On Sunday, #6 Stanford women’s soccer defeated St. Mary’s 3-1 on The Farm. Sophomore midfielder Jasmine Aikey (70:16), senior forward Samantha Williams (71:39), and fifth-year midfielder Maya Doms (81:04) scored for the Cardinal while sophomore forward Briana Salvetti (17:39) scored the only goal for the Gaels. Haley Craig (1 save & 0 goals allowed) was the winning goalkeeper for the Cardinal, splitting time with Ryan Campbell while Taylor Poland (4 saves & 3 goals allowed) was the losing goalkeeper for the Gaels. Stanford improves to 4-0 on the season while St. Mary’s falls to 2-2.

BOX SCORE: St. Mary’s at Stanford-Sunday, August 27th

“Yeah, good test for us,” Stanford head coach Paul Ratcliffe said after the match. “We started slow, they scored a really nice counter-attack goal and then we had to fight back and we had a much better second half. Proud of the character they showed in the second half to score some fantastic goals and get the victory.”

Stanford came out of the gates hot as they had four corner kicks within the first 17 minutes. However, none of those opportunities led to goals, keeping it a 0-0 game. Despite not getting nearly the same level of looks as Stanford, St. Mary’s was the first team to score as Briana Salvetti scored by finding the bottom center of the goal off an assist from Savannah Schwarze and Marissa Garcia. Her goal was at the 17:39 mark.

The rest of the half was more of the same as Stanford continued to fire multiple shots and create chances all while not finding the goal. Between 32:17 and 34:33, Stanford had three corner kicks and no cigar. Things were simply not bouncing their way.

At halftime, it remained a 1-0 lead for St. Mary’s. It seemed like Stanford was close to breaking through, but in soccer, shots on goal don’t get you any points. It’s all about getting goals. Not just creating chances.

“I think they’re well coached,” Ratcliffe said of St. Mary’s. “They’re very organized, they played compact defensively, they were competitive in one v one battles and they had high intensity. So I was really impressed.”

“Yeah, I mean, St. Mary’s came out to compete and so we needed to match that,” Williams added. “Paul talked about how we need to bring it, we can’t let St. Mary’s bring it to us. But, at halftime, we were in our huddle and we said you can’t think we can come back, you have to know we can come back and so I think we came out with a little bit of fire in the second half and came back for the win.”

The second half started out very similar as Stanford once again created chances but didn’t score. After back-to-back corner kicks with no goal at 64:10 and 64:51, one started to wonder if a goal would come for the Cardinal at all.

“Probably matching intensity,” Ratcliffe said of his message to the team at halftime. “Winning our one v one battles, and then upping the tempo. I thought we were a little slow and deliberate. And we need to play with more speed and create numerical advantage and just go after them with high tempo movements.”

That finally changed for the Cardinal at the 70:16 mark as Jasmine Aikey scored off a pretty corner kick from the left side. She bended the ball perfectly into the bottom right of the goal off her right foot, tying the game up 1-1.

“Yeah, we had a lot of corner kicks,” Ratcliffe said. “I don’t know if that was our eighth or ninth or more corner kick, so their goalkeeper had done really well on a lot of them and then she broke through on a fantastic corner kick and then you could see the confidence levels go up within the whole team. So once it got to 1-1, I was confident we would continue to press and score.”

“Yeah, I mean, what a great goal,” Williams said. “And it kinda showed me how upper back post is on, so when I got that opportunity to take it upper back post opposite side, I had to take it. But, Jazz getting that goal was a big momentum shift and we just had to run with it for sure.”

That goal by Aikey was all Stanford needed to wake up as Samantha Williams scored at the 71:39 mark by finding the top left of the goal off her right foot. It was now a 2-1 lead for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, I mean, I thrive out wide,” Williams said of her goal. “So I got it one v one with that outside back and she’s pretty quick, so once I got the touch on her and that shot opened up, you have to take it with a split second and you know that was a good keeper, so anything low she was grabbing. Gotta hit it high. And so, luckily I placed it pretty well, so it went in, I was really happy with it.”

St. Mary’s tried to get back in the game, but the Cardinal defense was too tough as they weren’t allowing any shots. After leading for most of the game, the Gaels were starting to see time run out as father time was not on their side.

At the 81:04 mark, Maya Doms found the top left of the goal off her left foot to make it a 3-1 lead for the Cardinal. It was now clear that Stanford was in firm control.

From there, Stanford would win 3-1. They had a corner kick at the 89:38 mark but wasn’t able to tack on a fourth goal. After a sluggish first half, the Cardinal sure flipped the switch in the second half. That goal by Aikey really lit a fire in them.

“Yeah, it’s very positive. We have a lot of weapons,” Ratcliffe said of the way his team finished. “I was happy for Sam Williams to come in and get a great goal. And then Maya Doms’ goal was extraordinary. One of the goals of the year. So yeah, very happy with the overall team and how they played and they showed that great character that’s necessary to be a championship team.”

For Stanford, this was a nice win. They could have fallen apart and let their inability to score get to them. Instead, they kept on fighting and eventually, they hit pay dirt. Their defense was solid the entire match, which really allowed them to stay alive until their offense finally figured it out.

Up next for Stanford is a home match against #3 Duke on Saturday. That will be at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Insider.

“Yeah, it’ll be a good test for us,” Ratcliffe said of facing the Blue Devils. “Duke has a really strong program. So we’re excited to play them and get the opportunity to play them and hopefully this prepared us. Hopefully we’ve had a good preseason here that’s preparing us for these games coming up…Yeah, a little bit of a break, but I think we’re gonna train hard. Work on a lot of things, improve the team, and continue building for later in the season and for the Duke game.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com