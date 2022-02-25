Recap: #5 Stanford opens up Texas trip with win over Louisiana

On Friday, Stanford baseball defeated Louisiana 5-1 to win their first game of the Karbach Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas. Stanford senior right-handed pitcher Alex Williams (2-0) picked up his second win of the season, giving up three hits and one earned run in 5.0 innings pitched. Stanford junior catcher Kody Huff was the top offensive performer for the Cardinal with two hits, one home run, and two RBIs in four at bats. Louisiana sophomore right-handed pitcher Tommy Ray (0-1) picked up the loss, giving up five hits and four earned runs in 4.0 innings pitched. Stanford improves to 4-1 overall while Louisiana falls to 3-2.

“Hey, really proud of my team today,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “Came out in pretty cool weather and they didn’t buckle underneath the conditions at all. They just, they played inspired and energetic, and I was really proud of the way they came out and played against a really good ball club. That Louisiana team is a gritty club and we needed that coming in you know, they beat Irvine two out of three last week, which Irvine is probably as good as good a team as there is on the West Coast and so to see them do that we knew we were stepping into a really tough ball game and they were every bit as good as I thought they were. Their lineup is long and difficult to kinda maneuver, but I thought Alex Williams just pitched a really good ball game against them and was able to have three pitches working and being able to go to his off speed and even his fast ball late in the count when we needed to.

“So it was a great start by our starter and I thought the pitchers behind him did a very nice job of following in: Joey Dixon with a couple innings of work, Cody Jensen, and then Braden Montgomery. So, it was a good win. Couple big hits. Kody Huff obviously a big hit to get us started and then just a couple runs we were able to manufacture. I thought a really big at bat was Carter Graham’s at bat with the sacrifice fly in a really tough situation and then obviously the home run of the night didn’t hurt, either.”

The game got off to a fast start as both teams got on the scoreboard in the 1st inning. Louisiana was the team to bat first and scored one run in the top of the 1st. Junior outfielder Max Marusak tripled to left center to lead things off and in the next at bat, junior outfielder/infielder Tyler Robertson singled to third base, driving in Marusak to give Louisiana a 1-0 lead. Robertson would then advance to second base off a wild pitch.

Louisiana was looking like they might have an explosive 1st inning. In the next at bat, infielder Kyle DeBarge grounded out to third base on a sacrifice bunt, which advanced Robertson to third base. Robertson would not be driven home in the next two at bats as sophomore outfielder Carson Roccaforte (strike out) and senior outfielder Connor Kimple (fly out to center), both were unable to get on base.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Stanford sophomore left fielder Eddie Park singled up the middle to get things going. Sophomore 2nd baseman Tommy Troy struck out in the next at bat followed by junior center fielder Brock Jones striking out as well. It was not looking promising early for the Cardinal in this inning.

Things would change as Park advanced to second base on a balk followed by Huff hitting a home run to left field, driving in Park. It would be a 2-0 lead for Stanford at the end of the 1st inning as 3rd baseman Drew Bowser grounded out.

The 2nd inning went by pretty quickly as neither team was able to get on base. In the top of the 2nd, Louisiana junior infielder CJ Willis and sophomore catcher Julian Brock both struck out while sophomore infielder Warnner Rincones grounded out. In the bottom of the 2nd, Stanford first baseman Carter Graham flied out to right field, freshman right fielder Braden Montgomery struck out looking, and junior designated hitter Brett Barrera grounded out to 3rd base.

In the 3rd inning, Louisiana was held scoreless while Stanford was able to tack on one run. In the top of the 3rd, Louisiana junior infielder Bobby Lada struck out looking, Marusak in his second at bat struck out swinging, and Robertson in his second at bat popped up to 2nd base down the right field line. In the bottom of the 3rd, Stanford junior short stop Adam Crampton got a hit in his first at bat, hitting a single to center field. Park in his second at bat, would then single up the middle advancing Crampton to third base. Troy would ground into a double-play, but that drove in Crampton, giving Stanford a 3-1 lead. Jones would end the inning for Stanford by grounding out to 2nd base.

The 4th inning was basically a repeat of the 3rd inning. Louisiana unable to score, Stanford adding another run. In the top of the 4th, Williams made quick work of the Louisiana line up: DeBarge fouled out to 1st base, Roccaforte grounded out to 1st base, and Kimple popped up to 2nd base to right center. In the bottom of the 4th, Huff hit a double down the left field line. Bowser would ground out. Huff would then advance to third base on a balk. Graham flied out to center field, which drove in Huff, making it a 4-1 Stanford lead. Montgomery struck out to end the inning.

“Alex is our Friday guy and he’s pitched a lot of big ball games in his career since his freshman year,” Esquer said of Williams. “Pitching if necessary games and elimination games in the playoffs, pitching the super regionals and in Omaha. So, he’s pitched a lot of big games and has kinda taken the torch from Brendan Beck our starter from last year and we’re counting on him a lot and his experience to help the younger pitchers kind of find their way.”

In the 5th inning, neither team would score, though Louisiana came close. In the top of the 5th, Willis grounded out to first base to open things up. But then, Rincones doubled down the left field line and advanced to 3rd base on a wild pitch. That would be all she wrote though as Brock struck out swinging while Lada lined out to 2nd base.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Louisiana went with a pitching change, bringing in Dylan Theut for Tommy Ray. Barrera doubled down the right field line but would end up getting picked off. Crampton would then fly out to right center while Park struck out looking, ending the inning.

The 6th inning would be another scoreless affair for both teams. Stanford went with a pitching change as Joey Dixon came in for Alex Williams in the top of the 6th inning. Louisiana made a move of their own as junior outfielder Heath Hood came in to pinch hit for Marusak. Hood singled to right center, but later would get picked off, ending his chance to score. Robertson would then ground out while DeBarge flied out to right field. In the bottom of the 6th inning, Stanford didn’t have much better luck as Troy grounded out to the short stop, Jones flied out to right field, and Huff popped up and out to 1st base.

Both teams would be held scoreless in the 7th inning as well, which was actually ok for Stanford as they were up 4-1. In the top of the 7th, Roccaforte grounded out to short stop, Kimple flied out to left field, and Willis struck out swinging. In the bottom of the 7th, Bowser and Graham both grounded out while Montgomery struck out swinging.

In the 8th inning, Louisiana would be held scoreless once again, but Stanford found a way to add one more run to their total. In the top of the 8th inning, Stanford made a pitching change, bringing in Cody Jensen for Joey Dixon. So far, Stanford’s pitching was coming through.

There was a little more action for the Ragin’ Cajuns as they would at least get some guys on base. After Rincones grounded out, Brock would single to right field. Brock would be out at second as Lada got on base via fielder’s choice. Lada would steal second, but Heath would then strike out.

In the bottom of the 8th, Barrera hit a home run to left field for Stanford, giving them a 5-1 lead. Crampton would strike out looking in the next at bat. Park would then get walked. It was at this point, that Louisiana made a pitching change as Bo Bonds stepped in on the mound relieving Theut. Bonds would strike out Troy. Then, Bonds would be done as Chip Menard came in to replace him on the mound. Jones would hit a single for Stanford, but Huff would end the inning, flying out to left field down the left field line.

In the top of the 9th inning, Stanford just needed to finish the job and that’s exactly what they would do. Braden Montgomery came in to pitch while grad transfer Joe Lomuscio came in at right field in place of Barrera. Robertson would strike out while DeBarge fouled out. With just one out to go, it was clear that Louisiana was toast. To Roccaforte’s credit, he was able to get on base via a walk, but Kimple struck out swinging, ending the game and securing a 5-1 victory for Stanford.

For Stanford, this is a great way to begin the trip to Texas. In road trips like this, it’s easy to drop the first game. Stanford got off to a strong start with their bats, slowly built their lead from there, and the pitching was able to deliver the goods. Just an all-around team win.

“I think for me it’s just kind of setting the tone,” Williams said. “I think our pitching coach Eager always talks about setting the tone for the weekend, setting the tone for the day. And so I came out, I think I showed our guys the weather doesn’t matter, come out and compete. It’s us versus them and find a way to win. So I think no matter who we’re playing, it’s a nameless faceless opponent and we’re gonna go out, we’re gonna attack them, and no complaints, we’re gonna play our game and I think I showed that today with my performance and my attitude and my emotion and so I just pray that younger guys will follow my lead and I think they will.”

Up next for Stanford will be their toughest test of the weekend. A game against #4 Arkansas on Saturday. That game will begin at 2:00 PM PT on FloBaseball.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com