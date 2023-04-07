On Thursday, #8 Stanford baseball defeated Cal 8-7 in Berkeley, fending off a late game surge by the Golden Bears. Stanford senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (4-2) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role while junior right-handed pitcher Brandt Pancer (2) was awarded the save. Cal fifth-year left-handed pitcher Daniel Colwell (1-3) was the losing pitcher for the Golden Bears in a starting role. Stanford improves to 19-7 overall and 8-2 in the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 12-13 overall and 3-10 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Cal-Thursday, April 6th

“Well hey, it was a lot closer at the end than we would have liked,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “But I think in the end you know; we made a big play to win the game. That double play was a game saver and I’m glad we had the poise to keep our poise and make a big play when it counted. We didn’t draw up giving up all those runs there in the 7th, 8th, and 9th. But it happened and hey, when you’re playing Cal-Stanford, crazy things can happen. And so that game getting away from us was unusual, it happens and the fact that we didn’t let it completely get away from us was good for us.”

In the top of the 1st inning, Stanford did not score any runs as only Tommy Troy got on base by hitting a single through the left side with two outs. Braden Montgomery grounded out to third base to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 1st, it was the same drill for the Golden Bears. With two outs, Caleb Lomavita singled through the left side with two outs before Peyton Schulze flied out to center field to end the bottom of the inning. 0-0 at the end of the 1st.

In the top of the 2nd inning, the Cardinal would score five runs. Malcolm Moore got hit by a pitch in the opening at-bat before Drew Bowser flied out to center field for the first out. Alberto Rios then homered to right field, bringing home Moore. Jake Sapien then struck out for the second out, making it look like the Bears might escape with only giving up two runs in the inning. But then, Owen Cobb hit a solo blast to left center, making it a 3-0 lead for the Cardinal. After that, Eddie Park doubled to right field before Carter Graham hit a two run shot to right field, making it a 5-0 lead for the Cardinal. Troy then got walked, extending the inning further before Montgomery fouled out to right field.

“Yeah, you know, obviously Alberto Rios and Carter Graham with some big home runs there,” Esquer said. “And then Owen Cobb as well.”

“Yeah, I mean, I was just trying to hunt elevation and just get a good ball to hit and luckily I worked myself into a good count,” Rios said of his home run. “3-1 count pre-leverage and got a ball kind of outer half but up in the zone and just wanted to put my best swing on it. Luckily got enough barrel and luckily the wind took it just a tad bit, but yeah, just tried to put my best swing on that 3-1 pitch.”

In the bottom of the 2nd, the only player who got on base for the Bears was Carson Crawford, who was walked with two outs. Nico Button then struck out looking to end the bottom of the inning. Still a 5-0 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 3rd inning, the Bears made a pitching change as Tyler Stasiowski came in to pitch for Colwell. Stasiowski struck out both Moore and Bowser before walking Rios. Up next to the plate would be Sapien, who struck out as well.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they would not have any better luck in the bottom of the 3rd inning as Jack Johnston, Rodney Green Jr., and Dom Souto all struck out swinging. Mathews continued to bring the heat on the mound and the Bears weren’t having much success against it.

In the top of the 4th inning, it was a quick three and out for the Cardinal offense. Cobb popped up to first base, Park lined out to short stop, and Graham lined out to the pitcher.

In the bottom of the 4th, the Bears finally got on the board. Lomavita hit a double to left center to get things going before advancing to third base on a throwing error. Schulze then grounded out to short stop to bring home Lomavita. The Bears would not score any more runs the rest of the inning as only Max Handron got on base from there with a single down the right field line with two outs. Crawford struck out swinging to end the bottom of the inning. 5-1 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 5th inning, the Bears made another pitching change as Robert Aivazian came in to pitch for Stasiowski. The Cardinal would not score in the top of the inning. Troy struck out swinging, Montgomery got walked, and then Moore struck out looking while Montgomery was out at second base as he was caught stealing.

In the bottom of the 5th, Mathews once again made quick work of the Bears lineup as Button struck out swinging, Johnston popped up to second base, and Green Jr. struck out swinging. Still a 5-1 game at the end of the 5th inning.

In the top of the 6th inning, Stanford scored three runs to extend their lead. Bowser singled to right field to get the party started after which Rios got hit by a pitch to advance Bowser to second base. Temo Becerra then came in to pinch hit for Sapien and laid down an excellent sacrifice bunt to advance Rios to second base and Bowser to third. Cobb then flied out to left field to bring home Bowser after which Park singled to left field and advanced to second base, bringing home Rios. Graham then doubled down the right field line, bringing home Park. Troy then struck out swinging to end the top of the inning. It was now an 8-1 lead for the Cardinal.

“The biggest hit of the game was Temo Becerra putting that bunt down and moving those runners up and allowing us to get that three run inning later on in the ball game,” Esquer said. “That to me was the guy coming off the bench cold. We didn’t prep him and say hey if we get two guys on we’re gonna bunt. It was like hey, we’re gonna do it and this is the guy to do it and he got it down for us.”

“I think it was just trying to be relentless,” Rios said of the key to their 8-1 start. “Getting our pitches to hit. You know, their staff is, they can be pretty good at times, but if we stick to our approach and swing at the pitches we want to swing at like we did tonight, we’ll be able to put up a lot of runs and we can obviously do it in bunches. So, tomorrow we’re just going to try to do the same. Try and obviously elongate it throughout the game and stuff and score throughout. But I think if we just do our thing and select the right pitches to hit, I think we’re gonna dominate.”

In the bottom of the 6th, Mathews continued to dominate the Bears. After Souto hit a single to right field, Mathews got the next three batters out. It was still an 8-1 game at the end of the 6th inning.

“Yeah, he did great,” Esquer said of Mathews. “It was a great performance. Hadn’t looked at the numbers. I know he must have had, he had thirteen strikeouts, right? So, I mean it was just a fantastic performance by him. He gave us everything we could have asked, he got us into the 8th inning, and that’s what a Friday night starter can do if he leaves for two innings and you’ve got an 8-2 lead. You should put that one to bed pretty easily. We didn’t put it to bed easily, but we did put it to bed. So that was good.”

“Yeah, I mean, obviously that five spot I think it was in the second inning, three bombs four extra base hits in the inning, that was huge,” Mathews said of the run support he got. “And for me you know, I’m just like alright one or zero every inning I’m in a good spot because I don’t plan on giving up a lot of ones. So, from then on out it was like we gotta go.”

In the top of the 7th inning, Stanford didn’t get anything going as Montgomery flied out to center field, Moore lined out to second base, and Bowser struck out swinging.

In the bottom of the 7th, following the seventh inning stretch and singing of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”, Cal added one run. With one out, Crawford homered to center field, making it an 8-2 game. Mathews was able to settle in the rest of the way and allow no more runs after that. Button got walked, but from there Johnston and Green Jr. both struck out swinging. 8-2 game at the end of the 7th.

“Yeah, pitched well,” Mathews said of his outing. “It’s always good to give your team seven quality innings. Left with the lead, which again, that’s always the goal is just eat up innings, leave with the lead, and give our bats a chance to kind of do what they do.”

In the top of the 8th inning, it was a quick three and out for the Cardinal. Rios popped up to short stop, Becerra grounded out to second base, and Cobb fouled out to first base.

In the bottom of the 8th, Stanford made a pitching change as Drew Dowd came in for Mathews. Cal went to work as Souto hit a single to second base after which Lomavita homered to left center. The next three Cal batters all struck out, but the Bears now had a bit more life as it was an 8-4 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 9th inning, Aivazian once again did his job as only one Cardinal batter got one base. Troy singled to short stop with two outs only for Montgomery to fly out to center field.

In the bottom of the 9th, Dowd walked Crawford, ending his day on the mound as Brandt Pancer came in for relief. Button then singled to left center after which Crawford advanced to second base. Tucker Bougie then hit a three-run homer to center field to make it an 8-7 game. For Cal, Bougie nights are always the best in town. But could the Bears keep on dancing? It certainly looked like Cal wasn’t done as Green Jr. reached first base on an error by Graham. Souto then struck out swinging, but Green Jr. stole second base, giving the Bears a flicker of hope. Lomavita was then intentionally walked after which Schulze was then walked as well.

With one out and the bases loaded, Kade Kretzschmar, who bats .216 for four home runs and 9 RBIs, came up to the plate looking to get the win for the Bears. During his at bat, Kretzschmar hit a line drive down the left field line that was barely foul. Had it landed in by a few feet to the right, the Bears would have won the game. The Cardinal breathed a huge sigh of relief after watching that. Next, Kretzschmar would ground into a double play as Bowser turned it to Cobb at second base who then turned it to Graham at first base. 8-7 Stanford survived.

“Yeah, that’s baseball, right?” Esquer said of that sequence. “It was inches from losing the game and then to a double play win. So, held our breath a little on that line drive and then obviously relief once Bowser turned that ball over to Owen Cobb we had them.”

“Oh man, it was insane. I mean, that’s baseball, right?” Rios echoed. “One day that will be fair and one day that will be foul and luckily today was just foul and you know, we ended up winning that game because of baseball. Baseball will obviously do the opposite. So, luckily it was just on our side tonight.”

For Stanford, this is a game where you’re just happy you won. Ironically, Stanford had an 8-7 victory against Cal last year, so they’ve seen this before. Still, to have it be literally inches away from a defeat is pretty crazy. About as wild of a game as you’re going to see. At the end of the day, the lesson here is it’s really hard to come back from seven runs. And the reverse is also true, it’s tough to blow a seven run lead as well. Mathews was fantastic and while the bullpen was shaky, they got just enough runs to hang on.

“Yeah, without a doubt,” Rios said when asked if the rivalry gives the series a different feel. “You obviously have that on the back of your head. The Big Series going on and just across the bay driving over, you have that sense of familiar territory and being around your opponent. But yeah, definitely. We wanna do our best and try and win the series and especially against these guys.”

While they nearly blew the game, one thing Stanford’s pitching did do well was contain Rodney Green Jr., who is the top hitter for the Bears. They game planned well for him and were able to hold him to no hits, though he did get on base via an error.

“Yeah, we made a point to make sure him and Lomavita, Lomavita got me twice, so good hitter there in the three hole, he got me twice, got us in total three times, three-for-four,” Mathews said. “But yeah, Rodney is a good player. I mean, just had to execute pitches and he was fortunate to swing and miss, which, I always love to see that.”

For Cal, this loss really stings. This isn’t to say they can’t win a game in this series, but when you get this close to beating a team of Stanford’s caliber, it’s hard to get a second bite at the apple. Cal just has to hope they are able to come out motivated on Friday night and even this series up.

“Yeah, I mean, just wanna win baseball games,” Mathews said. “That’s what it comes down to and we were able to do that. Brandt you know, made a good pitch right there, our middle turned a double play, and unfortunately for them, they’re about six inches away from walking us off and it turns into a two ball.

“Yeah, it’s always good to start 1-0. No bigger time to do it than against Cal. So I mean obviously: Go Cardinal and we’ll be back tomorrow.”

On that note, Friday’s game will be at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KZSU radio. For a preview of that and the probable pitchers, click here. Cal will be rolling with their top pitcher Christian Becerra while Stanford will be rolling with their number two Matt Scott. That should be interesting.

“Well, you know what, they pitched off today,” Esquer said of Friday’s matchup. “So they went against our one and made it really close so now we go our two versus their one and so we got our work cut out for us.”

“I think Matt Scott’s gonna give us a good outing,” Rios said with confidence. “He’s gonna roll his thing, he’s gonna do his thing. I think just our offense has to be relentless has to score as often as we can and can’t give any at bats away and just do what we’re doing. If we keep on doing what we’re doing and know what our guys are capable of, I think we’ll have a good shot tomorrow.”

