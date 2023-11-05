On Friday, #5 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated #9 Washington State 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23). Stanford outside hitter Elia Rubin (18 kills, 6 digs, & 4 blocks) and opposite Kendall Kipp (16 kills & 9 digs) led the way for the Cardinal while Washington State outside hitter Iman Isanovic (18 kills & 6 digs) led the way for the Cougars. Stanford improves to 19-3 overall and 12-1 in the Pac-12 while Washington State falls to 18-6 overall and 8-5 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Washington State at Stanford-Friday, November 3rd

“I think it was like the one way we played at their place,” Stanford head coach Kevin Hambly said after the match. “They’re tough and they had some great players and they come out and fight and they came at us real early and I thought we adjusted well. It took us a little bit to shake some rust off, but I thought when we found our rhythm, we hit a good number.

“Like after the first set and did a much much better job defensively. I mean, they were rolling in the first two sets and we slowly kinda whittled them down. Both with service pressure and some defense. So it was nice to see us kinda find ourself a little bit.”

Early on the match was tight as it was tied 5-5 in the opening set. The first run of the match came right after as Washington State went on a 4-0 run to lead 9-5. Isanovic had a kill during that stretch while Pia Timmer had two kills. Stanford closed the gap slightly as it was a 12-9 lead for Washington State after Rubin got a kill.

Then, Washington State went on another 4-0 run to lead 16-9 as Magda Jehlarova and Isanovic each got a kill during the run. After a kill by Isanovic, Washington State led 24-18. Stanford would go on a 3-0 run to make it 24-21, but a kill by Isanovic finished off the set 25-21. The Cougars had a 1-0 lead.

Stanford won the first two points of the second set as Washington State committed an attack error followed by a service ace from Caitie Baird. After Stanford led 4-2, Washington State went on a 3-0 run to lead 5-4 as Isanovic and Jehlarova had kills while Timmer had a service ace. Stanford then went on a 3-0 run to lead 7-5 as Washington State had an attack error, Rubin had a service ace, and Baird got a kill.

The second set continued to be back and forth as it was tied 15-15 after Sami Francis (Stanford) and Magda Jehlarova traded kills. After an attack error by Kipp, it was a 22-21 lead for Stanford as they were looking to maintain the edge. Stanford finished the set on a 3-0 run to win 25-21 as Francis got a kill before Rubin had back-to-back kills. It was now tied up 1-1.

After it was tied 3-3 in the second set, Stanford went on a 3-0 run to lead 6-3 as Baird got a kill followed by attack errors from Washington State. After Washington State forced Kipp into an attack error to cut Stanford’s lead to one (8-7), Stanford went on a 3-0 run to lead 11-7 as Rubin and Francis got kills while Washington State committed an attack error.

Washington State continued to fight as a kill by Shea Rubright made it 15-13, Stanford only up by two points. Stanford responded with a 3-0 run to lead 18-13 as Kipp got a kill while Washington State a couple of attack errors. Washington State then responded with a 3-0 run to make it 18-16. The Cougars would not go away. After a Cardinal attack error, it was a 21-20 lead for Stanford as the Cougars now trailed by one point. The Cardinal then woke up with a 4-0 run to win the set 25-20 as Anna Pringle had some clutch serving on the final three points. The Cardinal now led 2-1.

“I think the main thing I think about is trying to put it in the specific spot that Mike [Johnson] tells me,” Pringle said of her serving. “Because that really helps me hone in on my focus on that one specific thing and not worry about the whole point in itself. And I also think like going for it for my team because if I get them out of system, then we can block better, we can defend better and that allows us to get points in the end…Just having fun and remembering that I’m going in to do something for my team. It’s not really about me. It’s about my teammates because that’s ultimately what my job is. Is just going in and serve and get them out of system so we can get some points. So yeah, I think that’s pretty important, too.”

“We’ve had her serve all year, she’s a good defensive player,” Hambly said of Pringle. “She’s got a good serve and she scored points. I think at like 48 percent. That’s a really good number 48 percent. So she’s done a nice job all year.”

The fourth set was tight early as it was tied 4-4 as Isanovic and Francis traded kills. Francis’ kill would spark a 5-0 run, as Stanford led 8-4. Kipp and Baird got kills during that run. After a mini 2-0 run that included an attack error by Washington State and a service ace by Kipp, Stanford led 14-9. Washington State was able to respond and get within one point (16-15) after an attack error by Stanford. Stanford then went on a 3-0 run that included a service ace by Kami Miner to make it 19-15.

Stanford would maintain their lead the rest of the way. After a kill by Kipp, they led 24-21. They just needed one more point. To Washington State’s credit, they would win two points in a row to make it 24-23. However, a kill by Francis clinched the set 25-23 and match 3-1.

“I think she’s starting to get healthy,” Hambly said of Francis. “It’s been a while. It’s hard to get injured and to find your rhythm. It’s really hard during the season to find that rhythm. I think she’s starting to find her rhythm; she’s starting to attack the way she was before she was injured. We knew it would take some time. We only have really two practices a week and you’re on the road, it’s pretty hard to get anything going. So, I think now we put a little bit more time in and she’s competing at a high level and I think we’ll see her find her legs and she’ll continue to look better.”

For Stanford, this is an important win. They are hoping to get one of four number one seeds in the NCAA tournament and this was important to get in terms of improving their resume. After dropping the opening set, they rallied around each other and bounced back. After getting swept at Arizona State last week, they could have let doubt creep in. But they didn’t let that happen.

“I think when we’re always focusing on the little details and just staying fired up throughout the whole match, sometimes if we come out a little slow it’s hard to get going, but this game we were really focused on coming out with fire and being a team,” Pringle said. “And I think that really worked well for us. We also emphasize playing together instead of playing individually, which I think was really important as well.”

“It wasn’t just a message from me to the team, like we’re talking about, I was like hey we weren’t mentally and emotionally prepared to play that game,” Hambly said of bouncing back from the Arizona State match. “I think last time, human nature we took it to them and this time when we played at their place, they were very relaxed and too relaxed and just weren’t really ready to play and it showed. They beat us in every single stat. Every single stat. Serving, passing, and blocking. All of them. They were so much better than us because they came to play and so we can’t let that happen again.”

As for Washington State, this is a difficult loss. They took the opening set and were in position to pull off the upset. Had the ball bounced a different way a couple of times, they could have forced a fifth set and from there who knows what happens.

“I have a ton of respect for Jen [Greeny]…What they’ve done up there at Washington State is nothing short of phenomenal,” Hambly said. “It’s really sad. This is the last time we’ll them in conference. Of course I’m worried about what their future is like with that conference. And I’m just pulling for those guys. Not while we’re competing, but the minute it was over. It was certainly sad to see that this is the last time we’re gonna play. I had to hug it out with her and Burdette, who is her husband.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match against Washington on Sunday. That will begin at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

On Washington: Touching quickly on Washington, they come to The Farm at 14-10 overall and 5-8 in the Pac-12. They are coming off a 3-1 win at Cal, which ended a four-match losing streak. Stanford defeated them in four sets in Seattle earlier this season. Madi Endsley continues to lead them with 3.14 kills per set. Kierstyn Barton (2.96 kills), May Pertofsky (2.89 kills), and Audra Wilmes (2.53 kills) are all averaging 2+ kills per set as well. They have some weapons that Stanford has to account for.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, the biggest thing they need to do is just keep doing what they did against Washington State. Get their outside hitters going, serve well, and play clean. If they do those three things, they’re close to unbeatable.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning in straight sets. I think they put the wood to the Huskies and win rather decisively.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com