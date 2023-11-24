On Sunday, #3 Stanford women’s soccer defeated #18 Mississippi State 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament. Stanford will face #15 Nebraska on Black Friday in the quarterfinals at home. That will begin at 2:00 PM PT on ESPN+ and KZSU radio.

BOX SCORE: Mississippi State at Stanford-Sunday, November 19th

“Hard fought battle against a very tough organized team,” Stanford head coach Paul Ratcliffe said after the match. “Very happy we got the result in the end.”

The lone goal that Stanford scored in this match was by sophomore defender Elise Evans at 10:12 shortly after their first corner kick of the match. She found the top right of the goal off a header thanks to an assist from fifth year midfielder Maya Doms. Doms got credited with the assist as she fired a header of her own that ended up hitting off the cross bar and back to Evans. Evans then headed it into the goal. It was a very unique sequence that came early in the match. Stanford ended up finding themselves in a defensive struggle the rest of the way.

“Yeah, just a good corner kick driven in and we got a great second chance on it and put away the second chance,” Ratcliffe said. “So really happy about the perseverance in front of goal on the set play.”

“I think on that one, we practice corners a lot,” Evans said of her goal. “We practice set pieces; we talked a lot about how in the playoffs these crucial games the set piece might be a difference maker and today it was. So I think I’m just ready for anything. Ready to pounce on any second balls. We talk about in the first, second, third, fourth chance and we scored one last game after like a third chance and the second chance off this one. So I was just happy to get on the end of it. It could have been any one of us. But just happy to get my head on it.

“Yeah, as a defender I’m not up there very much. Any time I’m near the goal, I’m just trying to look for the ball and just trying to get whatever I can on the goal and just help to get a goal and help the team…It’s super fun and I think a lot of different defenders and a lot of different people have scored on our team, so I think it’s just super cool that we all have opportunities to do so and just as a defender it’s just extra fun because we’re not usually near and have those opportunities.”

Mississippi State fired a shot at 44:58 that was saved by Stanford senior goalkeeper Ryan Campbell and a shot at 50:21 that was also saved by Campbell. Those were the only shots on goal by the Bulldogs all match.

“I can’t remember the two exact saves, but Ryan has been solid all season,” Ratcliffe said. “So, we trust her and she’s been incredible. So happy that she got a shut out.”

In total, Mississippi State had just seven shots while Stanford had 15 shots, four of which were on goal. Despite doubling the amount of shots Mississippi State had, Stanford still only had the one goal all match long, which just shows how tough it can be to score in soccer.

After their opening corner kick which led the lone goal of the match, Stanford had three more the rest of the first half and two more in the second half. They just weren’t doing a great job of creating good chances for themselves. Fortunately for the Cardinal, their defense really came through. While Stanford had just the six corner kicks all match, Mississippi State had only one. The Cardinal did a great job of defending and then when the Bulldogs did get a shot on goal, Campbell was ready to get the save.

For Stanford, this was not the prettiest of wins, but one that they’ll take. It’s win or go home mode in the NCAA tournament and so in that vein, they’re just happy they came out with the win. Against Nebraska on Friday, they’ll likely need to play better. In a way, this match served as a bit of a wakeup call in a good way. It’ll be interesting to see what Friday brings for the Cardinal and whether or not they’ll advance to the Final Four. Cagan is certain to bring a strong crowd.

“I don’t know. We just didn’t have the quality today to get that second goal,” Ratcliffe said. “I thought we should have and we just looked a little bit like we just couldn’t get that final touch or that final pass. We just didn’t look as sharp and clinical as we usually do in the final third. And then in fairness to them, I thought they were very tough and disciplined and got tackles in at the right moments when we got chances and blocked some key shots. So a combination of both. We could have been a little sharper, but I give them a lot of credit for what they did to close down the spaces.”

