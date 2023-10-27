On Friday, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball swept Arizona 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-22). Stanford fifth year opposite Kendall Kipp (14 kills) and sophomore outside hitter Elia Rubin (11 kills) led the way for the Cardinal while Arizona sophomore outside hitter Jordan Wilson (11 kills) was the top performer for the Wildcats. Stanford improves to 18-2 overall and 11-0 in the Pac-12 while Arizona falls to 6-16 overall and 1-10 in the Pac-12.

Arizona got off to a hot start in the opening set, leading 4-0 as Stanford had a pair of attack errors while Alayna Johnson and Jordan Wilson had kills. Stanford then won three of the next four points to make it 5-3 before Arizona went on a 5-0 run to lead 10-3. Two of those five points came from service aces from Ana Heath, who was dialed in on her serve. Wilson had a couple more kills during that run while Nicole Briggs had a kill of her own.

Stanford started to climb back in it a bit as they went on a 3-0 run to make it a 13-8 lead for Arizona as McKenna Vicini and Kendall Kipp each had a kill during that run while Arizona had an attack error. Later on, it was a 23-17 lead for Arizona after Johnson got another kill. It looked like Stanford would drop the opening set.

Rather than giving in to the pressure from Arizona, Stanford buckled down and won eight points in a row to take the set 25-23. Arizona called for time after it was tied 23-23, but Rubin and Kipp got kills to finish off the set. A huge comeback for the Cardinal.

Stanford got off to a nice start in the second set, taking an early 6-3 lead after Kipp got a pair of kills, Rubin got a kill, and Arizona had three attack errors. After a kill by Wilson, Arizona was down 13-9, looking like they might make it a set. But then, Stanford went on a 5-0 run to lead 18-9 as Kendall Kipp, Elia Rubin, and Caitie Baird each got a kill during the run while Baird also tacked on a service ace. Arizona had an attack error in that run, too.

Arizona did respond with a 4-0 run to make it 18-13, but then Stanford went on a 3-0 run to lead 21-13. Stanford would go on to win three of the final five points of the set off kills from Elia Rubin, Caitie Baird, and Jordyn Harvey. 25-17 the Cardinal took the second set.

Stanford got off to a fiery start in the third set, leading 5-1 as Kipp a couple of kills during that stretch while Baird had a service ace. Sofia Maldonado Diaz got a kill to cut Stanford’s lead to two (8-6), but then Stanford went on a 5-0 run to lead 13-6 as Rubin and Kipp got a kill while Rubin also tacked on a service ace.

After a kill by Sami Francis, Stanford led 19-13. Arizona then went on a 3-0 run to make it 19-16 as they were putting a bit of pressure on the Cardinal. Soon, it would be 20-18 after Stanford had back-to-back attack errors. To Stanford’s credit, they then went on a 3-0 run to lead 23-18 as Francis and Baird each got a kill while Francis also had a service ace. Up 23-20, Vicini got a kill for Stanford to make it 24-20 and up 24-22, Kipp got a kill to make it 25-22, ending the set and match.

While this match got a bit dicey for Stanford at the beginning, they handled their business as expected by getting the sweep. They buckled down when they needed to and found that extra gear that great teams seem to find. Overall, a good win even with the bumps along the way. Kami Miner was excellent all night, totaling 37 assists while Elena Oglivie had 17 digs, playing great defense. Just all around a great team effort in this one.

Up next for Stanford is a road match at #21 Arizona State on Sunday. That will begin at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Arizona. For more on that matchup, read my preview here.

