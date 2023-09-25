On Sunday, #4 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated Colorado 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-20) on the road in Boulder. Stanford fifth year opposite Kendall Kipp led the way for the Cardinal with 18 kills, 8 digs, and 4 blocks while junior middle blocker Sami Francis had 11 kills, 2 digs, and 8 blocks to go along with a .562 hitting percentage. Colorado graduate student outside hitter Lexi Hadrych had 10 kills and 3 blocks for the Buffaloes. Stanford improves to 9-2 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12 while Colorado falls to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12.

Stanford got off to a hot start in the first set, leading 4-1 as Kendall Kipp and Elia Rubin each had a kill already. After a kill by McKenna Vicini and a service ace by Kami Miner, it was an 11-6 lead for Stanford as they continued to build their lead. Colorado then went a on a 3-0 run as Stanford had three straight errors, making it 11-9. After McKenna Vicini and Skyy Howard traded kills, it was a 13-11 lead for Stanford. Stanford then went on a 3-0 run as Kipp had a kill and service ace while Colorado had an attack error. This made it a 16-11 lead for Stanford.

After a kill by Kipp made it 22-17, Colorado looked dead in the water. To their credit, Colorado won three points in a row to make it 22-20. But then, Stanford finished the job by winning three straight points to make it a 25-20 opening set victory. Kipp and Francis each got a kill while Elena Oglivie had a service ace to clinch the set.

Colorado got off to a strong start in the second set. After it was a tied 3-3, they went on a 4-0 run to lead 7-3 as Hadrych had a pair of kills while Stanford had a pair of errors. After a kill by Lily Dwinell, Colorado was up 10-6. After it was a 12-8 lead for Colorado, Stanford went on a 3-0 run to make it 12-11 as Vicini and Francis got a kill while Colorado had an attack error. It continued to be a back forth set as Colorado led 19-17 after Maya Tabron got a kill for them.

Stanford then went on a 3-0 run to lead 20-19 as Kipp had a pair of kills while Rubin added another kill to her total of nine. Taylor Simpson got a kill for Colorado to tie it up 20-20, but then Stanford went on another 3-0 run to lead 23-20 as Rubin got a kill, Oglivie got a service ace, and Colorado had an attack error. From there, Stanford went on to win the set 25-21 as Rubin got the set clinching kill.

The third set was tight early on as Colorado held a slight 8-7 lead after a kill by Alexia Kuehl. Stanford then went on a 3-0 run to lead 10-8 as Colorado had an attack error followed by back-to-back kills by Kipp. It would shortly be an 11-10 lead for Stanford after the Cardinal had an attack error. It looked like this set might go down to the wire. But then, Stanford won five of their next six points to lead 16-11 as Francis got a couple kills during that stretch.

Colorado would get within a couple points as they made it 17-15, but Stanford then went on a 3-0 run to lead 20-15 after an attack error by Colorado, a kill by Kipp, and a service ace by Miner. From there Stanford took the third set 25-20 as a kill by Kipp gave Stanford a match point opportunity and a kill by Francis finished the job.

For Stanford, this is a very nice win. Colorado is a solid team and to sweep them on the road is no small thing. Colorado made their push at times and forced Stanford to earn this sweep. Kipp and Francis were excellent and then of course, Miner was out there getting assists all match long. Just an all-around great team effort.

Touching quickly on Colorado, this is disappointing, but they have to bounce back for their next match. Stanford is a top four team for a reason and you can’t get too down on yourself if you are unable to beat them. Just gotta learn from this and get better.

Up next for Stanford is a home match against Arizona State on Friday. That will begin at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Insider.

