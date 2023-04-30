On Saturday, #8 Stanford baseball fell to UCLA by a final score of 9-6. Stanford senior right-handed pitcher Kelly Austin (4-2) was the winning pitcher for the Bruins in a starting role while Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott (5-3) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role. UCLA improves to 24-14-1 overall and 10-8-1 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 27-13 overall and 14-6 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: UCLA at Stanford-Saturday, April 29

“That was a rough one,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “I don’t think you can do anything that we did today and expect to win. I don’t think you could offense the way we did and expect to win and obviously we can’t walk six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve guys and expect to win, right? Yeah, it was just disappointing. Had them backpedaling maybe a little bit and got out ahead of them, scored first, and Matt Scott just didn’t have good stuff today. For some reason, just didn’t look like he had his typical stuff and then yet the game got a little separated and it felt like we were further behind than we really were. Which was too bad.

“And then we made it close. Had a chance. Had the tying run on. Tying run at the plate I think when Tommy was up. Just didn’t get that miracle comeback.”

In the top of the 1st inning, Scott made quick work of the UCLA batters by getting three straight outs. Two ground outs and a line out to first base.

In the bottom of the 1st, Carter Graham got on base for Stanford via a throwing error with one out. Tommy Troy then doubled down the right field line, advancing Graham to third. Braden Montgomery then grounded out to second base, advancing Troy to third base, and bringing home Graham. Alberto Rios then struck out looking to end the inning. 1-0 lead for Stanford.

In the top of the 2nd inning, UCLA got on the board. Jack Holman got things going with a double to left center with no outs after which Malakhi Knight and Darius Perry struck out swinging. Josh Hahn then got walked after which Carson Yates singled to right center, advancing Hahn to third base and bringing home Holman. UCLA would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, though Scott did continue to struggle a bit as a wild pitch advanced to second base on a wild pitch after which JonJon Vaughns was walked. Daylen Reyes flied out to left center to end the top of the inning. It was now a 1-1 game.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Stanford went back in front 2-1 after Malcolm Moore hit a solo shot to right center with one out. Stanford did not score the rest of the inning.

In the top of the 3rd, the wheels came off for Scott. He walked Duce Gourson after which Gourson stole second base and then advanced to third base thanks to a wild pitch. Kyle Karros then got walked. This ended Scott’s day on the mound as Nick Dugan came in for relief. Dugan then walked Holman after which Knight and Perry both hit fly balls to the outfield to bring in Gourson and then Karros. Hanh would then strike out swinging to end the top of the inning. UCLA now led 3-2.

“Well, you go to some guys that, the long guys, earlier in the game than you’d like and trying to hold off on going to the Pancer, Brunos, and Dowds and those people as long as you can,” Esquer said of managing the bullpen after Scott’s early exit. “It became necessary if we were even to keep it a game that we go to Pancer. O’Harran pitched ok. Gave us a little boost there and just not enough. Again, it’s kinda the back and forth of a Pac-12 series and that can happen. Just disappointing on how it happened for us.”

In the bottom of the 3rd, Troy singled to left field with one out after which Montgomery reached on a fielder’s choice as Troy was out at second base. Rios then singled to left center to advance Montgomery to third base. Drew Bowser then flied out to right center to end the bottom of the inning. Still a 3-2 game.

In the 4th inning, neither team scored. In the top of the inning, Dugan walked Vaughns with one out, but Reyes lined into a double play to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the 4th, Moore was walked and advanced to second base thanks to a wild pitch. Cole Hinkelman then grounded out to short stop, advancing Moore to third base. From there, Owen Cobb struck out swinging after which Eddie Park grounded out to short stop to end the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the 5th, Gourson got things going for UCLA with a single up the middle after which he stole second base. Karros then lined out to right field. This ended Dugan’s day on the mound as Nicolas Lopez came in to pitch for him. Lopez then walked Holman, which ended his day on the mound as Max Meier came in for relief. Knight then was walked, advancing Holman to second base and Gourson to third. Meier then walked Perry with the bases loaded, bringing home Gourson after which Hahn singled to left field to bring home Holman and advance the other runners on base.

This ended Meier’s day on the mound as Brandt Pancer then came in. Pancer did his job by striking out Yates and Vaughns to end the top of the inning. It was now a 5-2 lead for UCLA.

In the bottom of the 5th, Graham reached first base on a throwing error after which Troy reached first base on a fielder’s choice as Graham was out at second base. Troy then advanced to second base on a wild pitch after which Montgomery was walked. Rios then singled to left field, advancing Montgomery to second base, and bringing home Troy. Bowser and Moore then struck out swinging, ending the inning. It was now a 5-3 game.

In the top of the 6th, Reyes was walked after which Gourson singled down the right field line to advance Reyes to third base. Karros then singled to left field, advancing Gourson to second base and bringing home Reyes. Holman then fouled out to third base, after which Knight singled to left field, advancing Karros to second base and Gourson to third. Perry then grounded out to second base, bringing home Gourson and advancing both runners. Hahn the struck out looking to end the top of the inning. UCLA now led 7-3.

In the bottom of the 6th, nobody for Stanford got on base as Hinkelman struck out swinging, Cobb flied out to right center, and Park grounded out to second base. This kept it at 7-3 at the end of the inning.

In the 7th inning, neither team scored. However, Stanford did make a pitching change in the top of the inning as Toran O’Harran came in for Pancer at the start. Yates hit a single through a left side after which Vaughns struck out. Yates then stole second base after which Reyes grounded out to second base to advance Yates to third base. Gourson then flied out to left field to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the 7th, nobody got on base for Stanford as Graham fouled out to third base, Troy grounded out to short stop, and Montgomery grounded out to first base. This kept it at a 7-3 game at the end of the inning.

In the top of the 8th inning, UCLA added one run. With one out, Holman hit a solo homer to right field, making it an 8-3 game. Knight and Perry then both struck out to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 8th, UCLA made a pitching change at the start as Cody Delvecchio came in to replace Austin. Rios doubled to left center to give Stanford some life after which Bowser homered to right center to bring home Rios. It was now an 8-5 game.

With two outs, Cobb singled to left center after which Park got hit by a pitch to advance Cobb to second base. Graham then singled through the left side to advance Park to second base and bring home Cobb. Troy then grounded out to first base to end the bottom of the inning. UCLA now had a much less comfortable 8-6 lead at the end of the 8th inning.

“Yeah, you know, hey, we’ve got a good offense,” Esquer said of the 8th inning offensive production. “We don’t always play like it. I don’t think we’ve really matured into being that consistent, constant, relentless type offense. I think we got a number of guys who go up and down. It’s hard for them. But it’s getting close. We need to put together a team offense that can strike some fear in some people instead of a bunch of guys looking for a good day.”

In the top of the 9th, UCLA was able to add one more run for extra cushion. Hahn got hit by a pitch after which AJ Salgado came in to pinch run. Yates then struck out swinging after which Vaughns grounded out to first base unassisted and advanced Salgado to second base. Reyes then got walked. This ended O’Harran’s day on the mound as Trevor Moore came into pitch. Moore gave up a single to Gourson, which advanced Reyes to second base and brought home Salgado. It was now a 9-6 lead for UCLA. Karros then got walked to load up the bases after which Holman struck out swinging.

“Well, I think O’Harran was at 54 pitches, that was maybe as much as he could go and feeling that you could get him off the mound with having a positive,” Esquer said of bringing in Moore. “But, you’d like Moore to come in there and have a little bit more presence out there. So, just some young guys getting their feet wet in some big time leverage situations.”

In the bottom of the 9th, the only batter to get on base for the Cardinal was Rios, who hit a single to third base with one out. Bowser and Moore would strike out swinging to end the game. UCLA won 9-6.

For Stanford, the frustrating part of this loss is their pitching was not on point. They walked 12 batters and just were not ever in sync. Matt Scott had a rough outing and that really put them behind the eight ball. The offense wasn’t great, but it was good enough if the pitching had showed up. The good news is they won on Friday and still have a chance to win the series.

As for UCLA, this is a huge win. They avoided a sweep and have a chance to win the series. Kelly Austin came through big for them on the mound, pitching 7.0 innings and really was fantastic. They should be playing loose and free on Sunday.

“Hey, he did a great job for lasting seven innings,” Esquer said of Austin. “I thought he was in trouble more than and we just didn’t have a couple at-bats to come through. We have some runners at third, less than two outs I think and he pitched out of it and threw some balls that we swung at and made strikes and I thought we made life a little easier for him than we should have.”

Sunday’s game three will start at 1:05 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio. Joey Dixon is projected to get the start on the mound for the Cardinal.

“Well, we’re gonna face another good pitcher,” Esquer said of Sunday’s game. “I think they got a left-hander who’s coming back and they’re gonna try to ride him as long as they can and John Savage will call a good sequences and make it tough on our hitters and we gotta come out and have a good competitive day.”

