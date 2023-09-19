On Sunday, #5 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated #2 Louisville on the road by a final score of 3-2 (22-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-12). Stanford redshirt senior outside hitter Caitie Baird led the way for the Cardinal with 23 kills and 7 digs while Stanford fifth year outside hitter Kendall Kipp had 18 kills, 8 digs, and 4 blocks. Louisville senior outside hitter Anna DeBeer was the top performer for the Cardinals with 17 kills, 8 digs, and 2 blocks. Stanford improves to 7-2 overall while Louisville falls to 9-1.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Louisville-Sunday, September 17th

In the first set, it was tied 4-4 early on. But then, Louisville went on a 5-0 run to lead 9-4 as Cara Cresse had two kills during that stretch while Anna DeBeer had one. Stanford would respond to get within a point (12-11) after a service error by Louisville and a service ace by Elia Rubin. Louisville then responded with a 4-0 run to lead 16-11 as Stanford committed three errors during that stretch.

After a kill by Baird, Stanford made it a three point match as Louisville now led 23-20. However, DeBeer got a kill to make it 24-20 and after Stanford got a couple points to close the gap, Baird committed an attack error to end the set. 25-22, Louisville had taken the opening set.

The second set got off to a similar start as the first. Louisville led 9-4 after winning three straight points thanks to kills from DeBeer and Cresse along with an attack error by Stanford. After a service error by Louisville and a kill by Kipp, Stanford was coming back as it was now a 14-12 lead for Louisville.

Louisville soon put their foot back on the gas to lead 20-16 after back-to-back kills by Charitie Luper. Sami Francis got a couple kills down the stretch for Stanford, but Louisville still walked out with a 25-20 second set victory after a kill by Phekran Kong.

After getting out-played in the first two sets, it was all Stanford in the third set. After three straight kills by Caitie Baird, Kami Miner, and Kendall Kipp, Stanford led 5-1. After a kill by Miner and an attack error by Louisville, it was now an 11-6 lead for Stanford.

Things went back and forth a bit as it was an 18-12 lead for Stanford after Kipp and DeBeer traded kills. But then, Stanford went on a 5-0 run lead 23-12 From there, Stanford was able to close it out the third set 25-14 after a couple of kills by Kipp and Rubin.

The fourth set was tied up 5-5 at the start as both teams were going back and forth. After it was tied 8-8, Miner and Kipp got back-to-back kills to give Stanford a 10-8 lead. After a service error by Anna Pringle made it 10-9, Stanford went on a 4-0 run to lead 14-9 as Baird and Kipp each got a pair of kills during the stretch. After a kill by Elia Rubin and a service ace by Elena Oglivie, Stanford led 18-13, causing Louisville to call for time.

Louisville responded coming out of the time out, getting within two points after a kill by Luper. But then, Luper committed a service error to make it 21-18 after which Stanford won two more points to lead 23-18 after a kill by Baird and an attack error by DeBeer. From there, Stanford took the set 25-20 after a couple more kills from Kipp and Baird.

At this point, Stanford had all the momentum as it was now heading to a decisive fifth set. The fifth set opened up strong as Baird got back-to-back kills to give Stanford a 2-0 lead. Louisville would respond as it would be 7-7 after Luper and Rubin traded kills. After it was tied 8-8, Stanford went on a 4-0 run to lead 12-8 as Baird, Francis, and Rubin each got a kill along with an attack error by Louisville. That run made the difference as Stanford went on to win the set 15-12 after Baird, Francis, and Rubin each got one more kill. Baird got the match-clinching kill.

For Stanford, this is a huge win. They were down 0-2 and came back to win 3-2. They could have caved and given in, but instead they got to work, dug deep, and stunned the number two team in the nation on the road. What makes this match so huge for Stanford is that this really helps to boost their RPI and strengthens their case to get a top four seed in the NCAA tournament, which would guarantee home court advantage until the Final Four.

“I think that’s exactly what we talked about, we knew we were getting outplayed,” Kipp said on ESPN after the match. “They were scrapping hard on defense and they were just executing at a higher level than we were. So we just kinda had talked about turning that around and focusing on the little things that we can control. And I think that really worked for us in the last three sets.”

As for Louisville, this is a real disappointment. They were at home, they had a strong crowd at the KFC Yum! Center, and they had a 2-0 lead. While this match helps to boost Stanford’s RPI, this has the reverse effect on Louisville. This one is going to sting for a while and may end up costing Louisville a better seed come tourney time.

Up next for Stanford is a home match at Cal. That will be on Tuesday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

