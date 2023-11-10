On Thursday, #4 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated #6 Oregon 3-2 (25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-12) at home. Stanford fifth year opposite Kendall Kipp and redshirt senior outside hitter Caitie Baird each had 18 kills for the Cardinal while Kipp also had 17 digs, giving her a double-double. Oregon senior opposite Morgan Lewis was the top performer for the Ducks with 19 kills. Stanford improves to 21-3 overall and 14-1 in the Pac-12 while Oregon falls to 21-5 overall and 11-4 in the Pac-12.

“I mean I thought it was a weird, interesting match, I didn’t mean weird, interesting match where it was like we played really hot and they played really hot and then the fifth we got a little it was more of a tightly contested match which sometimes happens,” Stanford head coach Kevin Hambly said after the match. “I thought we came out and really put it, took it to them and put a lot of pressure on him and then we kind of backed off a little bit. About halfway through the second we started backing off. We were talking about it and then it affected the third and the fourth. But, to turn that back around and come out and fight I thought we did a nice job.”

In the first set, Stanford went a 4-0 run after Oregon led 3-2 to lead 6-3 following a kill by Elia Rubin. It remained back and forth for a bit as it was an 8-5 lead for the Cardinal after Rubin had a service error. But then, Stanford went on a 4-0 run to lead 12-5. Anna Pringle had a key service ace during that run. After a kill by Oregon’s Mimi Colyer, the Ducks were down 14-9. Stanford then went on a 4-0 run to lead 18-9 as Kipp tacked on another kill while Oregon had three more errors. Stanford would take the set 25-15 as a kill by Baird gave them set point after which Oregon committed an attack error to end the set. 1-0 lead for the Cardinal.

The second set was tight early as it was tied 7-7 after Gabby Gonzalez and Kendall Kipp traded kills. After a kill by Kara McGhee, Oregon trailed by just one point (8-9). But then, Stanford went on a 4-0 run to lead 13-8 as Baird got back-to-back kills during the run. Later on in the set, it was a 19-17 lead for Stanford after Stanford middle blocker Sami Francis committed an attack error. However, Stanford would go on to win five of the next six points to lead 24-18. Oregon would tack on one more point, but then Baird put them away with a kill to give the Cardinal the set 25-19. The Cardinal now led 2-0.

“Service pressure,” Hambly said of the key to those first two sets. “Got them off the net. Did a really nice job on offense. We were really really good on offense. And then really good at stopping their outsides. They weren’t scoring anywhere. I thought offensively, we were very good and just put a lot of service pressure on them.”

Oregon responded fiercely in the third set. They led 5-2 after a kill by Lewis and then led 10-4 after a kill by Gonzalez. Stanford then went on a 5-0 run to make it 10-9 as Kipp and Baird got kills during the run. Oregon then won two straight points to make it 12-9 after an attack error by the Cardinal and a service ace by Elise Ferreira. After a kill by Baird, Stanford trailed by just one point (19-18). But then, Oregon went on a 3-0 run to make it 22-18 as McGhee and Lewis got kills. From there, Oregon took the set 25-20 after Kipp and Lewis traded kills. Stanford now led 2-1.

In the fourth set, Oregon took a 4-1 lead after back-to-back kills by Colyer. After a 4-0 run, Oregon led 9-4. Oregon did a nice job of halting Stanford’s momentum as the Cardinal never got a run bigger than three in the set. The one 3-0 run Stanford did have made it a 19-15 lead for Oregon. From there, Oregon pulled away to take the set 25-19 after an attack error from Kipp. It was now tied 2-2.

“I felt like we were backing off,” Hambly said. “Like, we were being defensive instead of being the aggressor and so we started to be, I think that was a big turn. Is that they were the aggressor. I thought in the first two sets we were the aggressor and then I thought in the third and fourth, they were the aggressor and then we needed to turn that around and we did in the fifth. We made some plays.”

With the match now tied 2-2, Oregon had some momentum having won two straight sets. Stanford needed to find a way to get momentum back on their side. In the fifth set, after Oregon took a 3-2 lead, Stanford went on a 4-0 run to lead 6-3 as Rubin got a kill while Oregon had three errors. After a sneaky kill by Kami Miner, Stanford led 8-4 as both teams switched sides. It looked like the Cardinal would cruise to a win from there. Oregon had other plans though as they won three points in a row to make it 8-7, prompting Stanford to call for time. Ferreira had two service aces during that run.

The set remained back and forth a bit as Stanford only led by one point (10-9) after Lewis got a kill for Oregon. Stanford then went on a 3-0 run to lead 13-9. A key play during that run was Stanford challenging a call, saying Oregon committed a net violation. It turns out Lewis did touch the net, giving Stanford a 12-9 lead instead of an 11-10 lead. Stanford won the next point to make it 13-9 after an attack error by Oregon. From there, Stanford would take the set 15-12 as a kill by Rubin put the Ducks away.

“Yeah, to pull it off and win in a match that was important. I think it was important for us,” Hambly said of winning a five-setter. “These are important matches when we get in these fifth sets to gain some confidence. Because if you lose these, it’s tough, you know. If they were to turn it on us after being up 2-0, I think that would be hard to sit with right now, but it put us in a good spot.”

“I think just staying steady and playing the ball high,” Baird said of the key to pulling it out in the fifth set. “Giving ourselves time. Hannah Pukis does a great job. Just flipping the ball around to people and giving her hitters good looks. So just, slowing it down when it was on our side and just putting ourselves in a good position and really just battling in back row and just getting things up and getting touches on the block and just going for it.”

For Stanford, this is a huge win. This keeps them in the driver’s seat for a top four seed in the NCAA tournament. Beating the number six team in the nation is always big and then on top of that, just the way they did it. They could have folded when it got tied 2-2, but they showed resolve and grit to pull through. Oregon hadn’t lost a match on the road all season coming in, so you knew they were going to fight all the way until the bitter end, which they did.

“It’s always going to be a battle with them,” Baird said of facing Oregon. “They’re gonna give you their A-game and they sure brought it. We just knew we had to come out strong from the beginning. We let it drop a little bit in that third set, but just finding our rhythm again and being able to take over the match like we can and we know we will, but yeah, just getting back into our rhythm, finding ourselves again, and just staying steady…Taking deep breaths here and there and not letting it get bigger than it needs to be. It’s one point at a time. There’s always going to be a next point until there’s not. But, just really staying focused, staying steady, I like to do my three Cs: Calm, Cool, and Collected.”

It was nice for Stanford to get Baird going in this one. It feels like it’s been a little while since she had 18 kills in a match. When she’s clicking and doing her thing, that truly elevates the entire team.

“She’s been going before,” Hambly said of Baird. “She’s had good matches. I think she just did a nice job of making some good choices. Kami put her in good spots.”

“I think we were just connecting a little bit better,” Baird said. “We’ve been working on that in practice. Just really getting good like in-of-system/out-of-system swings and just getting my feet there a little bit better. But I was swinging. People had my back. My teammates were there for me so I could just go with it. But yeah, I think just a little bit more comfortable today than in the past, but it’s been good.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match against Oregon State on Saturday. That will begin at 3:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream.

On Oregon State: The Beavers are coming in at 10-15 overall and 5-10 in the Pac-12. They are coming off a 3-1 win in Berkeley at Cal but got swept at home against Stanford earlier this season. Senior outside hitter Mychael Vernon is leading the way with her 3.50 kills per set. Graduate student opposite Megan Sheridan (2.53 kills) and graduate student outside hitter Peyton Suess (2.38 kills) are doing their thing as well.

“They’re much improved from the teams we’ve seen in the past,” Hambly said of the Beavers. “They’ve had some good wins. Like last time they hadn’t won a match in conference and now, they’ve changed that, you know. And so, they’re gonna have some confidence. We’ve got to come out and take it from them.”

The Beavers average 12.34 kills, 11.58 assists, 1.06 service aces, 13.61 digs, and 2.03 blocks per set while hitting .218. Their opponents average 11.75 kills, 10.92 assists, 1.58 service aces, 12.59 digs, and 2.68 blocks per set while hitting .220.

Keys to the match: The first thing Stanford needs to do is keep up their service pressure. That’s an area where they should really look to capitalize against the Beavers. If Stanford serves strong and gets some aces, that will help them set the right tone.

Next, Stanford just needs to stay in system. If they are moving the ball well and doing their thing, Oregon State will struggle. Against better teams, this can’t be a key to the match because you know they’re going to get you out of system with more regularity. But here, Stanford should be able to stay in system for much of the match and flow from there.

“It’s gonna be all about our preparation,” Baird said of facing the Beavers. “Coming in with the right mindset. They’re a good team. They’re taking sets off people, they’re beating people. You can’t ever, in the Pac you can’t ever take your guard down or anything like that, so you just gotta keep grinding and getting after it. Staying steady on our side, slowing the ball down, and just making good plays.”

Finally, Stanford needs to keep up the intensity at the net. Oregon State is used to losing net battles. If that trend continues, Stanford will be fine.

Prediction: Stanford swept Oregon State on the road. I got them doing the same at Maples. 3-0 Cardinal.

