On Friday, #6 Stanford women’s basketball defeated Washington on the road in overtime by a final score of 63-59. Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink led the way for the Cardinal with 22 points, nine rebounds, and six blocks while freshman forward Courtney Ogden (11 points & 5 rebounds) and sophomore point guard Talana Lepolo (10 points) also scored in double figures. Washington sophomore point guard Hannah Stines was the top performer for the Huskies with 17 points while senior forward Lauren Schwartz had 11 points including a clutch 3-pointer to force overtime. Stanford improves to 21-3 overall and 10-2 in the Pac-12 while Washington falls to 13-9 overall and 3-8 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Washington-Friday, February 9th

“You know, first of all I think both teams played really hard,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game. “It was obviously a game of spurts. We go on a spurt; they go on a spurt. They had some really good shooters. You know they’d knock down some shots, big key shots; I think this is a great game for us to come out on top and have to battle.

“And I told our team this from the get-go, they’re never out of it. I think Tina does a great job, they stayed with it, and to be down seven and to come back when they did, regulation, give them a lot of credit. But Cam was a warrior out there and I thought she did a great job.

“Kiki didn’t have a great game, Talana stayed with it and hit big shots, Hannah Jump really struggled with her shot but she played great defense. Courtney came in an helped us. A lot of different people helped us.”

The game got off to a choppy start as Stanford led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter. Elena Bosgana and Hannah Jump each had three points for the Cardinal. Stanford was shooting 4-14 from the field while Washington was shooting 2-14. Both teams needed to get going, especially Washington

Stanford would then lead 17-5 with 5:26 to go in the half. Brink was up to six points, four rebounds, and four blocks for the Cardinal. She was dominating inside and was really the only player who was in any sort of groove.

To Washington’s credit, they dialed in to finish the half on an 8-0 run. They had some momentum going into the tunnel as Stanford led by just six points (22-16). Brink was leading the Cardinal with eight points, four rebounds, and four blocks while Stines was leading the Huskies with six points.

With 4:43 to go in the third quarter, Stanford led 31-28. Lepolo was up to seven points for the Cardinal while Brink was up to 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks. Stines was up to nine points for the Huskies on 3-4 shooting from 3-point range. The Huskies were hanging tough.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 41-33 as they went on a 10-0 run before Washington finally answered. Brink was the only Cardinal in double figures with 14 points, six rebounds, and five blocks. It was still a game, but Stanford had the edge.

With 4:33 to go in regulation, Stanford’s lead was trimmed to three points (44-41) after Dalayah Daniels scored on a second chance layup on a fastbreak off an opponent turnover. Washington was not going away.

Amazingly enough, Washington was able to force overtime at 50-50 after Lauren Schwartz banked in a triple to tie it up. The Huskies crowd was fired up as they now knew they had a chance to steal this one.

Unfortunately for Washington, Stanford turned on the jets in overtime, leading 59-52 with 2:22 to go in overtime. Brink was nearing a double-double with 20 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks. From there, Stanford would hang on to win 63-59. What clinched the game was Brooke Demetre finding a cutting Courtney Ogden for the basket inside off an inbounds pass from under the basket. There were only 5.2 seconds left. Washington simply didn’t have enough time to make one more surge.

For Stanford, this wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but they’ll take it. It was a bit closer than I thought it would be, but I did think going into the game it would be a single digit victory for Stanford. Washington is always tough in Seattle and they upset Stanford last year when they met up there. Stanford should just be happy to have won this game.

“It was a battle,” Brink said. “And I really feel like we kinda needed a test like that. So, UW is an amazing team. They hit tough shots and yeah, we needed that. It’s a good win for us…I think just going into March it’s good for us to go into overtime games, deal with shooting teams like this. High pick on balls in the middle of the floor are really hard to guard. Just going up against that is good for us.”

As for Washington, obviously not the result they were looking for, but they put up a valiant effort. They didn’t give up and forced Stanford to beat them in overtime. The Huskies’ fans had good reason to be upbeat about their team even in defeat.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Washington State on Sunday. That will tip off at 1:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

