On Wednesday, #6 Stanford softball defeated Pacific 8-0 at home in a game that only went five innings due to a mercy rule. Stanford freshman righty Alyssa Houston (2-0) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role while Pacific graduate student righty Vanessa Strong (0-5) was the losing pitcher for the Tigers in a starting role. In 5.0 innings pitched, Houston gave up just one hit and zero earned runs, striking out two batters. As for Strong, she pitched only 2.1 innings while giving up five hits and five earned runs while striking out one batter. Stanford improves to 14-4 overall while Pacific falls to 5-15 overall.

BOX SCORE: Pacific at Stanford-Wednesday, March 6th

“Yeah, it’s a good win,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said after the game. “You know, come out and take care of business midweek, I thought Alyssa was exceptional in the circle. She beat them in the zone, went right at them all day. I thought we played really clean defense. You know, Dani Hayes made some nice plays out there in left field to start the game and then stringed together hits. Good to see Biggy [Kaneshiro] and Taryn put some good swings on some good pitches. So, it’s a good win.”

In the top of the 1st inning, nobody got on base for Pacific as Alyssa Houston got three straight batters out via foul out, ground out, and pop out. She came out with good energy and was dialed in.

In the bottom of the 1st, leadoff hitter Taryn Kern hit her first home run of the season, blasting one over the right field fence. Nobody else got on base, making it a 1-0 lead for the Cardinal at the end of the inning.

“I mean, that was a little breakthrough moment for me,” Kern said with a smile. “So it felt really good. Just saw the pitch and just trying to protect with two strikes…It was awesome to set the tone. We talk about scoring early. I’m excited to help my team out in that way. It was awesome.”

In the top of the 2nd, Scarlett Lloyd hit a single for the Tigers with no outs. Unfortunately for them, nobody else was able to get on base and advance Lloyd the rest of the inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Stanford was able to tack on one more run. Caelan Koch hit a single with no outs before getting replaced by Ellee Eck, who came in to pinch run. The move to bring in Eck paid off as she stole second before then stealing third thanks to an error from catcher. After Emily Jones struck out, Jade Berry hit a triple, which easily brought Eck home. Nobody else for Stanford was able to get on base, making it a 2-0 lead for the Cardinal at the end of the inning.

In the top of the 3rd inning, things got a little dicey for Houston but she was able to dial in and keep the shutout alive. Reagan Hamilton would get hit by a pitch with no outs to get on first base. After striking out the next batter, Houston would walk Olivia Silvestre, advancing Hamilton to second base. Delaney Scully then grounded out for the second out, advancing both runners to second and third base. Houston would then force a ground out to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Stanford would add three more runs. With one out, River Mahler hit a single after which Ava Gall got walked. Up next to the plate would be Aly Kaneshiro who hit a dinger over the left field fence, making it a 5-0 lead for the Cardinal. Stanford would not get anyone else on base the rest of the inning as Pacific made a pitching change after Kaneshiro’s homer. Righty Amiya Aponte came in for relief, getting the next two batters out to end the inning.

“Oh awesome,” Kern said of watching Kaneshiro go yard. “She’s awesome. We love to see her hit the bombs. We’re all super excited for her."

In the top of the 4th inning, Houston settled in again by forcing three straight pop ups. Pacific just wasn’t able to get anything going.

In the bottom of the 4th, Stanford did not score, but they nearly did. After Berry got walked, Allison Morikawa came in to pinch run for her. As Houston struck out looking, Morikawa advanced to second base. Kaitlyn Lim then hit a single to advance Morikawa to third base. Lim then stole second base after which Kern lined out to second base. Mahler would then get walked to keep the inning alive before Gall struck out swinging to end the inning.

In the top of the 5th inning, Houston forced three straight pop outs to keep it a 5-0 lead for the Cardinal entering the bottom of the inning. She wasn’t doing much in the way of strikeouts, but she was doing a great job of forcing Pacific into taking bad swings and not putting the ball in the play. At the end of the day, getting outs is what matters the most.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Stanford scored three runs to force the mercy rule and win by a final score of 8-0 after five innings. Pacific also made a pitching change at the beginning of the inning as righty Desiree Smith replaced Aponte in the pitching circle. Kaneshiro would hit a single after which she was replaced with Kiley Buckley, who came in as a pinch runner. Eck would ground out, advancing Buckley to second base and putting her in scoring position.

Johnna Schroeder would hit an RBI double to bring home Buckley. Up next to the plate would be Berry who got walked. Houston then hit a single to advance Berry to third base and bring home Schroeder. After Stanford made another pinch running change as Dani Hayes came in to run for Houston, Hayes would steal second base. Lim then hit an RBI double to bring home Berry and advance Hayes to third base. This ended the game as Stanford had an 8-0 lead before the 5th inning ended.

While Pacific is terrible, this is still a good win for Stanford. They took care of business and didn’t waiver. Houston pitched really well and the bats came alive, especially with respect to power. Stanford had been waiting for Kern to hit her first home run of the season after she hit 23 last year at Indiana. She now finally has hit a home run in a Stanford uniform. Hopefully for the Cardinal this will be a sign of things to come for her.

“Yeah, we don’t really talk about that,” Allister said of Kern finally hitting a home run. “We just talk about continuing to work and stay in the process and I think that’s one of Taryn’s strengths. She’s really process oriented. She talks a lot about it. About staying in the process and sticking with the process and I think she’s done a great job at that. We play a game where you get challenged and it’s a hard skillset and I think she’s just had a great maturity about her as she’s just stuck with getting a little bit better every day. So, I’m sure it felt good to come off her bat, but she’s just been doing a great job.”

“It’s been a sec,” Kern admitted about waiting for her first home run in a Cardinal uniform. “So, I think just trusting the process. Trusting that what I do works for me and to just keep persevering through that until it happens. Because it’s just part of the sport.”

Stanford is on quite a tear right now. They’ve won nine games in a row, sweeping Boise State and #5 Georgia in their most recent home stand. When asked how she’s feeling about where the team is at right now, Allister said she likes where they are at. It’s all about building towards May and making sure they are playing their best softball during that final stretch of the season.

“I think we’re doing a really good job,” Allister said. “We actually talked about this at practice yesterday how this team is built to be really really good in May. And we have a lot of new people in a lot of new positions and there was always going to be a bit of a curve and we knew that and we expected that coming in.

“To be sitting here four weeks in playing a really really really hard schedule and having the successes that we’ve had as we’re just working on learning and growing. Like, I think we’ve done very well. I’m very happy with where we’re at. So, I just think we’re gonna need to continue to get a little bit better and learn and grow and stick with the process.”

Going back to Kern, she’s really enjoying her time at Stanford so far. Transferring in from Indiana, she definitely feels like she made the right decision. She loves being closer to home and being part of a great program that has NCAA championship aspirations.

“I just enjoy being around my teammates and the coaches the most,” Kern said. “It’s a great environment every day and to be around that as a person, it’s awesome. And it fills your bucket as a player as well…It’s a program where excellence is what we strive for and so we’re just getting better every day. Picking each other up. Working hard and making each other better.”

Up next for Stanford is a home doubleheader on Friday against Nevada and Loyola Marymount. The game against Nevada will be at 3:00 PM PT with the game against LMU to immediately follow.

“Coach Allister talks about the next game is the most important game,” Kern said. “Not looking ahead. So, just focusing on every game as it comes and staying present in the moment.”

