On Sunday, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated #8 Oregon 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19). Stanford fifth year opposite Kendall Kipp led the way for the Cardinal with 17 kills, eight digs, and five blocks while hitting .273. Stanford sophomore outside hitter Elia Rubin (15 kills), redshirt senior outside hitter Caitie Baird (13 kills), and junior setter Kami Miner (46 assists & 18 digs) also had strong performances for the Cardinal. Oregon senior middle blocker Kara McGhee was the top performer for the Ducks with 15 kills and five blocks while hitting .542. Stanford improves to 17-2 overall and 10-0 in the Pac-12 while Oregon falls to 17-4 overall and 7-3 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Oregon-Sunday, October 22

The first set was tight early on as it was tied 4-4. Kara McGhee and Mimi Colyer already had kills for Oregon while Kendall Kipp and Caitie Baird already had kills for Stanford. McKenna Vicini had a kill as well for Stanford. After it was tied 8-8, Stanford went on a 3-0 run to lead 11-8. Oregon committed a service error while Baird had back-to-back kills. At the media timeout, it was a 15-13 lead for Stanford after Rubin had a kill.

Out of the timeout, Stanford would win two more points to lead 17-13 as Rubin got a service ace while Oregon had an attack error. Stanford would then lead 19-16, looking like they might cruise to an opening set victory. But then, Oregon went on a 4-0 run to lead 20-19 as Stanford committed three errors while Gabby Gonzalez had a service ace.

After Oregon led 22-21, Stanford won three straight points to lead 24-22 as Oregon had a service error while Rubin had back-to-back kills. Colyer would get a kill to make it 24-23, but then Oregon committed a service error, handing the set to Stanford 25-23.

Oregon jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second set and after a kill by Rubin shaved Oregon’s lead to one (4-3), Oregon went on a 3-0 run to lead 7-3 as Colby Neal got a pair of kills while Colyer got a service ace. Stanford then got back in it as they responded with a 3-0 run to make it 7-6 after Kipp and Rubin each got a kill while Kipp also had a service ace. It continued to be back and forth as it was tied 11-11 after both teams traded points.

Stanford then went on a 5-0 run to lead 16-11 as Baird got a pair of service aces while Vicini and Kipp added kills of their own along with an attack error by Oregon. After a kill by Kipp later on, Stanford led 21-18. Oregon would then respond with a 3-0 run to make it 21-21 as Colyer got three kills in a row. Stanford responded once more with a 3-0 run to make it 24-21 as Rubin and Kipp each got a kill along with an attack error by Oregon. From there, Stanford took the set 25-22 as an attack error by the Ducks ended the set.

With a 2-0 lead, Stanford was in control, but knew they couldn’t let their foot off the gas. Especially since they came in having lost three straight matches to Oregon while also not having a win in Eugene since 2019. Given that, Stanford knew they needed to finish strong.

The third set looked promising early for the Cardinal. After Oregon went on a 3-0 run to lead 4-3, Stanford responded with a 3-0 run to lead 6-4 as Rubin and Kipp each got a kill while Oregon had an attack error. However, Oregon went on a 4-0 run to lead 8-6 as Neal and Colyer each got a kill while Daley McClellan got a service ace. Stanford also had an attack error. Rubin then got a kill to make it 8-7, but Oregon then went back on the attack with a 3-0 run to lead 11-7 as Colyer got an ace and a kill while Gonzalez got a kill of her own.

Oregon continued to build their lead, going up 21-15 after Colyer got a service ace. A bit later on, a kill by Colyer gave Oregon a 24-18 lead. Stanford would not quit, going on a 4-0 run to make it 24-22, putting some pressure on the Ducks. But then, Stanford had a service error, handing the set to Oregon 25-22.

In the fourth set, Stanford and Oregon were tied 4-4 before Stanford won back-to-back points to lead 6-4 as McClellan had a service error followed by a kill by Kipp. Stanford then went up 9-6 after a kill by Baird, before Oregon went on a 3-0 run to tie it up 9-9. Stanford then had a 3-0 run in response to lead 12-9 as Oregon had back-to-back attack errors while Baird added another kill.

Neal would get a kill for Oregon to keep the Ducks within striking distance at 16-13, but then Stanford went on a 5-0 run to lead 21-13. During that run, Oregon had a couple of attack errors, Baird got a kill, and Rubin had a pair of service aces. Oregon went on a 4-0 run to make it 21-17, forcing Stanford to call for time. Out of the time out, Baird got back-to-back kills to make it 23-17 and from there, both teams traded points as Stanford finished it off 25-19 off an attack error by Oregon. Stanford took the match in four sets, not allowing Oregon to force a fifth set.

For Stanford, this is a huge win. They broke a three match losing skid to Oregon while also picking up their first road win at Oregon since 2019. Oregon came in as a top ten team and Stanford showed why they are expected to make a run to the Final Four and possibly win a national championship. They are simply on another level right now. They’re moving the ball well, serving well, and defending well.

Known more for her offense, Kipp picked up Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday. That’s the kind of season Stanford is having. When you have Kipp not only making playing elite offense but also elite defense, you know you are cooking up something good.

Up next for Stanford is a road match at Arizona on Friday. That will begin at 6:00 PM PT on Arizona Live Stream.

