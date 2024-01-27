On Friday, #6 Stanford women’s basketball defeated Arizona State 80-50 on the road in Tempe. Stanford forwards Kiki Iriafen (27 points & 14 rebounds) and Cameron Brink (20 points, 16 rebounds, & 3 blocks) led the way for the Cardinal while Arizona State guards Jalyn Brown (17 points) and Trayanna Crisp (16 points) were the top scorers for the Sun Devils. Stanford improves to 18-2 overall and 7-1 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State falls to 9-11 overall and 1-7 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Arizona State-Friday, January 26th

“I think both Kiki and Cam are just, they’re so skilled, they’re playing so well, they were not a good match up,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game. “I think Arizona State played really hard. They were very physical. But, Kiki and Cam really did a great job in there and I thought Hannah Jump had a great game, Talana, we got some great play off the bench from different people stepping up. But, our big three really stepped up really well.”

After going down with an injury last week against Oregon, Cameron Brink returned to the lineup for the Cardinal and boy did she make her presence felt in her return. She was fantastic all night long, doing a great job of setting the tone early.

“I feel fine,” Brink said after the game. “I think that’s a testament to Katelin and our staff. They take care of me. But yeah, I just really wanted to make sure I was a hundred percent coming back from it.”

At the end of the 1st quarter Stanford led 21-17 as Brink was up to 12 points and six rebounds. As for Arizona State, Brown was up to seven points, doing a nice job of keeping her team in the game.

In the 2nd quarter, Stanford outscored Arizona State 16-6, really putting the clamps down on them defensively. Arizona State shot an abysmal 1-16 from the field. They scored four of their points at the foul line. As for Stanford Kiki Iriafen came alive in the 2nd quarter with six points, putting her up to 10 points and nine rebounds at halftime. As for Brink, she scored four more points, putting her up to 16 points and 13 rebounds at the break. It was a 37-23 lead for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, it’s fun,” Iriafen said of playing with Brink. “We have a lot of energy between us. We’re always bouncing off of each other, but I think it’s super nice to play with another big player. She gets me the ball really easily. I get her the ball as well, so I think it’s just really nice to feed off of each other.”

“She’s amazing to play with,” Brink said of Iriafen. “Her improvement I think is absolutely unmatched. I think she’s definitely an all-American this year. That’s just my opinion, but she’s been playing so well. She has great hands. I can pass it to her and I know she’s gonna catch it. So, I just love playing with her.”

In the 3rd quarter, Stanford outscored Arizona State 23-16 to lead 60-39 with one quarter to go. Iriafen took over the 3rd quarter, scoring 13 points on 5-8 shooting from the field. Arizona State wasn’t able to contain her. She was up to 23 points and 12 rebounds.

“I think I’m just a lot more confident,” Iriafen said of her recent strong performances. “I’m steady. I kinda know my role, what I’m doing out there, my coaches believe in me, and my teammates believe in me. So, that allows me to just go out there and play confidently.”

In the 4th quarter, Stanford once again put the clamps down defensively on the Sun Devils, outscoring them 20-11. It was a more balanced attack in the 4th quarter for Stanford as Elena Bosgana scored five points, her only points of the game. In the end, it would be an 80-50 victory for the Cardinal. They really dominated this one wire to wire, snuffing out any hope of a victory for the Sun Devils.

“I think it was really hard coming off of the weekend that we had and all the hoopla about that,” VanDerveer said of coming off her victory to set the new NCAA wins record. “So, I apologized to our team for that, but you don’t want to be riding this emotional roller coaster being way up, but I think Arizona State came off of a big win and they were hopeful. And we just did what we had to do.”

For Stanford, they did what they were supposed to do. Arizona State is not a good team as their record indicates and so there really was no reason to think Arizona State had much of a chance to win. Still, no win can be taken for granted and so to take care of business like they did has to feel good. Even more importantly, they have Brink back. That’s really the biggest storyline from this game for Stanford.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Arizona on Sunday. That will tip-off at 11:00 AM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

