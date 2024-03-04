On Saturday, #4 Stanford women’s basketball defeated the Oregon Ducks on the road by a final score of 76-56. Stanford forward Cameron Brink led the way for the Cardinal with 18 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks while forward Kiki Iriafen finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Stanford guard Hannah Jump (12 points) and forward Brooke Demetre (11 points) also finished in double figures for the Cardinal. Oregon guard Chance Gray was the top performer for the Ducks with 18 points. Stanford finishes out the regular season 26-4 overall and 15-3 in the Pac-12 while Oregon finishes out the regular season 11-20 overall and 2-16 in the Pac-12.

“I mean, it couldn’t be much better,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said of how she’s feeling about her team. “It’s very exciting to win the Pac-12. I think it’s the most competitive conference in the country. Game in and game out, you gotta do a lot of prep and you have to play really well. We get everyone’s A-game and I’m really excited about how our team has responded. We had one of our starters out, we’ve had different starters out, and people have really stepped up.”

With point guard Talana Lepolo still out due to a knee injury that she is nursing, Jzaniya Harriel took her spot in the starting lineup. Lepolo remains day-to-day.

Stanford led 13-8 at the end of the 1st quarter. Demetre was leading the Cardinal with five points and two rebounds. Stanford was shooting 6-17 from the field and 1-7 from 3-point range while Oregon was shooting 3-16 from the field and 1-1 from 3-point range. Both teams were off to a sluggish shooting start, but Stanford had the edge.

At halftime, Stanford led 37-22. Stanford outscored Oregon 24-14 in the 2nd quarter. Brink was up to a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks while Demetre had eight points.

“Cam to me is the player of the year in the Pac-12,” VanDerveer said of Brink. “We won the Pac-12, she’s our number one player, and she leads the way for us and she did today, too.”

Oregon would slightly outscored Stanford 21-20 in the 3rd quarter, though they still found themselves in a hole as Stanford led 57-43 at the end of the quarter. Brink continued to dominate with 18 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks while Iriafen was up to 10 points and five rebounds. Stanford was out-rebounding Oregon 41-24, dominating the glass.

“I think we’re rebounding well,” VanDerveer said. “We’re working on running our offense smoother. We’re working on that. But, I think today was a great test for us because they were mixing up their defenses and Jzaniya Harriel stepped up really big for us in this game.”

From there, Stanford would go on to win 76-56 as they outscored Oregon 19-13 in the 4th quarter. Stanford pretty much cruised to victory in this one. There’s a reason Oregon has only won two games in league all season long.

While Stanford did have everything wrapped up and clinched in terms of a league title and a top seed in the conference tournament, this is still a good win for them. They went on the road and took care of business handily against a Ducks team that desperately wanted to end the season on a positive note. Especially with it being senior day.

“I feel like I have a lot of confidence in substituting,” VanDerveer said. “Brooke Demetre came in, does a great job for us, and then Jzaniya started for us and did a really good job. Chloe Clardy came in and did a good job. I feel like we can really go ten deep in big games.”

“I feel great,” Brink said of how they closed out the regular season. “it’s always nice to come home from Beaverton, Oregon. So, nice playing in front of family and just nice to clinch the title for ourselves…This is the last time we’re playing Oregon/Oregon State. Pac-12 dismantling. It’s bittersweet for sure. So it just means a lot that I could end it here with family watching and yeah, I just miss home. So it’s been great.”

Up next for Stanford is the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. They’ll play against either Washington State or Cal on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for 2:30 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

“Well, you’re never where you want to be,” VanDerveer said looking ahead to Vegas. “You always want to get better. But, I’m really proud of this team and how well we’ve done. It’s not just on the court stuff. They’re very unselfish. I think that this team is sometimes even too unselfish. But it starts with Cam who is a great passer, she’s always looking for other people, and she’s extremely competitive. So the team is very close and they work really hard together.”

“I feel great,” Brink said of how she feels the team is doing going into the conference tourney. “I mean, we just obviously have some fine-tuning to do and we’ll fix all that. But, I think we’re going in really strong to Pac-12s and that’s the last Pac-12 tournament ever, too. So, we’re just taking it all in and enjoying it.”

