On Sunday, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated #4 Washington State on the road by a final score of 3-1 (31-29, 29-27, 23-25, 25-18). Stanford outside hitters Elia Rubin (21 kills & 10 digs), Kendall Kipp (20 kills & 7 digs), and Caitie Baird (18 kills & 7 digs) led the way for the Cardinal while Iman Isanovic and Katy Ryan each had 14 kills for the Cougars. Stanford improves to 13-2 overall and 6-0 in the Pac-12 while Washington State falls to 15-2 overall and 5-1 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Washington State-Sunday, October 8th

The first set was very much a back and forth affair, hence the deuce that it went into. It was tied 8-8 after Elia Rubin got a kill for Stanford and it was tied 14-14 after a kill by Katy Ryan for Washington State. After a service ace by Stanford libero Elena Oglivie, it was tied 17-17. Then, Washington State went on a 3-0 run to lead 20-17 as Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer got a pair of kills during the stretch along with an attack error by Stanford. It looked like Washington State would take the set as Stanford called for time.

Out of the timeout, Stanford won two straight points to make it 20-19 as Washington State had a pair of attack errors. Stanford then had a pair of errors on their end as it was now 22-19. But then, McKenna Vicini and Caitie Baird got a pair of kills for Stanford to make it 22-21. After a kill by Isanovic made it 23-21, Stanford tied it up 23-23 as Caitie Baird got a kill followed by a service ace by Anna Pringle. This time Washington State called for time.

Out of the time out, an attack error by Washington State gave Stanford set point, but then Stanford followed that up with a service error keeping it tied 24-24 and sending the set into deuce. Things remained back and forth all the way up to it being tied 29-29. Kipp had a service ace to make it 29-28, but then a service error on her part made it 29-29. Stanford would find a way to win two points in a row to win the set 31-29 as Vicini and Baird got back-to-back kills. Stanford served excellent in the set as they had five service aces.

Washington State jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set, doing a nice job of taking command. Stanford would quickly respond to get it tied up 6-6, so their early lead did not last long. After it was tied 7-7, Stanford went on a 4-0 run to lead 11-7 as Pringle got her second service ace of the match. After an attack error by Washington State, Stanford led 13-8. It looked like they would cruise to a second set victory.

However, Washington State came back to take a 15-14 lead that was part of a 5-0 run. From there it was back and forth as it was tied 20-20 after Baird and Isanovic traded kills. After a kill by Rubin it was tied 23-23 and after an attack error by Washington State, Stanford had set point up 24-23. Ryan then got a kill to tie it up 24-24, keeping the Cougars alive. It would remain tied 27-27 after a kill by Isanovic as Washington State was not going down without a fight. Stanford would then step up to win two points in a row to win the set 29-27 after back-to-back kills by Baird. The first two sets were as tight as they could get and yet Stanford found themselves up 2-0.

In the third set, Washington State found a way to respond. After an attack error by Stanford, Washington State led 4-1 and after back-to-back kills by Isanovic, Washington State led 7-2. Stanford never took the lead in the set though they got within a one point a couple of times. After Washington State led 11-6, Stanford went on a 4-0 run to make it 11-10 as Oglivie had a pair of service aces during the run. After a 19-15 lead for Washington State, Stanford went on a 3-0 run to make it 19-18 as Kipp and Baird got kills while Kami Miner got a service ace. Stanford got within one point again at 24-23 after a kill by Rubin, but a service error by Kipp gave Washington State the set 25-23.

The fourth set was tight early as it was tied 6-6 after Baird and Ryan traded kills. Stanford then went on a 2-0 run to lead 8-6 after a kill by Kipp and a service ace by Baird. After it was a 12-10 lead for Stanford following a service error by Rubin, Stanford went on a 3-0 run to lead 15-10 as Kipp and Baird got a pair of kills during the run. A 3-0 run by Washington State trimmed Stanford’s lead to 19-16, making Stanford call for time. Out of the time out, Stanford went on a 4-0 run to lead 23-16 as Kipp and Rubin combined for three kills during the run. Stanford from there would win the set 25-18 as a kill by Baird finished the job.

For Stanford, this is a huge victory. Washington State came in as the number four team in the nation and had a packed gym to watch the match. Just from looking at the box score alone, it’s clear that this was a competitive match that could have gone to a fifth set or even gone 3-1 in Washington State’s favor. That’s what makes it so impressive that Stanford won this match in four sets. They dug deep in those first two sets and was able to get a split to avoid a fifth set. Their serving was strong and just in general, they were able to channel some of that Reggie Miller “Winning Time” formula.

As for Washington State, not the outcome they wanted, but they played Stanford extremely tough and I think backed up their ranking. Stanford came in ranked one spot higher than them, so hopefully this doesn’t ding Washington State’s ranking too much if at all. When you look at the score, it really is as close of a match as one could expect. The fact that it was only a four set match is unfortunate for Washington State, because in all reality it was very much like a five set thriller.

Up next for Stanford is a home match on Friday against USC. That will begin at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

