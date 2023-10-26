Last weekend, #5 Stanford women’s soccer got a pair of home victories over Oregon State and Oregon. On Thursday, Stanford defeated Oregon State 3-1 and on Sunday, they defeated Oregon 2-0. Stanford is now 14-0-2 overall and 7-0-1 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Oregon State at Stanford-Thursday, October 19th

BOX SCORE: Oregon at Stanford-Sunday, October 22

Starting first with the match against Oregon State, Stanford got on the board early. Stanford came out swinging, getting corner kicks at 1:39, 2:10, 2:45, and 6:58. At 8:44, Stanford scored their first goal as Maya Doms found the top right of the goal off her right foot. Andrea Kitahata and Kennedy Wesley got credited with the assist.

“Great team win,” Stanford head coach Paul Ratcliffe said after the victory over Oregon State. “Style of play was very good. The goals we scored were really high level. Overall happy with the performance.”

Oregon State would finally get their first corner kick at 14:34 following two fouls against Stanford. Oregon State would not score off that corner kick, but they at least were getting something going.

Stanford soon struck again as they got a corner kick at 17:36. Following that kick, Stanford went up 2-0 as Joelle Jung found the bottom left of the goal off her right foot. Kitahata got credited with the assist again along with Allie Montoya.

“Absolutely,” Ratcliffe said of wanting to strike early. “I thought the team started really sharp in the first 20 minutes. Scoring two goals was fantastic. So really happy with how we started the game.”

Stanford would get corner kicks at 18:33, 26:32, and 26:57, but wasn’t able to tack on a third goal before halftime. Oregon State on the other hand finally was able to score as they got a corner kick at 33:17, which led to a goal at 33:58 as McKenna Martinez found the bottom right of the goal off her left foot as Gwen Jacobs got the assist. It was now a 2-1 lead for Stanford.

“Yeah, I wasn’t quite sure,” Ratcliffe admitted of what led to that goal by the Beavers. “We started really strong in the first 20 minutes and then we dropped off a little bit with our intensity and it just seemed like it was a second ball. Give Oregon State credit, it was a very good pass across the goal, in behind our defense and they snuck in and got an easy goal. So, I have to look at it on video and evaluate what happened, but I thought in the second 20-25 minutes, our level intensity dropped and our possession dropped a little bit and we need to work on that.”

Neither team would score nor get a corner kick the rest of the half. This kept it a 2-1 lead for the Cardinal.

“We've gone down in a couple of games this season and it's been kind of a grind to get back in it when we're down 1-0,” Kitahata said. “So we’ve really had emphasis on getting ahead early in the half and really proud of the team to be able to do so and not just get one, but get two in the first 20 so that's awesome and that's been one of our benchmarks to hit for this game.”

In the second half, Stanford was looking to get that third goal quickly as Jasmine Aikey, Andrea Kitahata, Joelle Jung, and Maya Doms combined for multiple shots within the first six minutes of the half. This all led to a corner kick at 51:43 for Stanford, but no cigar.

For the next 20 minutes, Stanford tried to tack on another goal, but still no luck. At 70:22, Oregon State had a corner kick but wasn’t able to score off of it. Finally, at 74:45, Kitahata found the bottom right of the goal off her left foot to make it a 3-1 lead for the Cardinal as Erica Grilione and Maya Doms got credited with the assist.

“Yeah, Andrea is getting better with every game,” Ratcliffe said of Kitahata. “She’s been strong all season, but I feel like her confidence is going up. Her combination play with her teammates is really increasing, her communication, and she’s scoring some really high level goals and getting some high level assists and tonight was no different. She was exceptional.

“We need to get the third goal. It took longer than we wanted. But in fairness, I thought we were creating great chances. Their goalkeeper came up with a big save, a couple big saves, and we were getting chances. We were just putting them by the post. So, proud of how the team played, but we need to get more goals. We need to capitalize on more of the opportunities we are creating.”

“Yeah, I mean it’s really a testament to our whole team,” Kitahata said of her one goal/two assist performance. “I think we came out really strong getting up 2-0 in the first 20 minutes and just to be able to find that last goal in the second half was awesome and just really a special night for everyone…the assist was everything. Maya just found me and I was one-on-one with the keeper. Missed a couple earlier in the night so just really wanted to find the back of the net and lucky enough to do so. Goalie couldn’t react fast enough. So, it was awesome.”

From there, Stanford would win the match 3-1 as Ryan Campbell picked up the win at goalkeeper, getting three saves and only allowing one goal.

“It’s awesome,” Kitahata said of getting back in the win column following their draw against Washington. “We were really fired up to get back on track to win a Pac-12 and to win a national championship and that draw was a little bit below our standards. So, it’s really good to get back out here and win another game.”

Switching gears to Oregon, like their match against Oregon State, Stanford got out to an early lead as Aikey found the bottom right goal off her left foot at 8:35. Stanford also had corner kicks at 1:11 and 5:41, so they were attacking early.

“I was kind of just pressing, kind of delaying and then I saw someone made a bad pass and I kind of just pounced on it,” Aikey said of her goal. “And then as I was going to the keeper I saw the bottom corner open and just put it there.”

Stanford would get six more corner kicks in the half at 21:56, 25:54, 28:07, 30:40, 32:29, and 41:08. They were doing a great job of putting pressure on the Ducks. The problem was they just weren’t getting shots to drop.

In the second half, Stanford got corner kicks at 51:07, 59:08, and 64:54 without converting. It was still a 1-0 lead. At 67:27, things got a little spicy as Mia McSweeney got called for a yellow card after nearly taking out Samantha Williams, who was clutching her knee and writhing in pain on the sideline. Oregon head coach Graeme Abel rather loudly applauded McSweeney’s penalty, praising her for what she had done. This drew the ire of some of the fans in the stands, who didn’t find that to be the best of sportsmanship.

Stanford would finally score their second and final goal of the match at 76:50 as Kennedy Wesley found the bottom right of the goal off her right foot as Aikey got the assist off the corner kick. It was the fifth corner kick Stanford had gotten since the yellow card. It was now a 2-0 lead for Stanford.

“Well, I had taken a couple of corners, they didn't really work out because I was going front post so I was like alright I need to get this back post and hopefully someone will be there,” Aikey said of her corner kick assist to Wesley. “And Kennedy you know she's on it, one of our best headers, one of the best ones in the box, so she got on it and it was a great goal.”

“I thought Jazzy was phenomenal,” Ratcliffe said of Aikey. “She had great energy and enthusiasm her first goal was fantastic her corner kick to get the second goal was great and then Kennedy stepping forward and scoring that second goal just shows her leadership so really proud of them.”

From there, Stanford would defeat Oregon 2-0. They had one more corner kick the rest of the way while Oregon actually had three. To the Ducks’ credit, they battled all the way until the end. They just weren’t able to find the net, a credit to Stanford’s defense and Haley Craig, who was in at goalkeeper to give Ryan Campbell a breather. Craig totaled two saves on the afternoon.

“Good team win,” Ratcliffe said after beating the Ducks. “Nice to get a lot of players playing time and scored a couple good goals, so happy with the victory…We want to give her [Craig] more experience. She’s trained really well, so I think she earned that opportunity and she did a good job for us. So, yeah. It’s just a natural rotation. We’re trying to give people looks. Give people opportunities and today we got a chance to give a lot of people opportunities, which I thought was great and they all did really well.”

“Yeah I mean coming into this game you know this is a must win game for the Pac-12,” Aikey added. “So I think everyone came in with that focus and we were able to get an early goal off of pressure and you know a little bit unlucky a little bit not too clinical with our finishing. But glad we were able to put it away around the 75th minute and get some people in.”

For Stanford, this was a nice weekend of soccer. They won both matches by two goals and took care of business as they were expected to do. The Oregon match had a sold out crowd given it was homecoming weekend, so that made for a fun atmosphere. Given that Oregon came into the match not having won a match all season, Stanford looked to get more players a run and they were able to accomplish that.

Up next for Stanford is a road trip to the So Cal schools. They’ll face USC on Thursday, October 26th at 2:00 PM and UCLA on Sunday, October 29th at 12:00 PM PT. Both matches will be on Pac-12 Networks. Stanford’s next home match will be their regular season finale on Friday, November 3rd against Cal at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and KZSU radio.

