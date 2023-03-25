After a road trip to Kansas and Oregon, #6 Stanford softball finally came back home to open up Pac-12 play on The Farm with a 9-1 victory over the Oregon State Beavers on Friday night. Stanford pitcher Alana Vawter (12-1) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal pitching all 5.0 innings for 6 hits and 1 earned run while also contributing on offense with a two-run home run. Oregon State pitcher Tarni Stepto was the losing pitcher in a starting role. Stanford improves to 25-3 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State falls to 10-16-1 overall and 1-5-1 in the Pac-12.

“That’s a big win,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said after the game. “It’s good to come out and win game one of any Pac-12 series and to come out and put up nine runs is a great start to the weekend and good win.”

In the top of the 1st inning, Grace Messmer hit a single down the right field line for the Beavers with one out, giving the Beavers a little bit of hope on offense. However, the next two batters would both fail to get on base via foul out and pop out. In the bottom of the 1st inning, Stanford also had a tough time getting going on offense. River Mahler was walked with one out, but outside of her, nobody was able to get on base.

In the top of the 2nd inning, the Beavers nearly got on the board but were not able to finish the job. With one out, Des Rivera singled to right field after which Eliana Gottlieb singled up the middle to advance Rivera to second base. Madyson Clark then grounded out to short stop to advance both runners. Up next to the plate would be Erin Mendoza, who struck out swinging to end the top of the inning. The Beavers were still scoreless.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Kaitlyn Lim hit a gutsy bunt as a leadoff single and then stole second base while Emily Young was at the plate. Young would get walked after which Emily Schultz got walked, loading up the bases. Vawter then got walked, bringing home Lim. Sydney Steele then singled through the left side to advance all runners, bringing home Young. The next two Stanford batters both failed to get on base, ending the inning. 2-0 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Abby Doerr hit a solo home run for the Beavers in the opening at-bat. Messmer then grounded out to second base after which Frankie Hammoude singled to right field. Kaiea Higa then grounded into a double play to end the top of the inning. It was now a 2-1 game.

“I don’t think I had my best stuff today, but I think my defense was incredible,” Vawter said of her pitching. “I think they made like River and Young making that double play turn was crazy, Kaitlyn with the last catch of the game to end it there, that was insane. Steele made some great grabs at third, I thought that in general we just played really great defense and they really picked me up on the circle.”

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, the Cardinal bats went wild. Aly Kaneshiro got the party started with a single through the right side after which Caelan Koch was walked. After Lim struck out swinging, Young singled up the middle to bring home Kaneshiro and advance Ellee Eck to third base, who was pinch running for Koch. Eck was aided by a fielding error out in center field. Emily Schultz then doubled up the middle to bring home Young and Eck. Vawter then got walked after which Allison Morikawa came in to pinch run for Vawter.

“I think my approach today was to see a strike and put a good swing on it,” Schultz said. “And so she threw a good strike, a good pitch, first pitch of the at-bat and I just put a good swing on it.”

Steele then advanced on a fielder’s choice as Schultz was out at third unassisted while Morikawa advanced to second base. Taylor Gindlesperger then singled through the left side, advancing to second base on the throw while Morikawa scored and Steele advanced to third base. Mahler then got hit by a pitch after which Kaneshiro also got hit by a pitch, bringing home Steele. Amazingly, Oregon State didn’t feel the need to pull Stepto despite hitting two batters, but the decision was the right one as Koch then grounded out to end the inning. 7-1 lead for the Cardinal.

“Well yeah, any time you can score nine it’s a good day,” Allister said. “But yeah, like you said, I think hitting is contagious, too. And it just goes in ebbs and flows. So I think consistent pressure is awesome. You know, I thought early on we looked like we were a little sped up. Gassing a little bit. Not necessarily making decisions at the right time and I thought we settled in, started making later decision, made her come in the strike zone, and strung together good at-bats.”

Vawter would make quick work of the Beavers’ lineup in the top of the 4th as she got three ground outs while giving up a single to Gottlieb. In the bottom of the 4th with two outs and Young on base, Vawter hit a two-run blast to left field to make it a 9-1 game. Steele then grounded out to end the bottom of the inning.

“I hit a homerun way back when here at Stanford, but that’s my first one this year, so that’s yeah, yeah, it feels good,” Vawter said of her homer. “I guess, that at-bat, got walked a couple times, so I thought I was seeing the ball well so I was just waiting for a pitch that I could get a good swing on and stuff.

“That was fun [the reaction from my teammates]. That was really fun. I think everyone was making jokes about all the time that I can have an at-bat and they were making fun of me for getting walked however many times. They didn’t think I could really hit. So, that felt good and then they were also just incredibly supportive all the way through it.”

“Yeah, it’s great,” Allister said of watching Vawter hit the homer. “She can hit. Like, AV can hit. With pitchers, the risk has to be worth the reward as far as getting them in the box, hitting on base, all those different things, but she has kinda forced my hand as far as what her BPs looked like over the last month/month and a half. She’s just had, you know, getting better and better and better and better and on Sunday it was her turn. So she had good at-bats on Sunday and obviously put a good swing on a good pitch here, but I mean, she can hit.”

“Oh, I almost passed out,” Schultz added. “I was screaming so loud. It was incredible. She’s put in some really great work hitting this year. She’s been doing really really well in practice and as soon as I saw that pitch I knew she was going to put her best swing on it and yeah it was awesome.”

In the top of the 5th, Vawter was able to shut down the Beavers once again, ending the game in five innings via mercy rule. 9-1 would be the final score.

“Yeah, definitely really good,” Schultz said of putting up nine runs. “I think we’ve been talking a lot this week just about our confidence at the plate. Just kinda taking it pitch by pitch and going up there and just knowing that your best is better and have a confidence in all the work that we’ve put in. And just confidence in the success that we’ve had this season. So just using that to fuel our at bats and fuel how we’re doing. So, I think the confidence is contagious. So I think we’re gonna just keep carrying that throughout all weekend.”

“Yeah, I actually go to all the hitting groups and I do all the hitting as any other hitter in the lineup does,” Vawter said of her approach to batting. “So I’ll go like bullpen and then hitting and then practice. Whatever it looks like that day. So, I’ve been getting my reps in over all this time. So, it’s nice to see it kinda pay off there.”

For Stanford, this is a really nice win. After a road trip to the state of Kansas (where they went 3-0) and taking two out of three at Oregon, the Cardinal finally returned home and took care of business. The pink cowboy hats (Ooshka) were out in the stands and everyone just fed off the energy of the home crowd as the band was playing. It was a really fun night on The Farm.

“Yeah it’s great,” Allister said. “Playing at home in front of our fans is awesome. And every step along the way, whether it’s opening day or then opening Pac-12 or opening Pac-12, whatever that looks like, there’s like nerves that come along with that. So I think it’s good to get this one under our belt and I think we’ll be a little bit more settled in to begin with tomorrow.”

“Yeah, [it felt] really good,” Schultz said of winning their Pac-12 home opener. “I think we’ve all been looking forward to this all season and all week. Just been excited practicing here all week and getting to play in front of all our fans. Just really really great environment to play in front of.

“So so fun [to have the hats out]. Yeah, we started that last year and it kinda caught on with the fans and with the team. So, just seeing everyone get so excited about Ooshka just kinda fueled us. So, it’s always fun to bring the Ooshka out once we get that rally going.”

“So last year, we kinda needed to find a little bit of mojo, a little bit more like passion and drive and Tatum Boyd found this hat because we all lived together in the senior suite,” Vawter explained about the origin of Ooshka. “And she grabbed it and she thought you know what? We might as well make it the Ooshka rally cheer hat, which Coach Merchant loved that cheer. So, ever since then it’s just always embodied being all in for the same goal and kind of just working together to be able to rally an Ooshka. So it was a great energy and it was great to bring it back today.”

For Stanford, having winter quarter behind them is nice as finals are wrapped up. The players certainly seemed to enjoy having the chance to just focus on softball after having what is always a bit of a stressful week.

“We had a heavy week in the classroom this week for most of the team with finals,” Schultz said. “But definitely good to kinda wrap those up and be done and now we get to have a fun spring break of lots of softball. So, we’re excited and looking forward to it.”

“Yeah, I don’t know that it I’d say they relax more,” Allister said of getting finals behind them. “I think that they’re student-athletes and they’re exceptional student-athletes. And I think you always have, kind of have class on the backburner and part of what they do is to manage that.

“So, is finals a piece of it? Sure. But I think that they deal with that all throughout the quarter and they do a good job of preparing ahead of time and getting the things off their plate earlier so as to not have it pile up. And we start talking about that in January, but I think it’s part of what they do and if we wanna play when we wanna play in Oklahoma it’s going to be in the middle of finals. So, just take care of business when we can and when you’re at the field be at the field, when you’re at the classroom, be in the classroom. But this is who we are, this is what we do.”

Up next for Stanford is game two of their series against the Beavers. That will be on Saturday at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

“Yeah, well we gotta show up tomorrow and the score resets,” Allister said. “So none of those runs carry over. But I think we gotta attack their batters, they got some really good hitters, specifically at the top of the lineup, so making sure we’re mixing spins and speeds and then again we have to swing at strikes. When we can swing at strikes and put aggressive swings on their pitches we can score runs.”

“Yeah, I think just continuing the confidence in hitting,” Schultz added. “Knowing we’re really great hitters and a great hitting team. And then just continuing to have fun with it. I think we were really loose in the dugout today. Just felt good to play in front of our fans. So, just continuing that confidence and having fun with that.”

