On Saturday, #7 Stanford baseball fell to Oklahoma on the road by a final score of 6-5. Oklahoma junior left-handed pitcher Carter Campbell (3-2) was the winning pitcher for the Sooners in a relief role while sophomore right-handed pitcher Aaron Weber (5) was awarded the save. Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott (4-1) was given the loss for the Cardinal in a starting role. Oklahoma improved to 15-13 overall while Stanford fell to 17-7.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Oklahoma-Saturday, April 1st

Oklahoma sophomore left-handed pitcher James Hitt was the starting pitcher for the Sooners, getting off to a solid start. In the top of the 1st inning, Stanford was unable to score any runs. Tommy Troy and Carter Graham both hit singles, Troy up the middle and Graham down the right field line, but nobody was able to advance them.

In the bottom of the 1st, Bryce Madron singled to left field for the Sooners with one out and then stole second while John Spikerman was at the plate. Spikerman then flied out to center field, advancing Madron to third base. Rocco Garza-Gongora then singled up the middle to bring home Madron. Easton Carmichael then flied out to first base, to end the inning. 1-0 lead for the Sooners.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Stanford would not score as the only person to get on base was Jake Sapien, who singled up the middle with two outs. In the bottom of the 2nd, nobody for the Sooners got on base, keeping it a 1-0 game entering the 3rd inning.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Stanford got on the board. With one out, Troy doubled down the right field line and was then advanced to third base as Graham grounded out to short stop. Braden Montgomery then singled up the middle to bring home Troy. Unfortunately for Montgomery, he would then get caught stealing with Malcolm Moore at the plate. It was now 1-1.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Oklahoma responded. Anthony Mackenzie got walked with one out and then stole second base with Madron at the plate. Madron then got walked as would Spikerman to load up the bases. Garza-Gongora then flied out to right field to bring home Mackenzie. Carmichael then flied out to right field to end the inning. 2-1 lead for Oklahoma.

In the top of the 4th inning, Stanford would not score as only Drew Bowser got on base by doubling to left center. In the bottom of the 4th, Oklahoma also didn’t score as only Jackson Nicklaus got on base as he was walked and then advanced to second base on a passed ball. It remained a 2-1 lead for Oklahoma entering the 5th inning.

In the top of the 5th inning, Stanford evened up the game after Troy hit a solo homer to right center with two outs. Graham then grounded out to third base to end the top of the inning. 2-2 was the score.

In the bottom of the 5th, nobody scored for Oklahoma. However, there was a pitching change Drew Dowd came in to pitch for Scott with Madron and Spikerman on base and only one out. Dowd would get the next two batters out to keep it at a 2-2 game at the end of the 5th inning.

In the top of the 6th, Stanford didn’t score while also not getting anyone on base. The bats were quiet for the Cardinal. This kept it a 2-2 game entering the bottom of the 6th.

In the bottom of the 6th, Oklahoma scored two runs. With one out, Nicklaus doubled to left center before Wallace Clark tripled to left center to bring home Nicklaus. Diego Muniz then singled to right field to bring home Clark. Oklahoma would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, making it a 4-2 game at the end of the 6th inning.

In the top of the 7th, Stanford scored two runs to even up the game. Alberto Rios homered to left center with no outs to make it a 4-3 game. Then, Sapien got walked after which Henry Gargus came in to pinch run for him. Gargus then advanced to second base on a wild pitch before Cobb advanced him to third base by putting the ball in play while he was out at first base. Eddie Park then grounded out to short stop to bring home Gargus. Troy then grounded out to third base to end the top of the inning. 4-4 game.

In the bottom of the 7th, Oklahoma responded with two runs of their own. With one out, Carmichael singled to right field after which Kendall Pettis drilled a two-run blast to left field, making it a 6-4 lead for the Sooners. Nicklaus then struck out looking after which Clark grounded out to short stop to end the inning.

In the top of the 8th inning, Stanford would respond with one run. Graham would reach on an error after which Montgomery got hit by a pitch, advancing Graham to second base. Moore then flied out to left field, bringing in Aaron Weber for the Sooners, who would replace Carter Campbell on the mound. Bowser then flied out to left field for the second out, giving the Sooners some hope to escape the inning without giving up any runs. But then, Rios doubled to left field to bring home Graham and advance Montgomery to third base. Gargus then came to plate in the designated hitter role and struck out swinging to end the top of the inning. 6-5 lead for Oklahoma.

In the bottom of the 8th, Oklahoma would not score, but they did force a pitching change as Brandt Pancer came in for Dowd with the bases loaded and two outs. Pancer would then strike out Carmichael to end the inning. Still a 6-5 game.

In the top of the 9th, Stanford did not score, but they had a chance to even things up. With two outs, Troy was walked after which Graham singled to center field, advancing Troy to third base. Montgomery then flied out to left field to end the game.

For Stanford, this game was a bummer because they had a chance to win in the 8th and 9th innings and weren’t able to get over the top. In hindsight, keeping Gargus in at pinch hitter was probably not the right decision, but I’m not sure who off the bench would have been better. And then you can’t ask to have a better guy at the plate to tie the game or take the lead than Montgomery. This is just a game that didn’t go the Cardinal’s way.

Stanford would bounce back on Sunday to even up the four-game series with a 16-5 victory. Full recap of that to follow.

