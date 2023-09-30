On Friday, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball took care of business against #25 Arizona State, sweeping the Sun Devils 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-12). The Cardinal did not trail in any of the three sets they played nor were they ever tied aside from the beginning of each set. Stanford fifth year outside hitter Kendall Kipp led the way for the Cardinal with 15 kills, 11 digs, and 3 blocks while sophomore outside hitter Elia Rubin had 12 kills and 11 digs. Geli Cyr was the top performer for Arizona State with 9 kills and 7 digs. Stanford improves to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State falls to 14-1 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12.

“I mean, I thought they were undefeated, they were feeling good,” Stanford head coach Kevin Hambly said after the match. “I thought especially early, we were really defensive minded and did a nice job playing defense and then as we got into it in the second set, I thought we got a little too comfortable just playing like siding out and they hit .300 in that second set and 12 kills and some of those, I was thinking about five or six of those balls we could have made plays on and then we turned it around. And then they turned it around pretty well there in the third set and they had three kills and they hit negative. So, we were trying to be more defensive minded, more defensive. We can side out, we can score points, we’ve shown that all year, but we wanted to make sure we’re playing defensively. Hopefully a championship level team.”

Stanford jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a kill by Kipp and an attack error by Arizona State. It remained a back and forth set for a bit as it was an 8-6 lead for Stanford after Rubin had an attack error. From there, Stanford turned on the jets as they went on a 3-0 run to lead 11-6 after kills by McKenna Vicini and Kendall Kipp plus an attack error by Arizona State. After a kill by Kipp, Stanford led 20-15. Arizona State would go on a mini 2-0 run to make it 20-17, but Stanford didn’t allow things to get any closer as they would take the set 25-19 after Sami Francis got the set-clinching kill.

“I thought it was definitely a team effort,” Rubin said. “It was a big team win. Everyone was focusing on their role. It’s something we’re working on moving into the Pac-12. Just finding our roles and sticking to it throughout matches…I think defensively we picked it up a little bit, too. Upped the communication and that’s what translated to this win.”

Stanford got off to a 2-0 lead in the second set as Kipp got a kill and then a service ace. After a kill by Marta Levinska for Arizona State, Stanford led 9-6. Then, Stanford went on a 3-0 run as Vicini and Kipp got kills while Elena Oglivie got a service ace. It was now a 12-6 lead for Stanford. After a kill by Rubin to make it an 18-14 lead for Stanford, Oglivie had a service error to make it 18-15. From there, Kipp responded with a kill and service ace to make it 20-15. That sucked the life out of Arizona State as Stanford would take the set 25-18 after a set-clinching kill by Vicini.

The third set was one-way traffic for the Cardinal as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead after kills by Francis, Rubin, and Kipp. In the blink of an eye, it was a 9-2 lead as the Cardinal were on a 4-0 run. After Kami Miner had a service error to make it 11-6 and give Arizona State the next serve, Stanford bounced right back to go on another 4-0 run to make it 15-6 as Rubin and Vicini got back-to-back kills in that stretch. In the end, Stanford would take the set 25-12 as a kill by Vicini clinched the set and match, capping off a 3-0 run.

“She was really good offensively,” Hambly said of Vicini. “Yeah, she’s. I think they’re doing a better job of connecting, she had eight kills, and she did a nice job. I thought she did a nice job attacking and she did a nice job on the block.”

“We really wanted to focus on defense that third set,” Vicini said. “Towards the end of the second set, we were kinda letting things slip up a little bit that we weren’t necessarily doing. Early on in the game we were a little bit more okay with siding out per se and just serving really aggressively. So, we went into that third set knowing that we just had to be on our defensive game getting crazy digs, really being attentive on the block, and we came out and feel like we accomplished that.”

For Stanford this is a really nice victory. They never trailed and utterly dominated a team that came in ranked and undefeated. A real key was containing Levinska, holding her to a .172 hitting percentage.

“I thought Caitie and Elia did a good job lining up the block and then our staff did a nice job of getting the plan together and she hit in a space where we thought she’d hit and we were in good spots and made plays and I think we had a good defensive plan and we keyed on her as everyone’s gonna do it. She’s a nice point scorer and so it was good execution. Not super complicated just executing a good game plan.”

As for Arizona State, this loss is a wakeup call. They played a schedule that was softer than a Wendy’s frosty coming in and now they know what it’s like to face a legit opponent. If you are them, you just have to learn from this and get better.

“No matter who we’re playing, we really just wanna come out as strong as possible,” Vicini said. “We know that every team we play is gonna give it their all. So, we just try to match that and exceed that by giving it our all. So, we really made us focus on our side of the court and we found that’s where we get our greatest success.”

The only negative from this match for Stanford is Sami Francis went down with an injury in the third set and her return is up-in-the-air. Hopefully for Stanford, she’ll be back sooner than later.

“It was tough to lose Sami,” Hambly said. “Not if we lost her, but for now an injury and we’re hoping that she’s gonna be ok. But, she’s probably gonna be out for some time and I thought our team could have really freaked out and panicked and they didn’t. They were just steady and they went and played. It was cool…We have no idea what’s going on [with Sami]. We’ll see.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match against Arizona on Sunday at 1:00 PM PT. My preview of that match is here in case you missed it.

