On Thursday, #7 Stanford baseball defeated Oklahoma on the road by a final score of 23-11. Stanford senior right-handed pitcher Max Meier (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role while Oklahoma redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Kale Davis (2-3) was the losing pitcher for the Sooners in a starting role. Stanford improves to 17-5 overall while Oklahoma falls to 13-13.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Oklahoma-Thursday, March 30th

This game was wild from the jump. In the top of the 1st inning with the bases loaded (Tommy Troy, Carter Graham, and Braden Montgomery), Malcolm Moore hit a grand slam with one out to give the Cardinal a 4-0 lead. Drew Bowser (struck out swinging) and Alberto Rios (fouled out to first base) were both unable to keep the top of the inning going.

In the bottom of the 1st, Anthony Mackenzie reached first base on an error and proceeded to steal second base with Rocco Garza-Gongora at the plate. Mackenzie would then be out at third base as Garza-Gongora advanced to first base on a fielder’s choice. John Spikerman (strike out looking) and Bryce Madron (flied out to right field) ended the inning as the Sooners were unable to get on the board.

In the top of the 2nd, the Cardinal scored seven runs. With one out, Eddie Park hit a homer to right field to bring home Owen Cobb, making it a 6-0 lead. The next score would come when Graham hit a double to left center to bring home Troy. After Montgomery got walked, that ended Davis’ day on the mound as Braden Carmichael came in to pitch for the Sooners.

Graham then stole third base after which Moore flied out to center field to bring home Graham. 7-0 lead for the Cardinal with two outs. Bowser then doubled down the left field line to advance Montgomery to third base after which Rios singled up the middle to bring home Montgomery and Bowser. Jake Sapien then was walked, advancing Rios to second base. Cobb then singled to left center, bringing home Rios and advancing Sapien to second base. Park would then ground out to end the top of the inning. It was now an 11-0 lead for the Cardinal.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Oklahoma would finally get on the board as Diego Muniz singled up the middle to bring home Sebastian Orduno and advancing Wallace Clark to second base. Mackenzie then grounded out to second base to end the inning. 11-1 was the score.

In the top of the 3rd, Stanford added two runs as Montgomery hit a two-run shot to left field to bring home Graham who was walked with one out. The Sooners had a new pitcher in as Peyton Olejnik took to the mound. That would be the only runs scored by the Cardinal in the inning. 13-1 lead for the Cardinal. In the bottom of the 3rd, Oklahoma responded with a run of their own as Orduno hit a single to bring home Spikerman and advance Madron to third base, but unfortunately for Orduno, he went for the double and was out at second base to end the inning. 13-2 was the score.

The top of the 4th was quieter for Stanford as they only scored one run via Troy grounding out to short stop to bring home Cobb, who was on third base. Graham then grounded out to second base for the third out. 14-2 was the lead for the Cardinal.

In the bottom of the 4th, the Sooners had their best offensive inning of the game as Muniz hit a two-run homer to left field after which Madron hit a three-run homer to right field. This made it a 14-7 game. Nick Dugan’s day on the mound would then come to an end as Max Meier came in to pitch for him. Meier would get the next batter out via fly out to center to end the bottom of the inning.

Stanford would add four runs in the top of the 5th inning. Moore homered to right field to bring home Montgomery, who was walked to make it 16-7. Then, with two outs, Cobb homered to left center to bring home Sapien, who also had been walked. Park then grounded out to second base to end the top of the inning. 18-7 lead for Stanford.

From there, Stanford would go on to win 23-11. Stanford added two more runs in the top of the 6th and 8th innings while also adding one more run in the top of the 9th. Oklahoma scored one run in the bottom of the 6th before tacking on three runs in the bottom of the 7th.

As far as the pitching is concerned for Stanford, Meier would be taken out of the game in the bottom of the 7th inning with one out and replaced by Ty Uber, who would take it the rest of the way.

For Stanford, this is overall a good win since it was on the road and the offense was so prolific. They came out swinging and by the end of the 2nd inning, the game was pretty much over. They had all the momentum and the Sooners just didn’t have much life left even though they did go on to score quite a few runs of their own. I said coming into this series that the bullpen would need to be key for Stanford and you can see why given all the runs Oklahoma scored. Fortunately for Stanford, this happened to be a day where their bats were on fire. Especially freshman catcher Malcolm Moore, who hit two home runs for seven RBIs.

As for Oklahoma, they just gotta regroup and see if they can even this series on Friday. When you give up all the runs that they did, especially so early in the game, it’s tough to come back. They need to force Stanford to at least work more for their runs in the early part of the game. Otherwise, it’ll be a long series for them.

Friday’s game will begin at 4:30 PM PT on ESPN+ and KZSU radio. Senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (3-1, 2.87 ERA, 43K) will get the start on the mound for the Cardinal while graduate student right-handed pitcher Braxton Douthit (3-1, 3.94 ERA, 21K) will get the start on the mound for the Sooners.

Note: For all the stat heads out there, Owen Cobb finished a doubly shy of hitting for the cycle.

