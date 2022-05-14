Recap: #7 Stanford dominates Utah on Saturday afternoon

On Saturday, #7 Stanford baseball defeated Utah by a final score of 8-2. Stanford starting pitcher Joey Dixon (4-3) picked up the win for the Cardinal while Utah starting pitcher Jaden Harris (1-3) was awarded the loss. Stanford improves to 32-14 overall and 17-9 in the Pac-12 while Utah falls to 25-23-1 overall and 10-16 in the Pac-12.

In the top of the 1st inning, Stanford got on the board. Brock Jones was walked in the first at-bat and proceeded to steal second base during Carter Graham’s at-bat. Graham then singled to left field, advancing Jones to third base. Brett Barrera then grounded out to Harris, bringing home Jones and advancing Graham to second base. During Braden Montgomery’s at-bat, Harris threw a wild pitch, advancing Graham to third base. Montgomery would then hit a single through the right side to bring home Graham. Stanford wouldn’t add any more runs the rest of the inning, taking a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the 1st.

Utah would respond in the bottom of the 1st as Kai Roberts got things going with a single up the middle in the first at-bat. Landon Frei then hit a single to right center that was deep enough to drive Roberts home. Utah’s offense quieted down from there in the in the rest of the inning, but they at least were on the board. 2-1 game.

Stanford would go back to work in the top of the 2nd inning. After Tommy Troy grounded out to third base in the opening at-bat, Drew Bowser hit a triple to right center. Adam Crampton then grounded out to second base to bring Bowser home. Jones would then get walked and steal second base, but Graham struck out looking to end the top of the inning. 3-1 Stanford lead. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Dixon quickly disposed of Utah’s batters only allowing Dakota Duffalo to get on base. Duffalo would advance to second base courtesy of a failed pick-off attempt, but it didn’t’ matter as Roberts struck out for the third and final out.

In the 3rd inning, neither team would score as it was pretty quiet on both sides. This trend would continue into the top of the 4th as Eddie Park, Tommy Troy, and Drew Bowser all failed to get on base. Park and Bowser grounding out while Troy struck out looking.

In the bottom of the 4th, Utah got on the board again. With one out, Alex Baeza was walked to get on base. Davis Cop then singled up the middle to advance Baeza to second base. With two outs, Duffalo hit a double to right field to bring home Baeza and advance Cop to third base. Roberts would then fly out to center field to end the inning. 3-2 game.

In the top of the 5th inning, that’s when Stanford finally started to pull away for good. Crampton hit a single to get things going and advanced to second base as Jones grounded out. Graham then hit a home run to center field. Barrera would fly out to right field for the second out and after hitting a single, Montgomery would get caught stealing second base for the third out. 5-2 Stanford lead. Dixon would keep Utah scoreless in the bottom of the 5th inning as his stellar afternoon was continuing.

In the top of the 6th, Utah made a pitching change, taking out Harris and bringing in Brady Maylett. After walking back-to-back batters (Huff and Park), Maylett’s day would be done as he was pulled off the mound and replaced by Randon Hostert. The first batter Hostert faced was Troy, who hit a double to center field to bring home Huff and advance Park to third base. After Bowser struck out swinging, Crampton flied out to center field to bring home Park. Jones would then get hit by a pitch before Graham flied out to right field to end the inning. 7-2 Stanford lead.

In the bottom of the 6th, Dixon gave up a hit to Jayden Kiernan and was immediately pulled for Ryan Bruno, who came in to finish the inning. Bruno didn’t allow any runs, but he almost did. Bruno would walk Baeza to advance Kiernan to second base. Cop would then hit a double to right center, advancing Baeza to third base while Kiernan ended up getting out at home plate. Bruno would get the next two Utah batters out to keep it a 7-2 game at the end of the inning, but had things gone a little differently, Utah would have had some life.

In the top of the 7th inning, Stanford wasn’t able to score on Hostert as only Huff was able to get on base, hitting a double to right field. In the bottom of the 7th, Bruno wouldn’t allow any runs, either. Though the Utah batters had a little more success as Roberts singled by way of bunt after which Frei was walked, putting two men on base with no outs. To Bruno’s credit, he got the next three batters out to keep it a 7-2 game at the end of the 7th.

Hostert did his job in the top of the 8th inning, getting Troy, Bowser, and Crampton out with little trouble. In the bottom of the 8th, Bruno was replaced by Montgomery on the mound, who aside from hitting Cop, got three outs with little trouble.

In the top of the 9th inning, Stanford would tack on another run as Dane Baker came in to pitch the final inning for Utah. With two outs, Barrera homered to left field to make it an 8-2 game. And then, in the bottom of the 9th inning, Montgomery was able to finish out the game, only allowing Frei to get on base, who was walked and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. 8-2 was the final score. An overall dominating victory for the Cardinal.

For Stanford, this win is big because it ensures they won the series and it also means they’ll have a chance to get the series sweep on Sunday. They have not gotten a road sweep all year, so it would a nice feather in their cap if they can get one.

On that note, up next for Stanford is Sunday’s series finale. That game will begin at 12:00 PM PT on Utah Live Stream and KZSU radio.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com