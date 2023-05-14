On Saturday, #4 Stanford baseball defeated Arizona by a final score of 9-2, becoming Pac-12 champions in the process for the second straight season. Stanford junior right-handed pitcher Joey Dixon (5-0) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role while Arizona junior left-handed pitcher Bradon Zastrow (4-5) was the losing pitcher for the Wildcats in a starting role. Stanford improves to 34-13 overall and 20-6 in the Pac-12 while Arizona falls to 26-22 overall and 9-17 in the Pac-12.

“Yeah, really proud of our guys,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said of clinching back-to-back Pac-12 titles. “This is a big deal, right? To win the Pac-12 title two years in a row, that doesn’t get done very often. Just proud of all those guys that have been here. The seniors, sophomores, and juniors who have been here for a few years. So, really proud of it. They just kinda take the torch from the year before and run with it and try to better it. So, this is a reflection of that. Even the guys who aren’t with us from last year, they left our program a better place than they found it and the guys, they honored that and maintained that.”

“Feels unbelievable man,” Stanford junior infielder Tommy Troy said of winning a second straight Pac-12 title. “I feel like every single guy on this team deserves it. We’ve been working so hard, just feels really good for all that hard work starting to pay off, man.”

Dixon got off to a strong start on the mound for the Cardinal as he got three straight outs in the top of the 1st inning. Two ground outs after which Chase Davis was out at first base.

In the bottom of the 1st, Stanford added two runs. With two outs, Carter Graham singled to left field before Braden Montgomery hit a two-run tree topper to center field. Alberto Rios then flied out to right center to end the bottom of the inning. Stanford led 2-0.

In the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings, neither team scored a run nor made a pitching change. Both Dixon and Zastrow were doing a great job of keeping batters off base and when they did get on base, not leading to further scoring opportunities.

“Joey Dixon was outstanding,” Esquer said. “Again, he’s been doing that for us. Each time out he gives us a chance to win and we got the two early and kinda sat on it a little bit. So, Tommy Troy’s home run gave us a little breathing room and then our guys just kept adding to it, which was big.”

“Definitely curveball,” Dixon said of which pitch has most improved for him. “Being able to throw it for strikes has really helped me a lot. Get ahead in the count early for sure.”

In the 5th inning, that would change as both teams got on the scoreboard. With one out in the top of the inning, Mason White hit a solo shot to right field, putting the Wildcats on the board and making it a 2-1 game. Arizona would not score any more runs the rest of the inning.

In the bottom of the 5th, Eddie Park was walked with one out after which Tommy Troy blasted one to left field to make it a 4-1 lead for the Cardinal. Stanford didn’t score any more runs the rest of the inning, but they at least had a little bit of breathing room.

“I was just trying to be on time for the fastball,” Troy said of his home run. “Staying aggressive in my zone, just keeping the same approach that’s been working all season. That’s pretty much it.”

In the top of the 6th inning, Dixon did a great job of keeping the Wildcats in check. He walked Mac Bingham with one out, but nobody was able to advance Bingham beyond that.

In the bottom of the 6th, Stanford added another run as the Wildcats made a pitching change. TJ Nichols is the pitcher who came in for Zastrow. Nichols’ day on the mound did not get off to a good start as he hit the first batter he faced, Malcolm Moore. Drew Bowser then singled to left field, advancing Moore to second base. Then, Jake Sapien grounded into a double play as Moore advanced to third base. Owen Cobb then singled up the middle to bring home Moore. With Park at the plate, Cobb would steal second base before later getting caught stealing third, ending the inning. 5-1 lead for Stanford.

“I guess just not being complacent,” Troy said of the key to getting out to a strong lead. “We got away with one yesterday, got a really good team win, and it’s all about coming out today and being ready to play. It’s super easy, just to lull asleep, but I mean, we came out here ready to go, B-Mont hit that home run, and it really set them on their heels and throwing that second punch, too was really a big deal.”

In the top of the 7th inning, Stanford did not allow any runs, but they did make a pitching change. After Dixon gave up a single with one out, his day was done as Brandt Pancer came in for relief. From there, Pancer was able to keep the Wildcats scoreless, keeping it at a 5-1 game entering the bottom of the 7th.

“Big focus was command the fastball in and out,” Dixon said of his performance. “And then keeping the curveball low in the zone. That was the key to success…Yeah, they get their swings off early for sure. They definitely don’t want to be in two strike counts. So, making sure commanding that fastball so they aren’t able to be on time.”

In the bottom of the 7th, Park got things going for the Cardinal with a double down the left field line after which Troy flied out to center field, advancing Park to third base. Graham then hit a two-run homer to left field, making it a 7-1 game. With two outs, Rios got hit by a pitch after which Moore hit a big fly to right field, making it a 9-1 game. After Nichols walked Bowser, George Arias Jr. came in to finish the inning on the mound. Sapien then grounded out to short stop to end the inning. By scoring four more runs, Stanford had pretty much put Arizona away.

In the top of the 8th, Arizona did add one run as Cameron LaLiberte hit a solo dinger to left field, making it a 9-2 game. With one out, pinch hitter Brendan Summerhill nearly hit a second homer of the inning, but Park robbed him in center field. Arizona would not score any more runs the rest of the inning.

In the bottom of the 8th, Arias, Jr. did a nice job of keeping the Cardinal bats quiet as nobody scored. Cobb did hit a single to right field, but Park grounded into a double play after which Troy flied out to left center.

In the top of the 9th, Matt Scott came in for Pancer and as able to finish the job for the Cardinal without giving up a run. After giving up a single to center field, he settled in and didn’t allow another batter to get on base. 9-2 would be the final score.

“They can hit,” Esquer said of holding the Wildcats to two runs. “The numbers say they’re the best hitting team in the conference and Joey did a good job of holding them down. So, it’s a big deal.”

For Stanford, this is a huge win. They clinched the regular season Pac-12 title for the second straight season and now have the comfort of knowing they’ll be the top seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. As for the game itself, Joey Dixon was fantastic on the mound and the bats were excellent. Really just an all-around team win.

“Yeah, you know what, our offense has been getting better and better,” Esquer said. “There are some guys who had struggled and just looking to find themselves and I think some of those guys are coming around. Montgomery’s been getting hot and Graham’s hot and Troy and Park have always been there; and Rios obviously has been steady as he has and Drew Bowser, three-for-three, so those things are big and obviously we get contributions from Sapien and Cobb at the bottom of the lineup and we’ll take whatever they do.”

“Yeah, that’s the beauty of our team, like top to bottom, we really can do some damage, man,” Troy added. “It’s just so awesome to see that. Multiple guys can impact the game and as Esqy even says, we have a different hero every single day. Our team is just so deep, even the guys in the dugout, too.”

Touching more on Dixon, he’s done a great job of settling into his starting role this season, sporting a perfect 5-0 record. While Stanford has had their share of pitching woes this year, Dixon has been a really steady hand for them all season long. He’s worked really hard and also has done a good job learning from Quinn Mathews.

“Kinda just owning that the way you feel doesn’t determine how much effort you can give,” Dixon said of the key to adjusting to his starting role. “Just whether I feel good or bad that day, just knowing I can control how hard I’m working for the guys out there…Yeah, he’s awesome. Definitely a guy to look up to. He gives everything, every time in practice and game. It’s a hundred percent effort no matter what and just following that lead has really helped me a lot.”

As for Matt Scott, he has temporarily been moved into a bullpen role. We’ll have to see who starts on Sunday, but Stanford is hoping that by pitching more frequently out of the bullpen for a bit, that will help him get his mind right and get back to being the kind of pitcher they know he can become.

“Well, Matt’s been struggling,” Esquer said of Scott. “Matt’s been struggling, so maybe wanted to lessen his role a little bit. Give him a chance to catch his breath and get back in the pen. Pitch a little bit more often, right? Not just once a week and get him hot again.”

“So, we didn’t make the decision ‘til a couple days ago,” Dixon said of moving from a Sunday start to Saturday. “Just gave me like the week to kinda feel it out. It was either, I was gonna throw today or throw tomorrow. Just depending how I felt. And then just playing my lifts like accordingly and stuff like that. Getting with John and Gunnar and stuff like that to make sure I was ready to go.”

Finally, David Esquer opened up after the game about facing his son’s team. Xavier Esquer is a freshman for the Wildcats and Esquer couldn’t be prouder of his son and the way he has forged his own baseball path. After the game, Xavier went up to chat with his dad, which was really neat to see.

“Really proud of him,” Esquer said of Xavier. “He kinda came by innocently. No push from me to become a baseball player. Let alone a college baseball player. He just made a decision on his own. He wanted to be good at it and he kinda went for it and he worked really hard and got an opportunity to get to a power-five school and now he’s just working while he waits. Arizona’s got talent and they’re fairly old, so he’s just waiting for an opportunity probably come next year.”

Up next for Stanford is game three on Sunday. That will begin at 12:05 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KZSU radio.

“What you don’t want to do is you don’t want to let up and that’s how you lose momentum,” Esquer said of Sunday. “You kinda let up and you’re waiting for the opportunity for things to get going again and then it may not be there. So we’re gonna keep the pedal down as long as we can and try to win as many games as we can.”

“The key is just us wanting to win,” Troy said of not losing complacency after having a Pac-12 title locked up. “We’re a winning ball club. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. We wanna beat the heck out of whoever team we’re facing. So I mean, just like moving forward, we just wanna win. Every single game no matter what.”

