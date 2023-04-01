On Friday, #7 Stanford baseball fell to Oklahoma on the road by a final score of 2-0. Oklahoma graduate student right-handed pitcher Braxton Douthit (4-1) was the winning pitcher for the Sooners in a starting role while Stanford junior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (3-2) was awarded the loss for the Cardinal in a starting role. Oklahoma improves to 14-13 overall while Stanford falls to 17-6.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Oklahoma-Friday, March 31st

Given that this was such a low scoring affair, I’m going to take a different approach with this recap. Both Oklahoma runs were scored off Mathews in the bottom of the 1st and 6th innings:

In the bottom of the 1st, Anthony Mackenzie was walked to lead things off for the Sooners after which Easton Carmichael hit a single to right field to advance Mackenzie to third base. John Spikerman then flied out to right field to bring home Mackenzie. The next two batters were unable to get on base, keeping it at 1-0 at the end of the inning.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Bryce Madron hit a solo home run to right field with one out to make it a 2-0 lead for the Sooners. The next two batters would fail to get on base, making it a 2-0 lead at the end of the 6th inning.

And then from there, neither team would score, making it a 2-0 final score. The Sooners shut out the Cardinal to even up their four-game series.

The real disappointing part of this game for Stanford is that Mathews pitched an excellent game with just two earned runs, three hits, and 10 strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched. The problem is that Stanford wasn’t able to bring any runners home despite out-hitting Oklahoma 5-3. Stanford had 10 runners left on base while Oklahoma had half of that with five runners left on base. That’s where the game was decided.

Stanford had their chances. In the top of the 1st inning, Tommy Troy was on second base with two outs after reaching on a fielder’s choice and then a wild pitch. After Braden Montgomery was walked, Malcolm Moore struck out swinging.

In the 3rd with two outs, Eddie Park was on second base while Carter Graham was on first base. Montgomery would then be out at first base.

In the 5th, the Cardinal had Graham on first base and Park on third only for the top of the inning to end as Graham was out at second after Montgomery put the ball in play.

In the 6th with one out and Bowser on first base after getting walked, Alberto Rios grounded into a double play.

In the 8th, Moore singled to left field with two outs and advanced to second base via wild pitch. But then, Bowser struck out swinging.

As for the 9th, only Owen Cobb got on base for the Cardinal as he singled to left field with two outs. Park reached on a fielder’s choice as Cobb was out at second base to end the game.

Had Stanford been able to even hit one home run with a runner on base, they could have at least forced extra innings and who knows what happens from there. Had they been able to hit a couple of home runs with runners on base, they would have pulled this out.

At this point, all Stanford can do is shake this one off and make sure their colds bats don’t carry into Saturday. If they are able to get going again offensively, I like their chances to bounce back. If not, they could be playing for a series tie on Sunday.

Saturday’s game will begin at 2:00 PM PT on ESPN+ and KZSU radio.

