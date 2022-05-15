Recap: #7 Stanford completes road sweep at Utah

On Sunday, #7 Stanford baseball defeated Utah 7-6 to complete their first road sweep of the season. Quinn Mathews (8-1) picked up the win for Stanford in relief while Zac McCleve (2-2) picked up the loss for Utah, also in a relief role. Stanford improves to 33-14 overall and 18-9 in the Pac-12 while Utah falls to 25-24-1 overall and 10-17 in the Pac-12.

This game got off to a promising start for Stanford as Brock Jones hit a home run to center field off Utah starting pitcher Cam Day in the very first at-bat of the game. Carter Graham would then get hit by a pitch after which Brett Barrera was walked to put two men on base with no outs. To Day’s credit, he found a way to prevent more runs for the rest of the inning. Braden Montgomery lined out to short stop, Kody Huff struck out swinging, and Vincent Martinez reached first base on a fielder’s choice as Barrera was out at second.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Utah was unable to score. Stanford starting pitcher Ty Uber walked Chase Anderson, but aside from that, nobody from Utah got on base. It was a 1-0 Stanford lead at the end of the 1st inning.

Stanford would not score in the top of the 2nd inning as the only player to get on base was Adam Crampton, who got hit by a pitch. In the bottom of the inning, Utah exploded for five runs. Uber quickly loaded up the bases with no outs as he walked Jayden Kiernan and Alex Baeza before giving up a single to Davis Cop, who poked the ball through the right side.

With the bases now loaded with no outs, Uber then walked Matt Richardson to give the Utes their first run of the game. In the next at-bat, with Dakota Duffalo at the plate, Uber threw a wild pitch to advance Richardson to second base, Cop to third, and bring Baeza home. Utah now had two runs.

It was at this point that Stanford head coach David Esquer pulled Uber and brought in Drew Dowd to calm the waters. Dowd would strike out Duffalo for the first out. Dowd would then force Kai Roberts to ground out for the second out, but Cop was able to score the third run as a result. Landon Frei would then single through the right side to bring Richardson home for Utah’s fourth run of the game. Stanford’s pitching struggles continued as Dowd then threw a wild pitch to advance Frei to second base with Anderson at the plate. Anderson would then hit a single up the middle to bring Frei home for the fifth run.

After walking TJ Clarkson, Dowd finally got the last out of the inning as Kiernan flied out to left field. Stanford’s inning from hell was now over, but they were in a hole. And even worse, Dowd wasn’t looking any more reliable than Uber.

Rather than hitting the panic button, Stanford went back to work in the top of the 3rd inning as Graham hit a solo homer to right field in the opening at-bat. Graham would be the only Stanford batter to get on base in the top of the inning, but with it being now a 5-2 game, Stanford had a little more life. The bottom of the 3rd was uneventful as Dowd got three quick outs: Two fly outs and a strikeout.

In the top of the 4th, Stanford tacked on another run. With one out, Eddie Park singled through the right side. In the next at-bat, Drew Bowser singled to right field to advance Park to third base. Crampton then singled to center to field to bring park home to make it a 5-3 game. Jones and Graham would both then line out to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 4th, Duffalo hit a single after which Roberts bunted to successfully get on first base while advancing Duffalo to second. Frei would then ground out for the first out, advancing Duffalo to third base and Roberts to second base. Anderson then grounded out to second base to bring Duffalo home. Clarkson then struck out looking to end the inning. 6-3 Utah lead.

In the 5th inning, neither team scored as both Day and Dowd did their jobs for their respective teams. Day did give up a single to Barrera and walk Huff to advance Montgomery. Montgomery had gotten on first base via fielder’s choice as Barrera was out at second base. But Day held firm and did his job. As for Dowd, he got three quick outs.

In the top of the 6th inning, Stanford added another run. With one out, Crampton hit a single through the left side to get on base. It was at this point, that Day’s day was over and replaced on the mound by Bryson Van Sickle. Van Sickle didn’t last long as he threw a wild pitch to advance Crampton to second base before Jones grounded out to first base to advance Crampton to third base. After that, Van Sickle was done and replace on the mound by McCleve.

Graham would then reach first base on a throwing error to bring Crampton home. 6-4 game. Barrera struck out to end the top of the inning in the next at-bat. Stanford was still alive.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Mathews came in to pitch and he didn’t allow anyone to get on base as he secured three quick outs. Stanford now entered the final three innings down by just two runs and their ace reliever on the mound for the rest of the way. It was just a matter of getting the runs.

The 7th inning was quiet as neither team scored. McCleve hit Montgomery with a pitch, but aside from that didn’t allow anyone to get on base. As for Mathews, it was business as usual in the bottom of the 7th with three quick outs.

In the top of the 8th inning, Stanford finally got the lead. McCleve gave them three free bases by walking Bowser and Jones while hitting Crampton. With no outs, Graham was at the plate and got hit by a pitch as well. It was now a 6-5 game. At this point, McCleve was done and replaced by Blake Whiting on the mound. The first batter McCleve faced was Barrera, who singled to right center to advance Graham to second base and bring both Jones and Crampton home for the 7-6 lead. Stanford wouldn’t add any more runs the rest of the way, but it was good enough to secure the victory as Mathews got three quick outs in the bottom of the 8th inning followed by a relatively uneventful 9th inning. Aside from giving up a double to Duffalo, Mathews got three outs with little trouble to finish the game. 7-6 was the final score.

For Stanford this is a huge win. They get their first road sweep of the year and avoid losing to a Utah team that could only hurt their RPI if they were to lose. Stanford absolutely had to take two out of three in this series and being totally real, they really needed to get the sweep and to their credit, they did that.

The bullpen was once again a concern for Stanford, but they got enough hits to get over the top. And then, Mathews was stellar in his closer role. He’s really been vital to Stanford’s success as he’s made the transition to closer.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Santa Clara on Tuesday. That game will begin at 6:00 PM PT.

Across the diamond: Stanford softball took two out of three at #25 Arizona this weekend and qualified for the NCAA tournament. They’ll play in the Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama as the two seed in that region. They open up play on Friday, May 20th against Murray State. GoStanford.com has more.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com