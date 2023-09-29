On Thursday, #3 Stanford women’s soccer defeated Arizona State 2-1 on The Farm. Stanford freshman forward Erica Grilione (27:06) and sophomore midfielder Jasmine Aikey (81:43) both scored goals for the Cardinal while Arizona State graduate student forward Florence Vaillancourt (52:07) scored the lone goal for the Sun Devils.

Haley Craig (1 goal allowed & 2 saves) was the winning goalkeeper for the Cardinal, splitting time with Ryan Campbell (0 goals allowed & 0 saves). Pauline Nelles (2 goals allowed & 6 saves) was the losing goalkeeper for the Sun Devils, playing all 90 minutes. Stanford improves to 9-0-1 overall and 2-0-0 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State falls to 6-2-3 overall and 1-1-0 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Arizona State at Stanford-Thursday, September 28th

“Yeah, happy to get the victory,” Stanford head coach Paul Ratcliffe said after the match. “I thought Arizona State was a really good team. We created some fantastic chances but need to capitalize on more to separate ourselves. So I think we made it an even more difficult game because we didn’t capitalize on chances we created.”

Stanford came out aggressive from the jump as Mia Bhuta got the first shot attempt of the match for the Cardinal at the 7:44 mark. Her shot was blocked, but a tone was definitely being set. Stanford had a corner kick at 14:00 but wasn’t able to capitalize as Avani Brandt had a shot go off target a minute and a half later.

Stanford’s next corner kick came at 25:31, but that ended up resulting in a goal kick by Arizona State. However, Stanford soon found the net as Erica Grilione scored a goal that landed in the bottom right of the goal off her right foot at 27:06. Andrea Kitahata was credited with the assist. The Cardinal now had a 1-0 lead.

“Well, Dre Kithata was obviously taking one v one, got down the line and I give most of the credit to her,” Grilione said of her goal. “She was the one who did all the work. I was just in the right place and she was able to find me and I was able to first touch for me of the game get the ball in the back of the net. So, yeah.”

Stanford would not score again the rest of the half or get another corner kick, but they did get more shots off. In total, Stanford had eight shots in the first half while Arizona State had zero. Considering that, Stanford was hoping to be up by more than one goal.

“The message was that we were a little bit too passive,” Ratcliffe said of what he told the team at halftime. “We were just happy with a 1-0 lead and I was saying we need to capitalize and get another goal to separate ourselves and we had a few good chances early in the second half. But once again, they made some big plays. Their goalkeeper made some big plays and we weren’t able to score. So, it was a little frustrating, but overall proud of the team’s performance.

“Really happy that they got that second goal to win the game. A great strike by Jasmine Aikey. So, I’m pleased with the performance ultimately. They showed the character necessary to get the result.”

“Obviously we knew we had a lot more to put out there,” Grilione added. “We had a lot of opportunities in the first half that we didn’t capitalize on. So our goal for the second half was to get out there and capitalize, which didn’t exactly happen but we were able to grind it out at the end and get the win.”

At the start of the second half, Stanford made a change at goalkeeper as Craig replaced Ryan. Stanford was hoping to pounce on Arizona State and quickly get that second goal as they had four shots within the first two minutes of the half plus a corner kick. Nelles got a couple of saves in that stretch, doing a nice job of protecting the net for the Sun Devils.

“They both did well,” Ratcliffe said of how Campbell and Craig did at goalkeeper. “We wanted to give Haley a chance, so we gave her a chance. Unfortunately they had a great strike. Could have scored on anybody. But Haley and Ryan are both outstanding goalkeepers. So, I feel really confident with either one in the goal.”

After not getting a single shot off in the first half, Arizona State was determined to get a shot early in the second half and they did. At 50:58, Lauren Kirberg had the first shot of the match for Arizona State and at 52:07, Florence Vaillancourt scored on the second shot of the match to tie it up 1-1. Vaillancourt found the top right of the goal off her right foot thanks to an assist from Suzuka Yousue.

Stanford went back to work shortly thereafter, hoping to break the tie. At 54:09 and 57:35, Maya Doms had a pair of shots blocked, doing a good job of putting pressure on Arizona State. At 60:26, Stanford had a corner kick, but that didn’t lead to a goal. It was still tied 1-1.

At 64:28, Stanford had another corner kick with no luck and at 67:36, Julia Leontini had a shot go off target. That was soon followed by yet another Stanford corner kick at 69:24. After that failed to produce a goal, it started to look like this match might end in a tie.

At 72:20, Enasia Colon had a shot attempt for Arizona State that was blocked. While they didn’t have nearly as many shots as the Cardinal, the Sun Devils were hoping they could at least fire with more accuracy.

At 80:13, Maya Doms was fouled and awarded a free kick. That led to a goal kick for Arizona State at 80:47 as things increasingly looked more and more like they were heading for a tie. Stanford needed to find a way to flip the switch one more time.

At 81:43, Stanford got the answer they were looking for as Erica Grilione had a pretty pass across the penalty area from the left to find Jasmine Aikey for what would be the game-winning goal. Aikey found the bottom left of the goal off her right foot. It was now a 2-1 lead for Stanford.

“It was kinda scattered in the corner on the left corner and I was able to just get the ball loose and I look up and saw her back post and I know she has a great finish and once I get the ball to her feet she’s able to finish it,” Grilione said of her assist to Aikey. “It was a great finish by her.”

Stanford would win 2-1 as Arizona State was unable to answer. Arizona State got a corner kick at 83:32, but couldn’t capitalize and from there, they didn’t get any other good looks.

“Yeah, we made a lot of tactical adjustments as coaches,” Ratcliffe said. “And a lot of different players were going in. We were trying to find the right formula in this game and ultimately we finally found it or we finally broke through somehow. But yeah, there was a lot of different looks we were trying to provide to get that breakthrough goal.”

When looking at the stat sheet, Stanford out-shooting Arizona State 22-5 jumps off the page. Stanford should have won by multiple goals and so in that vein, they have to feel like they could have played better. At the same time, a win is a win and that’s all that matters.

“I would say we never give up on ourselves,” Grilione said. “When we go for the tie we know we’ll come back and get the goal and win the game. But, it’s just grinding throughout the game and capitalizing at the end of the day.”

Grilione was definitely the top performer for the Cardinal with her first half goal plus her second half assist to find Aikey. Without her aggression and playmaking, Stanford wouldn’t have won this match.

“Erica has been fantastic,” Ratcliffe said. “She adds another dimension to our attack with the change of speed and her ability on the ball. So really happy with Erica getting a goal and an assist.”

“I felt that because we had a lot of space, like getting off shots was one of the most important things,” Grilione added. “Because I felt like I had a lot more time on the ball than I would normally and you can’t score without taking a shot. So, yeah.”

For Arizona State, this was a missed opportunity. They could have walked out with a draw despite getting outshot like they did, which in and of itself would have been a victory. Instead, despite playing Stanford to a draw for 80 minutes, they weren’t able to hang on in the final 10 minutes. That has to sting.

Up next for Stanford is a home match against Arizona on Sunday. That will begin at 1:00 PM PT on Stanford Livestream-2 and KZSU Radio.

“Well, I think we need to be ready,” Ratcliffe said looking ahead to Sunday. “Today was a little bit of a kind of more average performance than we are used to here at Cagan. So I think we need to get up for the Sunday game and be prepared. It will be another challenging Pac-12 match.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com