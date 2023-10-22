On Friday, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated Oregon State 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-19) on the road in Corvallis. Stanford opposite Kendall Kipp had a match-high 15 kills to go along with five digs and eight blocks on a .500 hitting percentage while outside hitter Elia Rubin had a double-double with 11 kills and 12 digs on a .435 hitting percentage. Oregon State outside hitter Megan Sheridan was the top performer for the Beavers with 11 kills, hitting .333. Stanford improves to 16-2 overall and 9-0 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State falls to 7-12 overall and 2-7 in the Pac-12.

Oregon State got off to a strong start in the first set as they led 4-1 after back-to-back kills from Amanda Burns. Stanford then went on to win seven of the next eight points, to lead 8-5 as six of those seven points won were off Oregon State errors. Kipp also had a kill during that stretch. After a kill by Sheridan, Oregon State trailed by two points as it was a 10-8 lead for Stanford. Stanford would respond by winning three points in a row to lead 13-8 as Oregon State had a couple more errors while McKenna Vicini had a kill for the Cardinal.

Oregon State tried their best to hang around as it was an 18-14 lead for Stanford after Peyton Suess got a kill for the Beavers. But then, Stanford closed the door for good as they went on a 4-0 run to lead 22-14 as Sami Francis got a kill, Caitie Baird got back-to-back kills, and Anna Pringle got a service ace. Stanford would win the set 25-17 as a kill from Kipp off an assist from Kami Miner clinched it.

Stanford got off to a 5-2 lead in the second set as four of those five points came off errors from Oregon State. Stanford then led 8-3 as Rubin got a kill, Elena Oglivie got a service ace, and Oregon State committed an attack error. After a kill by Kipp, Stanford led 12-7. Oregon State then went on a 4-0 run to make it 12-11, but then Stanford responded with a 3-0 run to lead 15-11.

Oregon State would make a bit of a run to make it 16-14, but then Stanford dominated with an 8-0 run to lead 24-14. And from there, they’d win the set 25-15. An error by Oregon State ended the set.

Stanford got off to a 6-0 lead in the third set and didn’t look back. The closest Oregon State got in the set was 14-11 after a kill by Sheridan. Stanford would win the set 25-19 as two of the final three points were kills by Francis and then Baird. Stanford got the sweep with relative ease.

For Stanford, this was a nice win. They didn’t play games with Oregon State. They took them seriously and dominated as a result. It can be easy to take teams lightly, but this Stanford team does a great job of not letting their foot off the gas.

Up next for Stanford is a road match at #8 Oregon on Sunday (today) at 5:30 PM PT on ESPN. Stanford fell to Oregon last year on the road, so they’ll be looking for some redemption in this match.

Oregon comes in at 17-3 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12. They most recently swept Cal at home while their two losses in league play are to Arizona State at home (0-3) and Washington State (1-3) at home. Arizona State is now ranked #17 in the nation while Washington State is ranked #4, so neither of those are bad losses.

In the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge, Oregon fell to Minnesota 2-3 and defeated Ohio State 3-1. Both were top 15 teams at the time that they faced them, but they have since fallen out of the top 25. They also opened up with a win 3-0 win over San Diego in Hawaii, who was ranked #13 at the time but has since fallen outside the rankings.

The Ducks are led by sophomore outside hitter Mimi Colyer, who averages 4.11 kills per set on a .213 hitting percentage. Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales is averaging 2.90 kills per set while senior opposite Morgan Lewis is averaging 2.70 kills per set. So, they’ve got some weapons.

As a team, Oregon State is averaging 14.04 kills, 13.13 assists, 1.48 service aces, 14.15 digs, and 2.82 blocks per set. They are also hitting .283. Their opponents average 10.96 kills, 10.28 assists, 1.17 service aces, 12.31 digs, and 1.56 blocks per set. Their opponents are hitting .150.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, it starts with containing Colyer. Gonzales and Lewis are both really good, but Colyer is their top player. If Stanford can limit her kills and get her out of system, that more than anything will make the difference.

Secondly, Stanford needs to get clean hits. Oregon is used to their opponents not getting clean hits hence the .150 hitting percentage. If Stanford hits cleanly and well above what Oregon opponents typically hit, it’s going to be tough for the Ducks to win.

Finally, Stanford needs to find ways to get at least one 4+ run in each set. Easier said than done against a top ten team, but Stanford does a great job of finding ways to heat up in each set that they win, allowing them to withstand any response from their opponent. 4+ run feels about right, which means winning four points in a row or more. If Stanford does that in each set, I like their odds to pull this out.

Prediction: Oregon is a tough team to face. Especially in Eugene. That said, I gotta pick Stanford. They’re undefeated in league play and are legitimately a top five team. Stanford in four relatively tight sets is my prediction.

