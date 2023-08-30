On Sunday, #7 Stanford men’s soccer defeated #17 Georgetown 5-1 on The Farm. Stanford senior defender Noah Adnan (21:34), junior midfielder Will Reilly (32:48), sophomore midfielder Zach Bohane (45:34 & 88:29) and redshirt sophomore forward Jackson Kiil (59:43) scored goals for the Cardinal while sophomore forward Jacob Murrell (9:50) scored the lone goal for the Hoyas. Stanford redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Jack Morris (1 save & 1 goal allowed) got the win in the net while sophomore Tenzing Manske (1 save & 5 goals allowed) was the losing goalkeeper for the Hoyas. Stanford improves to 2-0 on the season while Georgetown falls to 1-1.

BOX SCORE: Georgetown at Stanford-Sunday, August 27th

“What an emphatic performance,” Stanford head coach Jeremy Gunn said after the match. “Georgetown are a very very impressive team and for our players to dismantle them like they did is a really top quality performance today.

“You always want to start well and I thought our attitude was fantastic. I thought we were playing well and they put in a positive ball, they ask a question of us, and their striker is very very dangerous, gets the better of the centerback and suddenly we’re a goal down when we thought we were playing well. And goals can really change games, can really change attitudes, and I was just so impressed with how our team just dusted themselves off and got straight back at them, kept playing, kept asking questions of them, and they’re always, just like Thursday, they’re always moments when Georgetown could get a look at us, but I thought the defense played magnificently to keep some really good players quiet. And then just our passing and movement today was just too much for our opponent.”

To Georgetown’s credit, they got off to a strong start as Jacob Murrell was the first player to score, finding the bottom center of the goal off his left foot at the 9:50 mark. The problem for Georgetown was after that moment, it was one-way traffic for the Cardinal.

Stanford would turn on the jets as Shane de Flores had a shot at the 15:03 mark get blocked while Zach Bohane got another shot attempt that was also blocked at the 16:09 mark. While they didn’t yet have a goal, Stanford was putting the pressure on Georgetown.

At the 21:34 mark, Stanford’s aggression was rewarded as Zach Bohane had a pretty assist to Noah Adnan, who found the bottom center of the goal. It was now a 1-1 match.

Stanford would then force two corner kicks at 28:15 and 29:01 as the pressure on Georgetown continued. It would not remain tied for long as Will Reilly found the top center of the goal off his right foot at the 32:48 mark to make it a 2-1 lead for the Cardinal. Stanford would not score any more goals the rest of the half, keeping it at a one goal differential at halftime. While Stanford would have liked to have added one more goal before halftime, they were very happy to be in front.

Stanford came out with a ton of energy out of halftime as Reilly connected with Bohane for a pretty goal at the 45:34 mark to make it a 3-1 lead for the Cardinal right after Joe Buck of Georgetown was given a yellow card. Bohane found the bottom left of the goal off his left foot. Stanford now had a ton of momentum with a two-goal lead.

“It’s a mentality,” Gunn said of their strong performance. “I don’t want to watch boring soccer. We want to have chance creation, goal-mouth action. And that’s a mentality throughout the team. We can always look to manage games in different ways, but we want to have an exciting team that is exciting to play on that team. It’s a mentality and it’s one that we want to be assertive and we want to just have a real attack mind as a team. And so, regardless of what day of the week it is, regardless of what opponent it is, we want to play vertical soccer. We want to create chances and we want to score goals because that’s what the game is about.”

Shortly thereafter, de Flores picked up a yellow card of his own. Things were getting a bit chippy to say the least. Georgetown tried to respond, but they just weren’t able to reverse the momentum in their favor. They only had one shot from then until the next goal that was scored by Stanford, which was at the 59:43 mark. This time it was Jackson Kiil who scored for the Cardinal off an assist from Shane de Flores and Fletcher Bank. Kiil was able to find the bottom right of the goal. It was now a 4-1 lead for Stanford.

At this point, it was very clear how this match was going. The Cardinal were the aggressors while the Hoyas were on their heels. The only question was whether or not the Hoyas would be able to close the gap to make the final score look more respectable.

In the end, the Hoyas were not able to do that as Zach Bohane tacked on one more goal at the 88:29 mark as he found the top left of the goal off his left foot courtesy of a penalty kick. 5-1 Stanford would be the final score.

“He’s just a beautiful, fluent player,” Gunn said of Bohane. “He never really looks like he’s moving that quickly, but he covers ground so smoothly and to me, from the time he came to our camp and I watched him finish chances, when he came to camp, I thought he was a great soccer player. And once he had been at camp, I realized what an incredible personality he had and what a great ball-striker he was and finisher. And so, we know he can finish like that and he’s absolutely done it and then some this weekend.”

“The first goal was a little bit of luck,” Bohane recalled. “I think me and Fish had it in the corner and Fish played it out. It kind a fell to me top of the box and I went back post and I think got a little lucky with the defender touching the ball into the goal. And then the second goal, I think the keeper thought a right footer was gonna take it, so the wall was in my favor and so it was just bend it around the wall and it fell for me.”

For Stanford, this is a big-time win. They followed up a convincing win over Creighton with a blowout win over Georgetown. To start the season with two dominant wins over ranked teams feels really good for the Cardinal. They’re off to about as good of a start as they can hope to have.

“Just how fit, strong, and sharp we looked throughout the weekend was really impressive,” Gunn said. “And how we passed and moved the ball was just breathtaking at times and so, a fantastic weekend, great performances, and now we get to regroup, we got the first weekend under our belt and now we have to get back to work next week and get prepared for the next game.”

“It was just important to start off the season on a strong note,” Bohane added. “And the first game obviously a good 3-1 win against a good Creighton team and then we came out here today and went down early but had a great response and got a good win.”

The other piece of this for Stanford is their previous match against Georgetown was a loss in the semifinals of the College Cup back in 2019. It was a 2-0 loss in North Carolina. While this year’s Stanford team is totally different, it still means something for the program to get this kind of revenge against the Hoyas.

“I try to avoid those things,” Gunn said when asked if this was a statement win given their previous meeting with Georgetown. “But, I think whenever you’re playing against a great team, it’s always really impressive when you have a great performance…Me thinking about that is purely out of respect for a good program. And when you coach this long, you can find a vendetta against everybody if you wanted to. I just felt that a lot of players weren’t even a part of that, so we don’t even bring it up. All that matters is how we performed today. And what we wanted to do today was show how sharp we can be against a very good opponent and I thought we absolutely showed that today.”

Up next for Stanford is a road match at San Jose State on Monday, September 4th. That will begin at 7:00 PM PT.

“I think just keep on doing what we’re doing, but always raising the standard,” Bohane said of winning future matches. “Not settling for being good this year but trying to be great. I think that’s, yeah, that’s what we’re gonna do.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com