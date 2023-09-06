On Labor Day, #4 Stanford men’s soccer defeated San Jose State 2-0 on the road at Spartan Soccer Complex. Stanford redshirt sophomore forward Jackson Kiil (31:20) and redshirt sophomore midfielder Shane de Flores (72:45) scored for the Cardinal. Stanford redshirt freshman goalkeeper Rowan Schnebly picked up the win in the net for the Cardinal, finishing with 0 goals allowed and 0 saves. Senior David Sweeney was awarded the loss in the net for the Spartans, finishing with 2 goals allowed and 3 saves. Stanford improves to 3-0-0 overall while San Jose State falls to 1-1-2.

“I thought it was a really gritty performance today,” Stanford head coach Jeremy Gunn said after the match. “We weren’t as fluent on the ball as we have been. But, I love the way we continued to compete throughout the game. I thought San Jose State got some wonderful soccer players and really passed and moved the ball well and we just weren’t really clicking as well, but we were always rock solid though.

“So while we weren’t playing our best soccer, I was really pleased to see that we showed the toughness today when things were just a little bit more difficult for us. When things haven’t gone our way and so, wonderful road performance, great result, and on the night we had some great chances, but on the night it was separated by two tremendous finishes by two strikers and so, first one was a wonderful slot hole by Jackson Kiil, then the second one was an emphatic finish by Shane de Flores and so very very pleased with tonight, yeah.”

Stanford was aggressive out of the chute as they had an early corner kick at the 1:49 mark and 4:21 mark. To San Jose State’s credit, they weren’t making things easy for Stanford as the Cardinal were unable to score off either corner kick. Both teams were playing physical as each team was called for three fouls within the first 10 minutes of the match.

The next nine minutes of the match were relatively peaceful as neither team was called for a foul. However, Stanford was called for three straight fouls at the 19:24, 19:42, and 20:14 marks. At the 20:52 mark, San Jose State was given a corner kick, but was unable to punch it in.

From 22:00 to 31:03, both teams picked up two more fouls as the chippy play continued. Stanford also got two corner kicks at 28:44 and 29:43, unable to score. However, that would soon change as Jackson Kiil scored for the Cardinal at the 31:20 mark thanks to an assist by Will Reilly. Kill found the bottom right of the goal off his right foot as there was a breakdown in the San Jose State defense.

“It was a great start,” de Flores said of Kiil’s goal. “Came off a good press by the whole team. Got a turnover in their half and took advantage of it. It was a good start to the game.”

Immediately after that goal at the 32:04 mark, Connor Evans picked up a yellow card for the Cardinal. Noah Adnan would soon get called for a foul as well at the 36:44 mark, giving a free kick to the Spartans. After San Jose State was unable to score off that free kick, they got another chance with a corner kick at the 38:09 mark but wasn’t able to score. Stanford would end up taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, but not before both teams traded fouls while Isaac Lomeli also picked up a yellow card for the Spartans. It was a very heated battle.

If you thought the first half was chippy, that was just a warmup to what came in the second half. At the 48:50 mark, Shane de Flores was called for a foul that led to a free kick for San Jose State. The Spartans did not capitalize. Stanford got a pair of corner kicks at 49:53 and 53:19 but wasn’t able to add to their total.

Stanford was then called for fouls at the 53:55 and 59:12 marks while San Jose State was called for a foul at the 57:19 mark. San Jose State would get a corner kick at 60:26 but wasn’t able to convert after which San Jose State picked up a foul at 62:27, resulting in a free kick for the Cardinal. Stanford would not score off that free kick, keeping it a 1-0 match.

Shortly thereafter, a barrage of yellow cards came in against both teams as San Jose State picked up yellow cards at 62:27 and 64:04 while Stanford picked up yellow cards at 63:10 and 65:22. It was starting to really heat up physically and the officials needed to take better control of the match.

“It definitely started to get a little chippy towards the end,” de Flores said. “You just gotta stay calm and finish the game well. So I thought we did a good job of that.”

After Stanford had a corner kick at 66:51 without scoring, Stanford was called for a foul at 69:45 while San Jose State was called for a foul at 71:28. Kasper Poulsgaard of San Jose State then got called for a yellow card at the 72:45 mark. Lomeli then got called for a foul at the 74:07 mark, giving a free kick to Stanford. After Stanford failed to score off the foul, Joel Garcia of San Jose State then got called for a red card at the 74:43 mark, getting him ejected from the match.

At this point, the sold out crowd at Spartan Soccer Complex was hissing and booing, clearly fired up about what was transpiring on the pitch. Stanford fed off that energy as Shane de Flores scored the next goal for the Cardinal shortly thereafter in the 75th minute, finding the bottom right of the goal off his right foot courtesy of an assist from Connor Evans. It was now a commanding 2-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“It’s always difficult for players,” Gunn said of managing such an emotional match. “You know, it was an excitable crowd and there’s a few challenges that were late. Yeah, it’s a little bit chippy and I think it was a tough game for both teams and there’s too many fouls in the game. I think we’re both guilty of that, but maybe at the end, I think it always looked like someone was going to get sent off in the end. I mean, I thought, it’s one of those games that because we weren’t flowing quite as well I think it meant that the game just kept stopping and when the game stops, it stops even more, you know.”

“Yeah, just kinda got myself in the box,” de Flores said of his goal. “Connor Evans great player out wide, got down the line, cut it back to get a touch on the defender and just roofed it. On top of the net…They had some good attacking chances, so it was nice to get that second goal in there and give us a cushion for the lead.”

From there, Stanford would walk out with a 2-0 victory. More yellow cards were called on both teams and Stanford had a few more chances to pick up a third goal, but they weren’t able to get one to drop. While his team did not get the win, San Jose State goalkeeper David Sweeney was actually having a really sound night in the net. He was doing all he could to keep his team afloat. They just couldn’t give him the goal support he needed.

For Stanford, this is a really nice win. San Jose State is a rival and they came out with the kind of energy you would expect to see in a rivalry match. While the Spartans were playing physical, I don’t think they are a dirty team by nature. It’s just one of those matches where the underdog is fired up on their home field against a top five team in the nation.

“It’s something that we want to get used to,” Gunn said of playing fired up opponents. “We scout all of our opponents and we generally find that we typically get people’s best game because it’s a great compliment that we do have a bit of a target and so teams are always excited to have a go at us and so I wouldn’t want it any other way. It makes it tougher for us, but then it also toughens us up even more and so it’s a good thing.”

“Yeah, definitely have a target on our back from previous rankings,” de Flores echoed. “So, it was good to come off flying. They definitely had good energy at the beginning, but I think we responded well. So, we’re happy with the win…Definitely pushes us to be our best selves and working day in and day out. Working and training. Working against each other and yeah, it just makes us compete every day.”

I do think the officiating crew could have done a better job of managing the match. They weren’t biased towards either side, but they did come off like a crew that wasn’t experienced at officiating intense matches. I guess WAC officials rarely see matches of this nature, but still. They have to do a better job otherwise someone on either team could have gotten seriously hurt. As I noted after last year’s Cal-Stanford football game, player safety is something that needs to be taken seriously.

Going back to the match itself and what this means for Stanford, they have to feel good that they walked out with the win. In matches like this, you just to have to hope you pull out the win. They did that. Mission accomplished.

One interesting move was making a change at goalkeeper as Rowan Schnebly got the start in place of Jack Morris. Gunn wanted to give Schnebly a chance to get a start this year and feels like he earned the opportunity.

“You know, I’ve said all along Jack’s been amazing and Rowan has been amazing and so I promised Rowan that he would get an opportunity to play and so again, he got the shut out tonight. Did very very well and so really pleased for him and still very very excited for Jack as well. So, no problems there at all. It’s good.”

As for San Jose State, they put up one hell of a fight. They played with a lot of fire and passion and their fans really came out in full force. It was neat to see. If they bring that same intensity and fire every night, I don’t see why they can’t win the WAC and make a bit of noise in the NCAA tournament.

“The center backs did a good job of getting into us, not letting us be happy on the ball,” de Flores said. “Just, knocking us every time we go by. So, that definitely made it tough.”

Up next for Stanford is a road match at UC Irvine on Friday. That will begin at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN+.

Note: As a result of their victory, Stanford is now ranked #1 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll.

