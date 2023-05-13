On Friday, #4 Stanford baseball defeated Arizona 9-8. Stanford junior left-handed pitcher Drew Dowd was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role while Arizona junior right-handed pitcher Trevor Long was the losing pitcher for the Wildcats in a relief role. Stanford improves to 33-13 overall and 19-6 in the Pac-12 while Arizona falls to 26-21 overall and 9-16 in the Pac-12.

“Hey, a tough ball game,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “There are no layups in this league. There just isn’t. I expected them. They got the highest batting average in the league. They’re gonna throw some punches that you’re gonna have to absorb and they did. They scored three off Quinn early, they didn’t quit or relent once they got down 8-3, and then we helped them a little bit. We helped them a little bit in that inning, you know. Some missed location on some two strike pitches, we make an error with two outs, they steal home on us, caught us napping, they did a great job to do that. But then to our credit, our guys keep their poise and they know what they’re capable of and we came through.”

After a scoreless 1st inning for both teams, the 2nd inning was an offensive explosion with nine combined runs scored. In the top of the 2nd with one out, Tommy Splaine singled to right center. With two outs, Tony Bullard hit a single to left center to advance Splaine to third base. Garen Caulfield then singled through the right side to bring home Splaine and advance Bullard to second base. Mac Bingham then doubled to right center to bring home Caulfield and Bullard. Arizona would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, giving them a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the 2nd.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Stanford went off for six runs. With one out, Malcolm Moore singled to right field after which Drew Bowser doubled to left field, advancing Moore to third base. Jake Sapien then grounded out to second base to bring home Moore and advance Bowser to third base. Stanford was now on the board.

Up next to the plate for the Cardinal would be Owen Cobb, who hit a two-run blast to left field, bringing home Bowser. It was now tied up 3-3. Eddie Park and Tommy Troy then hit back-to-back singles, getting Park advanced to third base. Carter Graham then doubled down the right field line to bring home Park and advance Troy to third base. Braden Montgomery then singled through the right side to bring home Graham and Troy. Alberto Rios then singled up the middle to advance Montgomery to third base, but Moore grounded out to first base to end the bottom of the inning. 6-3 lead for the Cardinal.

In the 3rd inning, neither team scored and there were no pitching changes as Quinn Mathews did a nice job of getting three straight Arizona batters out while Cam Walty did a nice job of getting three straight Stanford batters out.

In the top of the 4th inning, the only guy to get on base for the Wildcats was Bullard, who singled to right field. This kept it a 6-3 game entering the bottom of the 4th. In the bottom of the 4th, Stanford added two runs as Troy got walked with one out after which Montgomery hit a two-run jack rabbit over the right field fence with two outs to make it an 8-3 lead for the Cardinal. After Rios doubled to left center, Moore flied out to right field, ending the inning.

“Yeah, you know what, he’s been working really hard at getting himself back on track,” Esquer said of Montgomery. “In the last two games he swung the bat great and we need him coming down the stretch for sure.”

“Yeah, just wanted to get in there and compete,” Montgomery said. “I mean, be aggressive on everything over the white and just be in the box and ready to hit and so that’s what I was able to do.”

The 5th inning was another scoreless inning without a pitching change. The top of the 5th was a bit of an adventure for the Cardinal, though as Mathews walked Nik McClaughry with no outs after which Kiko Romero doubled to right field to advance McClaughry to third base with one out. Mathews was able to force a fly out and then ground out to end the top of the inning, leaving both runners stranded. In the bottom of the 5th, it was a quick three and out as Walty didn’t allow a Cardinal batter to get on base.

In the top of the 6th inning, Arizona scored two runs off Mathews. With one out, Bullard was walked after which Bingham doubled down the left field line with two outs to advance Bullard to third base. McClaughry then singled to right center to bring Bingham and Bullard home. Chase Davis would then ground out to first base to end the top of the inning. It was now an 8-5 game.

In the bottom of the 6th, Stanford did not score, though Arizona did make a pitching change as Derek Drees came in to pitch. Drees did a nice job of getting through the inning as Graham popped into a double play to end the inning.

In the top of the 7th, Drew Dowd came in to pitch for the Cardinal, ending Mathews’ day on the mound. Dowd got three straight outs, keeping it an 8-5 game. In the bottom of the 7th, Dawson Netz came in for Drees on the mound and got three straight outs as well.

“Quinn did a great job tonight,” Moore said of Mathews. “He had a couple rough innings to start the game, but he’s a dawg for us. He’s been a dawg for us all season and he pulled through and he gave us crucial innings throughout that game and then Dowd coming in just throwing scoreless frames and that was really helpful for us and kept in the game all night and helped us win tonight.”

In the top of the 8th, Arizona was able to tie up the game by scoring three runs. Bullard was walked with one out and with two outs, Bingham doubled down the left field line to advance Bullard to third base. Thanks to a throwing error by Troy at third base, McClaughry reached first base thanks to a throwing error and advanced to third base while Bingham and Bullard scored. With Davis at the plate, McClaughry stole home, tying up the game 8-8. Davis would strike out to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 8th, Casey Hintz came in to pitch for Netz, but his time on the mound was short-lived. After Bowser singled through the left side, Trevor Long came in to pitch and was able to prevent the Cardinal from scoring in the inning. However, thanks to a wild pitch, Bowser was able to advance to third base before Park flied out to left field to end the inning.

In the top of the 9th, Dowd stayed on the mound for the Cardinal and was able to get three straight outs. This kept it at 8-8 entering the bottom of the 9th. The Cardinal had a chance to end the game without having to go into extra innings.

In the bottom of the 9th, Troy hit a single to center field. With one out, Montgomery would double down the right field line, advancing Troy to third base. Up next to the plate would be Rios, who was intentionally walked. This brought up Moore to the plate with one out.

“No, no, you’re never walking Alberto Rios,” Esquer said when asked if he could envision this happening to him a season ago. “Although you know, Malcolm Moore, to our credit, he’s good at hitting the ball in the air and so we knew we had a chance. He wasn’t going to hit into a double play and we knew we were going to get two at-bats there.”

While he had only one hit all night, Moore had done a good job of putting contact on the ball and hitting it deep, which is exactly what he did with a really nice sacrifice fly to center field, which brought home Troy for the win. 9-8 was the final.

“When we’re at our best, we’re pretty relentless offensively,” Esquer said. “And we got a pretty long lineup. And so, I think we’re getting enough guys going well that they’ll be able to, everyone contribute.”

“I was just trying to put the ball in play, contact wins in that situation,” Moore said of his sac fly. “With two strikes right there, kinda just sticking to my approach, getting a pitch in the zone that I could crush and that’s what I was trying to do…I mean it was awesome, it was electric the whole game. Just playing in a game like this, close game where lead changes and tie game going into the 9th, it’s always fun. I mean, with our guys, we always know that we have a chance to come out on top and that’s what we did tonight.”

For Stanford, this win is just another example of them finding ways to win. The bended, but they didn’t break. Great teams just know how to get it done in crunch time and this Stanford team showed that in this game.

“Yeah, there’s some things we can clean up,” Esquer admitted. “But a little bit is that we don’t have to play perfect to win and we got guys to pick up guys when maybe we make some mistakes. So we gotta be aware that we don’t have to play perfect, we don’t need the pressure of having to play perfect in order to win. We’ll clean up some of those mistakes, but I thought that was a good team win.”

“Not one play, not one anything is going to decide a game,” Montgomery said. “And so, we know that we’ve got to pick our brothers up no matter what and we didn’t let that affect us. If we let that affect us, they’ve would have been able to hang in that game. But, we know going into that that we weren’t going to let anything stop us.”

As for Arizona, they’ve been the opposite. Lots of close games where they just come up short. They have a lot of talent, but they just don’t know how to get across the finish line enough. It’ll be interesting to see how they respond in game two.

“We knew who they were coming into town and they were gonna be a great offensive team,” Montgomery said of the Wildcats. “We know that’s what they’re going to do. They’re gonna come in with hot bats and a great offense. But we know our guys can bang, too. And so we really just want to play our game and stick to what we do and we know we can hang in with anybody.”

Speaking of game two, that will be on Saturday at 3:05 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KZSU radio. Joey Dixon (4-0, 5.21 ERA, 68K) will get the start on the mound for the Cardinal against Arizona’s Bradon Zastrow (4-4, 5.12 ERA, 48K).

“They’re gonna be tough,” Esquer said of Saturday’s game. “They’re gonna be tough. They can hit. They can hit and they’re looking to catch us on a day where we don’t and we don’t hit. So otherwise, we’ll be trading punches all weekend with them.”

“I’m excited,” Montgomery said of Saturday. “The key is play our game like we’ve been doing and continue to do that and so I’m just excited for what tomorrow’s gonna hold, too.”

Note: After being out for a few weeks, Stanford sophomore right-handed pitcher Ty Uber is available to pitch this weekend. Esquer confirmed the news after the game.

“Yeah, he’s back in the roster this weekend,” Esquer said of Uber. “So he can pitch this weekend.”

