. I’d say that’s probably the biggest. Just maturity thing for me is learning how to pitch when you may not have what I would deem one of my better pitches. So kinda fastball, breaking balls early. And then the change up kinda came along in that fifth inning and was effective from then on out. But all in all, for whatever reason, just couldn’t get really comfortable tonight.

“And shout out to UCLA for doing some things that they hadn’t really done all year to like the pitching they had seen and scouting reports and they kinda flipped the script on us not once but twice tonight. So like I said, I couldn’t really get comfortable. So I’d say it was a very average night.”

While he perhaps didn’t feel like this was his best outing, Mathews does seem to be getting more comfortable as the Friday night starter. Last season, he was coming out of the bullpen and this year he’s had a big adjustment to the Friday night starter role. All in all, the adjustment seems to be going well for him.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s definitely difficult,” Mathews said. “Fridays are a grind for sure. But I mean, I love it. We always get crowds for it, which is awesome. The team is always fired up ready to go on a Friday. I mean, at the end of the day, get the opportunity to pitch for Stanford on a Friday night is pretty unique and special opportunity I’ve been gifted this year. So, it’s just kinda what’s kept me going all year long.”

Beyond Mathews, Dowd did his job as did Bruno. The bullpen held firm in the end and that’s been something Stanford has been needing all season long. As the bullpen gets more confident, this Stanford team in turn gets more confident.

“Yeah, went into the inning and said hey, if there’s a guy that gets on, you don’t want to give Ryan too big a mess to have to clean up,” Esquer said of the way they managed the bullpen. “Give him a little bit. We got the first guy out. We were a little bit closer to the end and we just felt like hey, let’s give him a shot with just a runner at first base and there’s a little leeway there.”

Offensively, Stanford scored five of their runs on five RBIs from five different guys. That kind of balance should serve them well. It’s always good when you don’t have to overly rely on one guy to be the source of the offense. “Yeah, we love that,” Park said of having a spread out offensive attack. “It’s all about being selfless. Getting the next guy up or driving the guy in. Whether it’s setting the table for another guy and getting that hit with two outs. I think what we did a really good job of tonight is just taking those at-bats for the guys.”

As for UCLA, this is a frustrating loss because they had a real chance to steal a game on the road against a top ten Stanford team. In truth, their goal for the series should be to just not get swept. If they can get a game in this series, that would be good enough. But, they cannot get swept and by losing a 6-5 game, one has to wonder if this was their best chance to get a win. Stanford’s bats usually heat up more as the series goes on.

“For years, they are always a pitching juggernaut,” Park said of the Bruins. “They’re gonna have guys that can throw strikes, throw multiple pitches. But I think we had a really good scouting report going into the game and we just stayed with it.”

Up next will be game two on Saturday. That will begin at 2:05 PM PT on Stanford Livestream and KZSU radio.

“This is a big series,” Esquer said. “And they’re a quality team. They’re gonna pitch well. Coach Savage has his pitching staff ready to keep the score down and give you a tough battle and I thought they played a really good game and they’re not afraid of us and so we’re gonna have to match up and play well to win.”

“Yeah, I mean, it’s honestly just doing exactly what we did today,” Park said of Saturday. “Just being who we are, have really competitive at-bats and just try to get the train moving along.”

