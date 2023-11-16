Last week, #3 Stanford women’s soccer defeated Pepperdine 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Stanford sophomore forward Jasmine Aikey (31:53), graduate student defender Kennedy Wesley (51:41), and redshirt sophomore forward Andrea Kitahata (74:10) scored for the Cardinal while senior goalkeeper Ryan Campbell got the win in the net with four saves. Pepperdine goalkeeper Taylor Wrath was awarded the loss with four saves and three goals allowed.

BOX SCORE: Pepperdine at Stanford-Friday, November 10th

“Incredible performance by the team,” Stanford head coach Paul Ratcliffe said after the match. “Fantastic goals, played a good style of attacking soccer, really proud of the group.”

Early on the match was tight. Stanford had shots at 2:12, 5:38, 10:33, and 14:09 while Pepperdine had shots at 6:34, 17:50, and 27:20. Stanford committed a foul at 17:12 while Pepperdine committed fouls at 18:18, 24:14, 29:19, and 29:33. The Waves were more chippy out of the gates.

“I think they were able to scout what we wanted to do and they were able to shut down kinda like our midfield,” Aikey said of Pepperdine. “But then, we have great players everywhere, so when we played on the outside and we were able to get around them, but I thought they were very disciplined and they played through the whole game. It was really impressive.”

Soon, Stanford finally hit pay dirt at 31:53 as Jasmine Aikey found the bottom right of the goal off her right foot. Erica Grillione and Joelle Jung got credited with the assist. Stanford now had a 1-0 lead.

“Jasmine continues to score at a high rate,” Ratcliffe said. “The goal she scored today was first class goal.”

“Yeah, I kinda had a similar opportunity earlier in the half,” Aikey added. “I saw Dre was taking down the line and then Jo had it I think and I just asked for the cut back, took a touch, opened up, kinda saw the goalkeeper was towards the middle, so tried for far post and happened to go in, so I was pretty happy about that.

“Yeah, I mean, especially when it comes to win or go home, it’s just really important for us to get a goal so then we can settle into our game and not be stressed about needing to score. I think I mentioned that last time. It’s just, it’s really important for us because then we can really calm down and relax in our game and play our best soccer.”

Neither team would score the rest of the half. Aikey did fire a shot at 33:36 while Maya Doms fired a shot at 44:42 to the bottom left of the net, but it was saved by Wrath. 1-0 was the score at halftime.

“To continue moving the ball, creating opportunities, and I felt confident that we were starting to wear them down and we would get more opportunities,” Ratcliffe said of what the message was at halftime. “And then we just had to finish them. Because even in the first half I thought we had some chances we should have scored. But I knew if we continued to play good soccer, eventually it would break through and get that second goal and it was a really important goal the second goal.”

“A little bit tactical,” Wesely said of Ratcliffe’s message. “I think that Pepperdine was playing a little of a higher defensive line, so we knew that we have a lot of pace and a lot of talent up front so we wanted to exploit that with some balls dumped in behind a little bit, but overall we just kind of emphasized that we need to stick to our game plan, stick to how we want to play because that’s how we get results we want.”

After no corner kicks in the first half, both teams had corner kicks early on in the second half. Pepperdine had one at 46:29 while Stanford had one at 51:08. At 51:41, shortly after their corner kick, Kennedy Wesley scored the second goal for the Cardinal. She found the bottom left of the goal off her right foot courtesy of an assist from Jasmine Aikey and Allie Montoya. It was now a 2-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, I mean honestly we’ve been practicing set pieces a lot,” Wesely said of her goal. “Because that’s what it can come down to in the playoffs and Jazzy had a great service in, it bounced around a little bit and then I happened to be in the right place at the right time. So I knew I had to put it away. So we could kind of get a little bit more settled into the game.”

“Yeah, Kennedy has been incredible,” Ratcliffe said of Wesley. “To score four goals as center back is truly remarkable. But, she’s that good. Kennedy has just been incredible. So I’m really proud of Kennedy and happy for her.”

Tori Waldeck of Pepperdine tried to answer for the Waves as she fired a shot at 53:03, but it was saved by Campbell in the bottom center of the net. The Waves just couldn’t get anything to fall.

“They tested us, Pepperdine has some really talented players that got a few really good looks,” Ratcliffe said. “And then Ryan came up big and calmed things down for us. So, Ryan’s been phenomenal all year and really happy that she got a shutout.”

After both teams traded fouls for a bit, Stanford added their third goal of the night at 74:10 courtesy of Andrea Kitahata finding the bottom left of the goal off her right foot thanks to an assist from Shae Harvey. The Cardinal now had a commanding 3-0 lead.

“Dre came through with another goal,” Ratcliffe said. “So I think we have a pretty balanced attack and a lot of people are scoring. Allie Montoya played really well. I thought all the players up front played well and in the midfield Joelle was a big part of our attack. Doms again was really influential in the midfield. So, really good team performance.”

In the end, Stanford would win 3-0. That second goal really helped them put the Waves away for good and then getting that third goal in the end was icing on the cake. Stanford played like a top five team and thus cruised to a relatively smooth victory.

“I think our mindset is it’s a new season,” Ratcliffe said of how they’re approaching the postseason. “We had a great regular season, we’re proud of that, but now it’s a new season. You’ve gotta win to advance and you gotta take care of all the details and play like it’s the last game of the year every game. So that’s kind of our mindset.”

“Yeah, it was really important,” Wesley said of getting that second goal. “It was 1-0 obviously for a lot of the game and we still, Pepperdine was still in it because they’re a great quality team. So we knew that if we really wanted to break away and start to play a little bit more how we like to, we had to get that second goal. So it was definitely a momentum shifter for sure.”

The same cannot be said for the number one seed in Stanford’s region: UCLA. The Bruins fell to UC Irvine 1-0 in their opening round match of the NCAA Tournament. As a result, Stanford now has home field advantage through the quarterfinals.

“For me it’s stay humble, stay disciplined, preparation is key,” Ratcliffe said. “And we gotta keep working, keep growing, keep getting better and be ready for each and every game. But it’s one game at a time mentality.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match against #16 South Carolina. That will be on Friday at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN+ and KZSU radio.

“They call it the Capital of College Soccer and I totally believe that,” Wesley said of playing at Cagan. “The crowd we have, it’s been here throughout the season, they’re electric, they support us regardless of how the game is going and it’s obviously super special that we get to continue to play here in front of our home crowd.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com